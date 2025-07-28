The Overpriced Business Class You Should Never Pay For

On 16 July, I flew Seat 7A aboard the British Airways 787-9 using 159,000 Qantas Frequent Flyer points. The food was surprisingly good. The wine was sharp and well-selected. But the seat? A relic. The experience? Tolerable on points. But not worth your own money.

British Airways 787-9 Business Class A decent meal and a polite crew can’t disguise the fact that this is one of the most outdated business class products still flying. Best booked with points, not passion. Pros Surprisingly good food across all courses

Wine list is short, sharp, and well matched

Amenity kit from Private White VC is a nice touch

Seat 7A is relatively private and quiet

159,000 Qantas Points is fair value for this route Cons Club World seat is outdated and uncomfortable

Broken screen, broken divider, and a collapsing footrest

No acknowledgement for Emerald OneWorld status

In-flight service is polite but not proactive

Feels no-frills despite the premium price tag

Flight Facts

Route: Sydney (SYD) to Singapore (SIN)

Flight Number: BA16

Aircraft: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Date: 16 July 2025

Seat: 7A

Points Used: 159,000 Qantas Frequent Flyer Points plus taxes

OneWorld Status? Don’t Expect Much

As an Emerald OneWorld member, you’d normally expect a warm welcome, a greeting from the CSM, maybe a thank-you-for-your-loyalty nod. Not on BA.

Unlike Qantas, Emirates (code share with Qantas) or Qatar, British Airways didn’t acknowledge status at all. No personal greeting. If you’re used to being recognised, prepare for silence. Call me petty, but I like that special welcome when I choose to fly with an airline.

The Club World Seat (And Everything Wrong With It)

British Airways tired business class seats. Image: DMARGE

Let’s call it what it is. Tired. British Airways Business Class seats have no place in a modern business class cabin.

The British Airways’ Club World cabin on the 787-9 is laid out in a 2-2-2 configuration. My seat, 7A, is tucked away in the forward mini-cabin, which helps reduce noise. But that’s where the praise ends.

The reverse herringbone design forces direct eye contact with your neighbour during takeoff and meal service. You’re separated by a thin plastic divider, which on my flight was broken and wouldn’t stay up all the time.

And then there’s the footrest. Poorly designed, narrow, and completely unusable when reclined. Mine kept collapsing under pressure, forcing me to reset it again and again throughout the flight.

The bed goes flat, but the space is narrow and confining, especially around the legs. Storage is laughable, with a small drawer and not much else. Even Qatar’s older business cabins feel more considered than this.

The one bright spot is the amenity kit. It comes in a neat white zip pouch by Private White VC and includes socks, creams, toothbrush and one of the most comfortable eye masks I’ve used in-flight. That said, this hard product belongs in a museum.

Dining On Board

Bocconcini and heirloom tomato salad to start. Image: DMARGE

Thankfully, BA’s catering out of Sydney is one of the airline’s few remaining strengths. Service began with a glass of champage and the in-flight menus were handed out promptly, with the first course arriving about an hour after takeoff.

Starter: I went with the bocconcini and heirloom tomato salad. Fresh and well-balanced. Other options included roasted carrot soup and a tuna tataki with edamame, pink grapefruit and sesame dressing.

Seared barramundi in lemon butter for the main course. Image: DMARGE

Main: I chose the seared barramundi in lemon butter with pea purée and sweet potatoes. The fish was moist and nicely seasoned. There was also a slow-cooked beef short rib with mushrooms and mash, plus a vegetarian pasta.

Dessert: A citrus panna cotta with berry compote, followed by a decent cheese plate with Stilton, cheddar and brie.

Second meal (pre-landing): A shredded chicken wrap, wholegrain mustard potato salad and a blueberry muffin. It won’t win awards, but it got me to Changi.

Drinks & Menu Highlights

BA’s drinks menu is compact but well considered:

WINES French Chardonnay South Australian Shiraz Sauternes for dessert COCKTAILS Gin Zing Johnnie Ginger Cranberry Blush SPIRITS Tanqueray Bulleit Bourbon Johnnie Walker Black Singleton single malt Ciroc Vodka SOFT DRINKS AND EXTRAS Union Coffee Birchell teas Cadbury’s Hot Chocolate

It’s not flashy, but it’s good quality.

Inflight Entertainment

The content library is relatively limited, compared to other airlines, and the screen wasn’t up to the task. Image: DMARGE

Even if you’re happy with a small content library, you still need a screen that stays in position. I didn’t have one. The locking device on my screen had long gone. The selection of movies and box sets was decent. I tucked into a couple of movies and The Agency starring Michael Fassbender. Overall the selection is good but it’s let down by the small screen.

WIFi is available for British Airways Club members and those flying First. I recommend signing up for British Airways Club before you fly so you can take advantage of the free WIFI.

Cabin Crew & Service

The crew were polite, efficient, and professional. But this isn’t the kind of service that leaves a mark. Having to ask multiple times for a cup of tea just gets annoying.

No extra touches. No name recognition. No check-ins unless you ask. Orders were taken quickly and meals delivered promptly, but that’s it. It’s a no frills experience which leaves you feeling more like a burden than a premium customer. Compared to Singapore Airlines Business Class or even Finnair, it felt clinical.

Final Thoughts

Flying British Airways Club World in 2025 is like boarding a business class product from 2010 that nobody bothered to update.

The seat is uncomfortable. The footrest broke. The screen wouldn’t lock into place. And yet the airline is still charging full fare for this experience. Unacceptable when competition is so fierce.

The food and wine are good. The amenity kit is simple and stylish. But none of that justifies the outdated seat and lack of service polish.

If you’re using points, it’s fine. At 159,000 Qantas Points, it’ll get you to London with decent food and a flat bed. But this is not a product you should spend your own money on.

Until British Airways rolls out its Club Suite fleet-wide, Club World feels like a tax on loyalty, not a premium experience.