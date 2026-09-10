Word Number Plates May Be Australia’s Most Undervalued Collectible

A four-letter Victorian plate reading ‘DIOR’ went up on MrPlates this month with no asking price. Where the number should sit, the listing says “Offers”. The seller says it has been held in the same family for more than 30 years and has never been fitted to a car. A rare bird, indeed, but nobody can tell them what it is worth, because word plates are impossible to price.

Heritage numbers are the opposite problem.

NSW ‘1’ sold for $12.4 million in January 2024, in the same auction that took Queensland’s ‘Q1′ to $6.08 million, and Victoria’s ’20’ followed that June at $2.54 million. Before all of it, NSW ‘4’ had held the record since 2017 at $2.45 million.

Victorian plate ’14’ shows what the last few decades did to this category. It made $2,270,500 in May 2022. It last changed hands for $75,000 at the 1988 Shannons Motor Show auction.

The tier below moved too. NSW ’22’ set a record at $905,000 in November 2019 with ’42’ at $755,000, Victorian ’26’ cleared $1.11 million in 2020, and NSW ‘100’ went through Collecting Cars in October 2024 for $970,703 including fees and taxes. Victorian ‘184’ traded at $510,000 in February 2025. A VicRoads heritage auction last September pulled more than $3 million in bids across 16 lots, led by ‘488’ at $650,000.

Ramy Attia of Heritage Only, who ran that catalogue, says he has sold more than $17.5 million worth of plates in five years.

All of which is to say the new numbers are done. Victoria issued numerals only, 1 through 285,000, before moving to letter combinations in 1939, and issued just nine single-digit plates in NSW.

Words have none of that scaffolding, which is exactly why they are the interesting end of the market now.

The first real signal arrived on 27 May, a month after Victoria became the last state to legalise seven-character plates. VicRoads auctioned the opening batch of 12 “Seven Reserve” combinations for roughly $2 million. FERRARI took $328,000 and topped the entire sale, ahead of 8888888 at $270,000, a Winner’s Choice lot at $202,000, 1111111 at $190,000 and 9999999 at $185,000.

A brand name beat every number in the room, in a state where numbers are the established asset.

That was a government agency selling new plates, so it is one auction rather than a market. The private letter trade is where the real receipts are, and they are healthy.

The single-letter Victorian signature plate ‘V’ sold for a record $770,444 in July 2024, two-letter combinations have ranged from $46,507 for ‘AV’ up to $150,000 for ‘UU’, and a GT.3 signature plate, bought purely as a Porsche model reference, made $60,500 in the same month.

Buyers are already paying five and six figures for meaning rather than scarcity of characters, and that is before a single genuine luxury name has traded hands in public.

Custom combinations already prove the ceiling is higher than the asking prices suggest. Victorian plate 888888 sold through Donington Auctions in February 2024 for $230,000 at the hammer, near $272,000 after fees and tax, off an original cost of under $400 from VicRoads in the 1990s.

Single letters are the closest benchmark anyone has. NSW ‘D’ made $632,834 through Collecting Cars in 2024, a record for the category, and South Australia’s ‘GP1’ made $700,000 in November 2020.

The heritage market continues to turn over alongside it. Sydney publicist Roxy Jacenko listed two of her NSW four-digit plates, 1903 and 1908, on Collecting Cars this month. They sold for a combined total of over $300,000.

Demand for the broader category is not small. VicRoads says more than 1.7 million of the state’s 6.8 million registered vehicles carry non-standard plates.

The scarcity argument works the same way it does for numbers, just without the paperwork trail. There is one DIOR in Victoria. Once someone holds the clean version of a word that a few million people already want, no registry can issue them a second one.

So plates like Bitcoin, Ferrari and DIOR sit there with no number attached. Four letters, three decades in a drawer, never bolted to a car, and not a single comparable sale for either side to argue from.

Whoever sets the first serious price on a word like this sets the benchmark everyone else quotes from afterwards.