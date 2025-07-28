This $61K Hybrid Could Be 2025’s Surprise SUV Hit

The Omoda 9 is a $61,990 hybrid SUV with 395kW of power and a 0–100km/h time of 4.9 seconds.

Designed by Chery’s global team led by ex-GM designer Steve Eum, with styling input from Shanghai, Frankfurt and Tokyo.

Offers up to 169km electric-only range and a total 1,100km range, with flagship-level tech and luxury for less than its European rivals.

Today, more than 60% of all new vehicles sold in Australia are SUVs, and with good reason. Buyers are chasing space, safety and efficiency in a country that feels as though long-distance driving has been hardwired in.

Of course, the Australian market has seen sweeping changes in recent years, none more so than across the EV landscape , which is increasingly becoming flush with Chinese-made cars that are not only a marked improvement, they’re also far easier on the wallet.

The Omoda 9 makes a bold first impression with its diamond-pattern grille, LED lightbar and retractable door handles. Image: Omoda Jaecoo

Omoda 9 Arrives in Australia

Into this evolving space steps Omoda Jaecoo, a rising Chinese brand that’s already made waves with the compact Jaecoo J7 and now has its sights set on the upper tier with a larger, more luxurious contender.

A sub-brand of the Chery group, Jaecoo is part of a broader push by Chinese automakers to shake up the Australian market with premium-leaning vehicles at accessible prices. The J7 SHS plug-in hybrid has proved this brand is serious about delivering value that doesn’t sacrifice on style or substance.

Now, Jaecoo’s luxury hybrid arm, Omoda, is making a play for the hearts (and wallets) of Aussie SUV buyers with its boldest model yet, hoping that the all-new Omoda 9 SHS can continue to tap into Australia’s enduring love affair with luxury SUVs.

Omoda 9: Big Tech, Bigger Range

Set to arrive in local dealerships from early August 2025, the Omoda 9 is the Chinese brand’s flagship statement of intent in a market that already boasts several high-performing models in the SUV space.

With a 1,100km total range and DC fast charging, the Omoda 9 is built for long Australian drives — and looks good doing it. Image: Omoda Jaecoo

Let’s start with the price: $61,990 AUD. It’s positioned as a premium family SUV that straddles the line between plug-in and full hybrid, but comes in higher than a few other 2025 models on the market.

For a similar investment, Australians can drive away in a BMW X1 sDrive18i (~$62,400 AUD), or a Volvo XC40 B4 Plus (~$59,990 AUD). You’re also entering the territory of high-spec electrified options like the GWM Haval H6 Ultra PHEV (~$45,990 AUD) or the all-electric BYD Sealion 6 Premium (~$52,990 AUD).

With a total output of 395kW, the Omoda 9 delivers EV-style efficiency with sportscar-like acceleration. Image: Jaecoo Omoda

Under the bonnet, however, the Omoda 9 starts to break away from the pack, with a 395kW Super Hybrid System that delivers a staggering 0–100km/h time of 4.9 seconds. That’s sportscar territory.

It can travel up to 169km on electric power alone (NEDC), and boasts a total driving range of 1,100km when using both the petrol engine and electric motors. Fast charging, too, from 30–80% takes just 25 minutes using a DC charger.

Who Designs Omoda Cars?

Visually, the Omoda 9 is styled with intent: diamond-pattern grille, retractable handles, full-width LED lightbar and 20-inch alloys.

Inside, it’s another EV tech-fest, with dual 12.3-inch displays, Sony sound system with headrest speakers, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats (front and rear) and wireless CarPlay/Android Auto. They’ve even introduced a built-in fragrance diffuser; because, well, why not?

Inside the Omoda 9: dual 12.3-inch displays, Sony sound, ambient lighting and a built-in fragrance diffuser set the luxury tone. Image: Omoda Jaecoo

While Omoda Jaecoo doesn’t have a household-name creative director like some legacy European marques, the brand has assembled a seasoned team with real pedigree.

Leading the charge is Steve Eum, Chery’s Global Design Chief, who oversees both Omoda and Jaecoo. He cut his teeth at General Motors and his design philosophy draws heavily on European proportions, premium detail and brand identity. Something that’s evident across the entire Omoda range.

The global design team is led by ex-GM designer Steve Eum, blending European proportions with Asian innovation. Image: Omoda Jaecoo

Supporting Eum is a globally dispersed team working out of Chery’s design centres in Shanghai, Frankfurt and Tokyo, with a strong focus on SUV styling, next-gen interiors and future mobility. It’s this international mix of Asian innovation with European aesthetic that gives Omoda its edge.

Built For The Modern Australian Driver

As Chinese brands continue to gain traction in Australia, Omoda Jaecoo is emerging as one to watch. If the J7 proved the brand could punch above its weight, the Omoda 9 might just signal it’s ready to trade blows with the big players.

We’ll reserve our final verdict until we get behind the wheel, but from what we’ve seen so far, the Omoda 9 looks like a seriously compelling new contender in Australia’s favourite segment.