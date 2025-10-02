World’s Most Exclusive Watch Brand Set To Open In Sydney

The ultra-exclusive maison has long been synonymous with stratospheric price tags, experimental design, and partnerships that span Formula 1, elite sport, and high culture. Until now, Australians who wanted one of the brand’s famously skeletonised creations had to travel abroad to secure a piece.

The man himself, Mr Richard Mille

Best known for its partnerships with McLaren and Ferrari in Formula 1, Richard Mille has built its reputation on performance as much as prestige. Athletes like Rafael Nadal, sprinters Yohan Blake and Wayde van Niekerk, and F1 stars have all been spotted with its feather-light, shock-resistant watches strapped to their wrists.

These aren’t timepieces that sit in safes, they’re designed to withstand the most brutal sporting conditions while still commanding seven-figure price tags at auction.

Australia’s appetite for high-end watches has never been stronger. With Rolex, Patek Philippe boutiques thriving in Sydney and Melbourne, Richard Mille’s arrival signals that the market is mature enough to support one of the most exclusive names in horology.

Oscar Piastri always seen wearing a Richard Mille.

Industry whispers suggest the new space will be located within five-star Capella Sydney, creating the perfect playground for international luxury travellers and local collectors alike.

For a city that prides itself on harbour views, G Wagens parked in Double Bay, and a growing roster of luxury flagships, Richard Mille’s Sydney debut feels less like an experiment and more like an inevitability.

When the doors open later this year, it won’t just be another store launch, it will be Australia’s official entry into the highest echelon of watch culture. Let’s go!