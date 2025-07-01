10 Reasons The MINI JCW Countryman ALL4 Should Be Your Next Car

The 2025 MINI JCW Countryman ALL4 is not the MINI you remember and that’s a good thing. It’s bigger, bolder, and far more refined, while still delivering the kind of driving fun that made the badge famous.

You get real-world usability without sacrificing performance, all wrapped up in a design that turns heads and doesn’t take itself too seriously.

After a few days with it in and around Sydney, here are 10 very honest reasons why this might be one of the most underrated small performance SUVs in the country.

1. It’s Bigger Than Ever But Still a MINI

The new MINI Countryman maintains its iconic cheeky charm, even as it grows up to offer real-world practicality. Image: MINI

The MINI JCW Countryman ALL4‘s new proportions (now 4.4 metres long and 1.8 metres wide) give it small-SUV practicality. There’s proper rear legroom, a noticeably taller ride height, and a boot big enough to make IKEA feel less daunting. But it still looks like a MINI boxy, cheeky, and confident. And very British. That DNA is still there. Minus the bad teeth.

2. MINI Countryman Properly Fast Now and Sounds Good Too

With 233kW and a 0–100 time of 5.4 seconds, this MINI is no longer just “quick for a MINI” — it’s genuinely fast. Image: DMARGE / ROMER MACAPUNO

MINI’s most powerful Countryman ever. The MINI JCW Countryman ALL4 packs 233kW and 400Nm of torque through an eight-speed auto and ALL4 all-wheel drive. 0–100 in 5.4 seconds.

It doesn’t just “go well for a MINI” it’s quick and fun full stop. It feels punchy off the mark and stable under hard acceleration, even on Sydney’s rain-slicked roads. That said, it has this fake popping sound when you’re in race mode which takes a bit getting used to.

3. It Has a Massive OLED Infotainment Display Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before

A stunning 9.4-inch circular OLED screen makes the Countryman’s cabin feel like a futuristic, interactive experience. Image: MINI

Front and centre in the cabin is a stunning 9.4-inch circular OLED screen — the first of its kind in the world. It runs MINI’s new Android-based OS with beautiful animations, fluid transitions, and even soundscapes. The layout is playful without being confusing. Drive modes change the entire graphic theme, from calm hues in Balance Mode to fiery reds in Go-Kart. Think of it as the beating digital heart of the car.

4. MINI Countryman Go-Kart Mode Is Ridiculous in the Best Way

Switch to Go-Kart mode and unleash a turbocharged version of your MINI — it’s playful, absurd, and absolutely brilliant. Image: DMARGE / ROMER MACAPUNO

Flick it into Go-Kart mode and the car transforms; quicker throttle response, sharper steering, firmer suspension, and a screen theme that turns into full-blown Mario Kart theatre.

There’s even sound effects. It’s hilarious, engaging, and makes school runs feel like time trials. No one else is doing this, and that’s why it works.

5. The MINI Countryman Has Eight Driving Modes

From “Core” to “Trail”, explore a wide range of driving experiences that adapt to your mood — or the road ahead. Image: MINI

From “Core” to “Green” to “Trail”, the new MINI has eight in-car experiences, each with its own lighting, sound, and drive profile. “Balance” is the calmest — dim lighting, ambient tones, smoother throttle. It’s like the car’s asking you to take a breath and chill out before your 8am meeting.

6. The Cabin is Textural, Tactile, and Not Trying Too Hard

No fake carbon fibre here, just smart design and premium materials that make the cabin feel both high-end and quirky. Image: MINI

No fake carbon fibre here. Instead, it’s all layered felt, recycled fabric, Alcantara, brushed metal and soft-touch plastics. It feels genuinely premium but still a bit eccentric — like your stylish mate who wears linen in winter and somehow pulls it off. The floating centre console is clever too, with extra storage underneath for bags, bottles or your poorly concealed road rage.

7. The MINI Countryman Handles Like a Go-Kart, But With Luggage Space

The Countryman handles like a MINI but offers the practicality of a small SUV — a true driver’s car with space for your gear. Image: DMARGE / ROMER MACAPUNO

Despite the added bulk, the MINI JCW Countryman ALL4 is still incredibly fun to steer. The steering is tight, body control is confident, and grip from the ALL4 system is immense. It leans less in corners than you’d expect, and has that classic MINI “shrinks around you” feel when threading through tight backstreets or fast corners.

8. It’s Easy to Live With. Even If You Have Kids. Or a Dog

With 460 litres of boot space (and 1,450 with the seats down), the Countryman is ready for family trips, IKEA runs, or dog adventures. Image: DMARGE / ROMER MACAPUNO

Boot space? 460 litres with the seats up, and 1,450 litres with them down. Enough for weekend gear, IKEA trips, or one (very happy) golden retriever. The wide boot opening and low loading lip make it actually usable — not just city-car cute.

9. It’s Way More Comfortable Than You’d Expect

With adaptive suspension, the Countryman balances smooth comfort with the excitement of performance — perfect for long trips and city driving alike. Image: DMARGE / ROMER MACAPUNO

This isn’t the harsh, bumpy MINI of old. The new adaptive suspension balances stiffness with comfort, particularly in Balanced and Green modes. Even over potholes and tram tracks, it stays composed. It’s the first time you can genuinely call a MINI long-trip friendly — without needing a physio session after.

10. It’s Still Got That MINI Cool Factor

The 2025 MINI Countryman is a grown-up version of the iconic hatchback, still turning heads and starting conversations in its own unapologetic way. Image: DMARGE / ROMER MACAPUNO

Despite growing up, the Countryman still draws looks and starts conversations. The Union Jack taillights, wide stance, and unique colour palette (check out the “Legend Grey” and “Blazing Blue” options) make it feel individual in a world of same-same SUVs. It’s not trying to be everything to everyone. And that’s what makes it cool.

Final Thought: The Grown-Up MINI That Still Misbehaves…. Oh Behave

The 2025 MINI JCW Countryman ALL4 finally delivers on the promise of a fast, usable MINI for the real world. It’s cheeky, capable, tech-forward and engaging in ways no competitor really matches. And that OLED screen? Worth the price of admission alone.