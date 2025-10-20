Eleanor Returns After 25 Years With Limited Edition Tribute Mustangs Built by the Original Crew

It’s been 25 years since Nicolas Cage’s devotion to Eleanor landed him in a tight spot in Gone in 60 Seconds. Now, the legendary 1967 Shelby GT500 is finally making a comeback.

Cinema Muscle Recreations LLC just announced that the team responsible for building all 11 Eleanor cars used in the original film is creating a limited run of authentic tributes to celebrate the silver anniversary.

The first car hits the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas at the end of October. Only 25 will ever be built, each one numbered with full documentation and official branding rights certifying its authenticity.

This isn’t some rushed cash-grab tribute. This is the original crew building what they should have been building all along.

Eleanor became a cultural icon the moment that movie dropped in 2000. It earned a permanent place in automotive folklore and remains one of the most recognizable movie cars ever filmed.

The problem was that Denice Halicki, who inherited the film rights from her husband H.B. Halicki, aggressively protected Eleanor’s likeness as a copyrightable character for two decades.

She sued everyone, including Shelby American, anyone who tried to build a replica or tribute.

That changed earlier this year when the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Eleanor is a movie prop, not a copyrightable character.

That legal victory freed the design for licensed recreations and opened the door for Cinema Muscle Recreations to move forward with their 25th anniversary project called Eleanor Gone Again.

The foundation is the 1967 Ford Mustang fastback, but the transformation goes way beyond basic cosmetics.

The bodywork, paint, trim, lighting, hood design and interior details all echo the high-performance movie-star presence of the original.

Modern updates are woven in to appeal to contemporary enthusiasts, but authenticity is the priority throughout every build decision.

Engine options give you real choices. You can go with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8, a supercharged Aluminator V8, or a Roush 427.

Transmissions include a five or six-speed Tremec or the ten-speed Ford automatic.

Wilwood brakes come standard with four-piston calipers, upgradeable to six-piston units.

Single or double-adjustable four-link suspension lets you tune the handling. Wheel options, interior materials, roll bars, and premium audio can be customized too.

The base price starts at $500,000 before options. That’s collector territory for sure, but you’re getting a car built by the people who know Eleanor best.

These are hand-built to order with quality parts and attention to detail that matches the original. Each one arrives with a numbered plaque and official authentication.

Randy Wolff, CEO of Cinema Muscle Recreations, said it clearly. These new Eleanors are being built to the highest levels of performance and quality.