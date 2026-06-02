The Lambo Guy’s Giveaway Empire Just Ran Into A Very Australian Crackdown

Adrian Portelli made giveaways feel like entertainment. Canberra now looks ready to treat them like gambling.

The billionaire businessman behind LMCT+ has built one of Australia’s loudest modern prize machines, mixing luxury cars, million-dollar homes, cash giveaways and social media theatre into a subscription-based rewards club.

For his 1.3 million Instagram followers, it has long looked like the dream version of a raffle. Pay in, watch the hype, maybe walk away with something ridiculous parked in the driveway. But now the federal government seems far less charmed.

Labour’s proposed gambling reforms are expected to target lotteries operating “under the guise of” subscription-based rewards clubs. The idea is to separate genuine loyalty programs from businesses where recurring memberships and high-value prize draws appear to be the main attraction. Under the proposed changes, companies like LMCT+ could be treated as interactive gambling services and banned.

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The Dream Is Starting To Look Like A Bet

That is the uncomfortable bit. LMCT+ does offer member discounts across thousands of businesses, including major retail names. But the public face of the brand has always been the giveaways. Supercars, luxury homes and huge cash prizes are what made the business viral, not a discount code for swimwear.

Portelli’s side argues that the reforms need to be careful. His lawyer has said LMCT+ supports removing bad operators from the industry, but warned the government not to paint every business with the same brush. The argument is simple enough. If members receive real value and promotions are transparent, the business should not automatically be treated like a dodgy lottery.

The government sees it differently. Communications Minister Anika Wells has said Labour wants to ban “dodgy lotteries” and close the loophole that allows so-called lotteries to masquerade as trade promotions. The Australian Lottery and Newsagents Association has also welcomed the move, arguing traditional lotteries operate under far tighter rules around prize pools, ticket numbers and consumer transparency.

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Portelli Has Become The Test Case

This was probably always coming. Portelli’s brand became too big, too loud and too closely tied to enormous prizes to avoid attention forever. LMCT+ has already faced scrutiny in South Australia, where parent company Xclusive Tech was fined $40,000 over unlawful lotteries, a ruling it is appealing.

The bigger question is not whether Portelli can survive another round of headlines. He probably can. The real question is whether Australia’s giveaway economy can keep pretending it is mostly about member perks when everyone knows the prize is the thing people are really buying into.

That is why this crackdown feels bigger than one flashy businessman with expensive cars and better Instagram reach than most politicians.

Canberra is asking a very simple question. When the discount is the side dish and the dream house is the main course, is it still a rewards club?