Another Middle East Airline Joins Oneworld… But Their Loyalty Program Name Is Hilarious

There’s something delightfully ironic about luxury travel. The older and more established the alliance, the more absurdly named the loyalty program. Enter Oman Air, the newest member of the Oneworld alliance and proud operator of what may be the most unintentionally funny frequent flyer program on Earth: Sindbad.

Yes, Sindbad. As in Sindbad the Sailor. As in Arabian Nights, flying carpets, and maybe the odd questionable cartoon memory from the early 2000s. It’s almost too poetic. A mythical seafarer lending his name to a loyalty program that’s just landed in one of the world’s most corporate, spreadsheet-driven aviation alliances.

But here we are.

As of this week, Oman Air is officially the 15th member of Oneworld, joining the likes of Qantas, Qatar, and British Airways. While the partnership unlocks valuable network connections across the Middle East, Europe, and South Asia, the real highlight for most of us is the ability to now earn points and enjoy status perks while being part of something that sounds like a bedtime story.

Let’s not kid ourselves. Oman Air isn’t just some token addition to fill out a quota. The Muscat-based carrier punches well above its weight. Its Business Class “Studios” on the Boeing 787 are definitely one of the more creative cabin layouts in the sky.

Still, the real comedy lies in the tiers. Sindbad Silver, Gold, and soon, maybe Platinum or whatever he would find on his travels. It sounds like a genie’s retirement plan.

For now, Gold maps to Oneworld Sapphire, which gets you into lounges and fast tracks, while Silver gives you priority check-in and the privilege of telling your mates you’re in Sindbad’s elite crew.

There’s also a bit of drama behind the scenes. According to Oman Air, they’re considering mapping Gold to Emerald (the holy grail of status: First Class lounges, extra baggage, the full VIP treatment), but doing so might lead to what the airline calls a “downgrade” for some existing members. Oneworld politics are real. And petty.

A very unique approach to business class.

So, in typical pragmatic style, Oman Air might wait until next year to introduce a third tier, likely Platinum, which will officially unlock Emerald. That means a bunch of high-flying Sindbadians (is that the term?) will be bumped up if they meet the criteria. What those criteria are remains vague, but expect the usual: miles flown, dollars spent, and your willingness to pronounce “Sindbad” with a straight face at a check-in desk.

Beyond the loyalty program laugh track, this is a smart move for Oneworld. Oman is geographically ideal for long-haul links, and the airline already flies to key business and leisure hubs across Asia and Europe. New destinations like Amsterdam and hopefully Singapore make it even more appealing to the alliance’s global network.

It’s also a win for those of us in Australia.

Qantas frequent flyers now have another solid option when venturing beyond Dubai or Doha. If you’re flying to India, Sri Lanka or into Eastern Europe, Oman Air now presents a low-key, high-comfort route worth exploring. Muscat might not have the skyscraper-studded wow factor of Doha, but the first class lounge is elite, the aircraft are modern, and you won’t be fighting influencers for the bathroom mirror.

In a world where airline alliances are trying to sound increasingly futuristic or sterile (looking at you, SkyTeam), it’s refreshing to see something so earnestly bizarre find its way onto our boarding passes.

Sindbad might be an ancient sailor, but this move shows Oman Air is sailing straight into the future. And with a name like that, it’s impossible not to love them.