TAG Heuer Turned The Monaco Into A 12 Cylinder Watch

The TAG Heuer Monaco has always looked like it belonged near a pit lane. The new Monaco Speed 12 looks like it swallowed the engine.

Unveiled around the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco 2026, the Speed 12 is not another safe colour swap or heritage nod. It is a 50-piece, $87,000 (~$124,000 AUD) limited edition that takes the square Monaco case and turns it into a tiny mechanical theatre built around 12 moving piston-shaped hour markers. The interesting part is that it is not a chronograph.

For a watch so deeply tied to motorsport, that feels almost wrong at first. The Monaco made its name as one of the world’s first automatic chronographs back in 1969, then became a racing icon through Steve McQueen and Le Mans. Yet TAG Heuer has gone in a stranger, more interesting direction here.

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The Monaco Gets A New Engine

The Speed 12 uses the Spin Time concept developed by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, the high-horology workshop inside the LVMH group.

TAG Heuer

Instead of a normal hour hand, the watch uses 12 rotating piston-shaped indicators around the dial. As the minute hand completes each hour, one piston turns away and the next rotates 90 degrees to reveal the new hour. It is a jumping-hour complication dressed like a V12.

That is why the design works. The centre of the openworked dial looks like an engine cover, the skeletonised minute hand feels pulled from a racing dashboard, and the sapphire front and back make the whole movement look suspended inside the titanium case.

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This Is TAG Showing Off

The case is 40mm in Grade 5 titanium, with a sapphire crystal on both sides, black DLC-coated arches at the corners and a black rubber strap with red stitching. Inside is the TH84-00 calibre, developed with La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, offering a 45-hour power reserve.

TAG Heuer

None of this makes the Speed 12 a practical track companion. It will not time-lapse better than a proper chronograph, and most people will need a moment to read it. But that is also the point.

TAG Heuer already knows how to make a racing chronograph. The Speed 12 is about proving the Monaco can still surprise people after more than 50 years.

At $87,000 and only 50 pieces, this is not a watch for casual Monaco fans. It is for collectors who want the weird one. The Monaco that does not just remember motorsport history, but turns it into a moving engine under glass.