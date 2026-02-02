10 Best Men’s Brogues & Wingtips For Smart Style

When it comes to finding a fine pair of men’s brogues, the material is everything. Premium leather and suede fabrics are critical for quality brogues; bonus points for something that’s been responsibly and ethically sourced.

Keep an eye out for calf leather, as this leather offers a refined look with a shiny finish, ideal for black-tie occasions. Additionally, invest in a cushiony footbed and a responsive sole, as there’s nothing worse than having throbbing feet mid-way through any formal event.

If you need to upgrade your footwear game, we’ve rounded up the best brogues for men, all of which are guaranteed to elevate any outfit.