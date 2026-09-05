Polestar Drops Australia’s Next Great Wagon Wearing An SUV Badge

Polestar has revealed the 2027 Polestar 4 SUV, a taller and more practical second body style for its best-selling model, and it arrives with the one thing the original was defined by not having. The rear window is back, along with a conventional rear-view mirror as standard. The camera-based digital mirror used in the coupe remains available as an option.

Australian pricing starts at $73,900 before on-road costs for the rear-motor version and $81,750 for the dual-motor, which places the 4 SUV $4,600 under the equivalent coupe. First Australian customer deliveries are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026, with sales opening in most markets from 2 September.

The changes are more surgical than they look. Polestar says the SUV required only 48 new parts, with a straighter roofline, a more upright tailgate and full-length roof rails grafted onto the existing car. The rest of the vehicle, including the Geely SEA platform underneath, carries over from the coupe.

Luggage capacity is quoted at 530 litres to the seatbacks, 655 litres measured to the inner roof and 1,665 litres with the second row folded. The roof rails carry a 100kg dynamic load rating, and second-row headroom grows by 2.5cm.

The straighter roofline and upright tailgate put the 4 SUV closer to a raised wagon than a coupe-SUV. Image: Polestar

Both powertrains carry over. The rear-motor car produces 200kW and 343Nm, while the dual-motor makes 400kW and 686Nm and covers 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.9 seconds, a tenth behind the coupe. Battery capacity rises from 94kWh to 100kWh, lifting WLTP range to 630km for the rear-motor and 600km for the dual-motor.

DC fast charging remains capped at 200kW and AC charging at 11kW, with 22kW AC offered as a $900 option in Australia. Vehicle-to-load capability supplies up to 3.3kW through a certified adapter, and a new Camping Mode runs entertainment, ambient lighting and vehicle controls from the front and rear displays.

The cabin carries over from the coupe, including the 15-inch centre display. Image: Polestar

A full-length panoramic glass roof is standard, with electrochromic glass available for $2,200 to shift between transparent, fully tinted and selectively shaded sections from the central touchscreen. The $7,200 Performance Pack adds recalibrated ZF active dampers, Brembo brakes with Swedish gold callipers, 22-inch wheels and Pirelli P Zero tyres.

The more significant change sits outside the spec sheet. Production takes place in Busan, South Korea, following parent company Geely’s acquisition of a 34 per cent stake in Renault Korea, making the 4 SUV the first Polestar sold in Australia to be sourced from somewhere other than China.

That shift arrives as Polestar withdraws from the United States from the 2027 model year, after its connected-vehicle technology fell foul of American rules restricting Chinese-linked systems. Australian buyers are unaffected, though the coupe is currently being discounted heavily to clear older stock.

What Polestar has built here is closer to a raised wagon than a conventional SUV, which puts it in unusually thin company alongside the Audi A6 Allroad and the small band of estates still sold in Australia. Following the Polestar 5, it is the second time this year the brand has arrived with a body shape the segment had largely abandoned.