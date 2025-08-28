Qantas Pulls ‘Shifty Move’ On Its Gold & Platinum Members Seeking Double Status Credits

Qantas has kicked off its latest Twice As Rewarding campaign, dangling the lure of either Double Status Credits or Double Qantas Points. On paper, it looks like the perfect excuse to book flights for the year ahead.

The hook is simple: register in the Qantas App or via qantas.com by 3 September, then book any Qantas or QantasLink flight for travel between 4 September 2025 and 22 August 2026. Even Qantas-operated Finnair flights and regional affiliates qualify. Jetstar, Emirates and other codeshares don’t.

Travellers also score double points on Qantas Hotels and Holidays packages, stacking six Qantas Points for every dollar spent. Business Rewards members get even more fattening double points for the business on top of whatever the flyer chooses personally.

So far, so tempting. But here’s the kicker… any Double Status Credits earned will not count towards Lifetime Status. For frequent flyers inching toward Lifetime Gold, Platinum or Platinum One, this is the real sting.

In previous years, DSC promotions were the secret weapon for long-term loyalists looking to cement lifetime perks. Now, those hoping to cross the line are left flat-footed. Qantas has confirmed the same rules apply to the one-off Loyalty Gift of Status Credits being handed out to all members.

For status runners trying to jump to Gold or Platinum in the next 12 months, the deal is still valuable. For everyone else, especially those in it for the lifetime game, Qantas just shifted the goalposts.

The airline is selling it as “twice as rewarding,” but the fine print shows it’s only half the story.