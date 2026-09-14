F1 Could Soon Have Its Tallest Driver Ever

Ugo Ugochukwu won the 2026 Formula 3 title on Sunday without doing a single thing that will make a highlight reel. The 19-year-old New Yorker ran second the whole way in Madrid, held his nerve through a late safety car restart and finished the season on 159 points to Freddie Slater’s 145.

He is the first American to ever win the championship.

That matters well beyond the trophy, because an F3 title carries serious weight toward the Super Licence points that gate entry to Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton was among the first to send congratulations, calling the win well deserved on Instagram.

The replies went somewhere else entirely. Within hours the conversation had stopped being about the racing and started being about whether Ugochukwu can physically fit inside a Grand Prix car.

He is enormous by open-wheel standards, and has been since he turned up in single-seaters in 2022.

No official figure has ever been published, which only feeds the speculation. His Wikipedia entry mentions the height without ever measuring it, and the guesses this week ran from mild concern about his prospects to one bloke flatly declaring him seven foot.

The record he is chasing belongs to Hans-Joachim Stuck.

The German is credited as the tallest driver in F1 history at 1.94m, racing between 1974 and 1979 for March, Brabham, Shadow and ATS. He never properly fit any of them. Teams were shoving cockpits forward to chase ground effect in that era, which left him sitting bolt upright in a car doing its best to be small.

Stuck walked away in 1979, and the horrific leg injuries that found several of his contemporaries never found him.

The modern warning is Justin Wilson, 1.93m. Minardi wanted him for two races in 2002 and could not get his legs into the thing, so Anthony Davidson took the seat instead. Wilson only made the grid the following year after the team dropped the floor of the seat and moved the pedals forward to build the car around him.

Nobody since has come anywhere close.

Haas driver Oliver Bearman is the tallest man on the current grid at 1.88m, with Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon a couple of centimetres behind him. Half a century on, that is still six centimetres short of Stuck.

The sport has at least stopped punishing size the way it once did. A minimum cockpit weight of 80kg covering driver, helmet, suit and boots arrived in 2019 and went up to 82kg in 2025 on the same driver welfare grounds that gave us cooling vests, with ballast added to any car that comes in under. The bigger blokes are no longer starving themselves just to break even.

Australians have already had a proper look at him. He won the Formula Regional Oceania title in New Zealand over summer, then took his first F3 victory at Albert Park in March on the undercard of the Australian Grand Prix that marked Cadillac’s F1 debut.

In June he drove a Formula 1 car for the first time, testing an Alpine A524 in a private session at Monza.

Formula 2 is the stated plan for next season, and that is where it gets complicated. McLaren cut him from its junior programme in November 2025 after a winless rookie F3 campaign, while Slater, the driver he just beat, has Audi paying his way.

Ugochukwu arrives at the most expensive rung of a very expensive sport with nobody obvious behind him.

If he finds the money, some design team is going to spend a winter with a tape measure and a headache.

On the evidence of Madrid, he is worth the trouble.