27 Best Online Shoe Shops For Men To Put The Best Foot Forward

When looking for websites for shoes, go with a reputable company that has excellent reviews and great customer service. Invest in a company that not only offers quality men’s shoes but one that provides fast delivery and a generous returns policy, just in case you change your mind.
To help you find a fresh pair of kicks online, we’ve curated some of the best websites for shoes. Whether you’re looking for formal dress shoes, innovative athletic sneakers, or just a pair of comfy off-duty shoes, these online stores supply it all, promising to instantly upgrade your footwear game with a click of a button.
Oliver Cabell
Pros
- They use abrasion-resistant lining
- Extra comfort offered by the EVA insert outsoles
- They offer 10% off your first order
- They use soft materials such as Italian calfskin leather
Cons
- Some shoes are hard to take care of
Known for creating the sleekest men’s shoes highlighting functionality and style, Oliver Cabell is undoubtedly one of the top brands to pick up some fresh kicks. Not to mention, they also offer 10% on your first order.
Allbirds
Pros
- Their shoes offer great freedom of movement
- They have sustainable products
- Shoes that use the revolutionary wool fabric
- Moisture-wicking features are added
Cons
- Some shoes can be pretty tight
- Some designs might not appeal to everyone
Allbirds is one of the best websites for shoes, as they offer products featuring revolutionary wool fabric that’s exceptionally comfortable and naturally moisture-wicking. If you’re looking for an eco-conscious brand helping to reduce its carbon footprint, then Allbirds is for you.
Cariuma
Pros
- They have many elegant designs
- The shoes don’t cost a fortune
- The brand uses organic materials
- They offer carbon-neutral shipping
Cons
- Some shoe pairs tend to run large
Cariuma makes stylish men’s shoes produced from natural premium materials and fabrics. Here, you can find the coolest canvas sneakers, perfect for incorporating with the rest of streetwear attire. They also offer carbon-neutral shipping, making it one of the best websites for shoes.
Casca
Pros
- You get a 2-year warranty on your shoes
- Their shoes ensure extra comfort
- The brand uses 100% vegan materials
- Complex technology incorporating 3D printed insoles, cushioned footbeds, and more
Cons
- Some shoe pairs run small
Casca is one of the best websites for shoes if it’s comfort you’re after, as they create all-purpose products that feature the most impressive technology – from cushiony footbeds to 3D printed insoles; you can find it all here.
Tropicfeel
Pros
- They use many lightweight materials
- The brand takes advantage of recycled fabrics
- You can find shoes suited for different types of activities
- They make any man look stylish
- They have affordable prices
Cons
- Many pairs can only be washed by hand
If you’re looking for shoes for your next outdoor expedition, make sure you visit Tropicfeel, as their shoes are crafted from the most delicate fabrics and materials. Tropicfeel is an impressive website for shoes, as they offer a high technical range available for low prices.
Zappos
Pros
- They have an extensive range of shoes
- There’s a 365-day return policy
- You can get free shipping
- The shoes are suitable for formal events, outdoor adventures, or casual wear
Cons
- Some pairs are large and may slip off
When it comes to an excellent website for shoes, Zappos is right up there, as they supply a highly diverse range suitable for everyday wear, outdoor gear and even more formal events. Not to mention they also provide free shipping and a 365-day return policy.
Mr Porter
Pros
- They use the most innovative fabrics
- The designs are sleek and made by some of the best designers
- Many of their products have weather-resistant features
- They offer fashion advice on their online blog
Cons
- Some products are on the pricier side
If you’re looking for effortlessly cool shoes cut from the most innovative fabrics, Mr Porter is the best shoe website for you. Here, you can expect to find the sleekest sneakers from the world’s best designers; you can’t go wrong.
Sperry
Pros
- They have shoes in a variety of styles and colours
- Their shoes have very unique designs
- Perfect for men who like to go on expeditions
- They suit anyone who is into preppy styles
Cons
- Not all shoes have the best quality
Sperry has built a rich American heritage creating men’s shoes highlighting style and fine craftsmanship. If you’re looking for shoes suitable for an adventurous expedition, make sure you visit their website.
Wolverine
Pros
- You get 15% off your first purchase when subscribing to their mailing list
- Their boots are very durable
- They offer free shipping
- They have many waterproof and slip-resistant designs
Cons
- Sometimes, the soles are not the most qualitative
It’s hard to believe this global empire merely began as a small leather tannery with a handful of employees. Now, Wolverine is worn in over 200 countries and regions worldwide, supplying some of the best work men’s shoes and durable boots geared to last a lifetime. Also, Wolverine offers free shipping.
Camper
Pros
- High-performing outdoor shoes
- They can make you look more confident
- You get extra comfort thanks to the cushioned insoles
Cons
- Some designs look very bulky
Camper is a family-run business founded in 1975 by Lorenzo Fluxà, inspired by his grandfather Antonio, a skilled cobbler. This website for shoes offers the strongest yet comfiest work boots guaranteed to be high performing in a range of outdoor conditions.
Cole Haan
Pros
- You can find many shoes in all sorts of colours
- They offer amazing freedom of movement
- They use recycled materials to make their shoes
- Many pairs offer increased breathability
Cons
- They are on the pricier side
Cole Haan offers shoes perfect for your next black-tie event. Their latest styles are incredibly supportive with their contoured arch and cushioned footbed, making them one of the best websites for comfortable shoes.
On Running
Pros
- You get fantastic arch support due to the insoles
- Muscle fatigue is reduced thanks to the adaptive sole
- They remain comfortable in all situations
Cons
- Not everyone may be a fan of the bulky designs
This is where high performance meets excellent fashion, as On Running supplies the trendiest running and fitness footwear. On Running’s products have been infused with the latest technology to make them incredibly performance-enhancing. Also, if you change your mind, they have a 90-day return policy.
Koio
Pros
- They use Italian craftmanship to make their shoes
- The brand is sustainable
- Their models look very sophisticated
- They have timeless designs that don’t go out of style
Cons
- You may have to spend more time to break them in
Koio combines modern design and sustainable Italian craftsmanship providing a collection ideal for everyday wear. This website offers the best handcrafted Italian sneakers to make you look super polished and sophisticated.
Johnston & Murphy
Pros
- They only use premium materials
- Orders over $50 get free ground shipping
- Many of their shoes have nice, unique textures
Cons
- Some shoe pairs are quite tight
Johnston & Murphy has been the pillar of classic American style since 1850 – with Abraham Lincoln and JFK joining the ranks of U.S presidents they’ve dressed. This website for shoes offers products cut from premium materials securing optimal comfort. Johnston & Murphy provide free ground shipping on orders over $50.
Scarosso
Pros
- They have shoes for different occasions, both formal and casual
- Shoes made in Italy with high-quality materials
- Their prices are competitive
Cons
- You can only make a return within 15 days
This online store is an absolute must, as Scarosso makes extraordinary designs for the most competitive prices. With everything from sneakers to dress shoes on offer, you’ll struggle to find more luxurious Italian shoes for better value.
Crocs
Pros
- They have many durable and waterproof shoes
- Great pairs for casual days
- Most pairs can be personalized
- They’re an eco-friendly brand
Cons
- Without wearing socks, some pairs are a bit uncomfortable
Crocs is an American company located in Broomfield, Colorado, famous for manufacturing foam men’s clogs, initially designed to be a boat shoe. This is one of the best websites for shoes if you’re looking for functional, durable and waterproof footwear to keep you protected in wet weather.
Grenson
Pros
- They have high-performing, durable shoes
- Best for people looking for functionality and fashion at the same time
- Perfect for more extreme weather conditions
- The soles are very lightweight
Cons
- They don’t have many colour options
Grenson has led the shoe game since 1866 but grew to prominence manufacturing boots for soldiers during The Great War – so, it’s safe to say they know a thing or two about high performing, protective footwear. If you’re looking for styles that are the perfect balance of fashion and functionality, this is a website for shoes you need to check out.
New Balance
Pros
- They have many casual and workout shoes
- Brand with over a century of experience
- They offer increased comfort
- The brand uses recycled materials for most pairs
Cons
- It’s hard to pair some of the shoes with your outfits
This American sports footwear and apparel brand established in 1906 serves premium athletic gear, made to move with you. New Balance has been included on our best websites for shoes list as they have a diverse range of shoes suitable for workouts and casual wear.
Merrell
Pros
- High-performing shoes
- They keep you protected no matter the climate
- Ideal for footwear that helps you explore nature
- You can pick from a large variety of shoe pairs
Cons
- The lacing system tends to be complicated at times
Merrell makes some of the best shoes geared for the outdoors, as their range is high performing and protective in any climate. If you’re planning to explore treacherous terrain in severe weather; this is the best website for shoes to buy from.
Sorel
Pros
- A brand that has been around for a few decades
- They are durable but comfortable
- Footwear that works in different environment types
- They won’t get damaged easily
Cons
- Sometimes, the shoes aren’t true to size
Founded in the early sixties by Arthur Ratz Kaufman, Sorel creates high-performance sport and work boots suitable for different types of environments thanks to their durable yet comfortable construction. No matter if you’re looking for highly insulated snow boots or hiking boots with a deep tread, Sorel will have it.
Vessi Footwear
Pros
- Footwear made from fine materials
- Their collection of shoes is very versatile
- High-quality leather meant to last for a very long time
- They’re easy to take care of
- Sometimes, they use vegan materials
Cons
- Some pairs look a bit different in real life compared to the photos
Vessi Footwear offers a versatile collection, great prices and fast deliveries, making it one of the to-go websites for shoes. Made in Portugal, these men’s shoes are premium Italian leather geared to last a lifetime. From fine leather sandals, boots and cosy sneakers, you can find it all here.
Duke & Dexter
Pros
- Premium materials that use the latest technology
- They are sourced sustainably
- They have a varied range of footwear
- They are comfortable and can be worn on various occasions
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
This London footwear label specialises in men’s sneakers, loafers, boots and dress shoes cut from premium materials fused with the latest technology. Duke & Dexter also sustainably source many of their fabrics, making them one of the best websites for shoes to shop from.
TOMS
Pros
- The brand has made it a habit of donating to noble causes
- The brand uses eco-friendly materials
- Lightweight and comfortable cushioning
Cons
- They’re not very cheap
TOMS is in a league of their own, as they supply the finest shoes with proceeds that to go children who need access to clean water and food. Using their business as an opportunity for philanthropy, when you purchase a pair of TOMS’ stylish shoes, you’ll be supporting a shoe website that’s truly making a difference.
StockX.com
Pros
- Trendy shoe designs that make anyone look cool
- They have an extensive collection
- They have transparent pricing
Cons
- Some designs may look a bit too bulky for some people
StockX.com is one of the ultimate websites for shoes if you’re looking to buy the hottest sneakers from top brands for discounted prices. At StockX.com you can find everything from Air Jordans to Adidas’ to Yeezy shoes for great value.
GOAT
Pros
- They feature contemporary shoes
- You can find some affordable options
- They have different styles that suit anyone’s tastes
Cons
- The designs are not the most attractive ones
Speaking of great sneakers, the GOAT is also one of the best websites for shoes serving the latest trends and most innovative designs. Founded in 2015, GOAT was once a technology platform that since expanded to offer leading contemporary shoes for men, and we’re so thankful they did.
Rockport
Pros
- They keep up with the newest trends
- You get 20% off your first order when you join their mailing list
- Orders over $40 get free shipping
- The designs are innovative and use the latest technology
Cons
- They don’t offer many unique colour options
Rockport is constantly tinkering with the latest technology while keeping up with the newest trends to create innovative shoes that tick just about every box. Rockport is a shoe website you need to check out, as their shoes are impressive, you’ll get 15% on your first order, and they offer free shipping for orders over $40.
Belstaff
Pros
- You can choose from many supportive and protective options
- You get a wide range of styles and designs
- They use Nappa leather and other premium materials to craft their footwear
Cons
- They’re a bit on the pricier side
Belstaff was founded in 1924 and is mainly known as the first clothing brand that used wax cotton when making motorcycling waterproof equipment. Today, Belstaff sells various items, including shoes. Whenever you’re getting ready for a new season, Belstaff ensures you have a fresh wardrobe with high-quality shoes to match your outfits. There’s something for everyone, as the brand features sneakers, boots, and trainers. What’s great is that they also give you 10% off your first order when you subscribe to their newsletter.