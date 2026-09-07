Jannik Sinner Rocked Up To Monza In A 760HP Audi Wagon And Nobody Noticed The Car

Sunday at Monza belonged to Kimi Antonelli, who came from 19th on the grid to win his home race and become the first Italian to win at Monza since Ludovico Scarfiotti in 1966. But if you were watching the paddock gates rather than the timing screens, you would have seen something almost as good pull up in Nardo Grey.

Jannik Sinner arrived in an Audi RS6 Avant wearing Monaco plates, which tracks, given the world number one has lived in Monte Carlo for years. He was out of the car and into the crowd within seconds, signing and posing for selfies while a security guy in a black cap tried to keep the scrum civil.

Nobody in the video is looking at the wagon. Everyone in the video should be looking at the wagon. Cos we’re looking at the wagon.

The clip doing the rounds on Instagram gives you the rear three-quarter, and that is where it gets interesting for anyone who cares about this stuff. There is a monster roof spoiler, an exposed carbon rear diffuser, and a set of fat round exhaust tips where a standard RS6 wears ovals.

None of those things come from Ingolstadt.

It is not a call worth making definitively, because plenty of RS6s wear aftermarket carbon these days. But the shape of that kit lines up almost exactly with the ABT RS6 Legacy Edition, and Italian outlets have been reporting for a while that Sinner already keeps an ABT-fettled RS6 in his garage alongside a Porsche 911 and a Ferrari 812 Competizione.

If it is the Legacy Edition, it is a properly rare thing. ABT built just 200 of them worldwide, each carrying a 1-of-200 numbering, and the Power R upgrade takes the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from a standard 630hp to roughly 760hp (566 kW) using new turbochargers and an ABT intercooler. The visual side runs to a carbon bonnet insert, a front splitter with fins, side skirts, 22-inch forged wheels in gloss black and four stainless tailpipes measuring 102mm each.

Those exhaust tips are enormous.

ABT charges about 102,600 euros for the modifications on top of the price of the donor car, which is almost Ferrari money spent on a machine whose defining feature is that you can fold the rear seats down. We have been through what happens when someone really goes to town on an RS6 spec sheet before, and it never gets less absurd.

Sinner was never meant to be at Monza as he is currently based in Turin finishing rehab on the knee inflammation that forced him out of the 2026 US Open, and took a day off to watch the race and back the Italians. He turned up in a white Gucci polo, with his father Hanspeter. A truly Italian affair.

Antonelli then repaid the visit by winning from 19th and stretching his championship lead over George Russell to 66 points. Go Kimi!

Two Italians, one very good afternoon, and the fastest school run car in Monaco parked out the front of it. The RS6 has spent two decades as the default flex for men who refuse to buy an SUV, and the world number one has just given it the best ad it will get all year.