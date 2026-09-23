Panerai’s New 42mm Luminor Is the Best Thing It’s Made In Years

For thirty-odd years, owning a Panerai came with a quiet admission that your wrist was about to do some heavy lifting. The brand never apologised for that, and the Paneristi never asked it to.

Now, with the smaller-watch wave still rolling through every boutique from Collins Street to Castlereagh, Panerai has taken the case that made it famous and brought it down to 42mm for the first time. Three new references, the PAM01710, PAM01711 and PAM01714, are all built on the angular 1990s Luminor that turned a secretive naval supplier into a civilian cult brand.

The Backstory On An Icon

On 10 September 1993, Panerai presented the Luminor Ref. 5218-201/A, the Luminor Marina Militare Ref. 5218-202/A and the Mare Nostrum Ref. 5218-301/A aboard the Italian Navy destroyer Durand de la Penne. It was the first time the public could buy watches that had spent decades on the wrists of Italian frogmen.

The military originals measured a hefty 47mm. The civilian Luminor pulled that back to 44mm and swapped the softer cushion shapes of earlier references for sharp angles, solid lugs and that curved crown-protecting bridge folded into the case profile, creating the silhouette you can clock from across a restaurant.

The new watches keep every one of those lines. They’re just 2mm narrower, 13.8mm thick and 126 grams on the wrist.

Three Colours, One Clear Favourite

The PAM01710 is the purist’s pick, with a brushed and polished steel case, matte black dial, ecru Super-LumiNova and a beige canvas strap. The PAM01711 uses the same steel case but goes matte green on both dial and strap, which reads more field kit than dive gear.

The PAM01714 is the one we’d walk out with. Its steel case is DLC coated for a deep black finish and better resistance to wear and corrosion, then paired with a matte blue dial, beige lume and a blue canvas strap. It’s a combination Panerai doesn’t lean on often, and it works.

Watch nerds will notice the sandwich dial is gone. Instead, the numerals and markers are printed on a single plate with Super-LumiNova layered over the top, giving them a slightly raised look up close. It’s a nod to the monolayer dials of those first civilian Luminors, though we’d understand if a few collectors grumble.

There’s no date, and small seconds sits at 9 o’clock. That subdial originally existed so a diver could confirm at a glance that his watch was still running, which is far more useful than a date window when you’re underneath a hull.

Smaller Case, Same Ridiculous Depth Rating

Downsizing hasn’t cost these watches any of their tool-watch credentials. All three are rated to 50 bar, roughly 500 metres, and every piece is pressure tested at Panerai’s Neuchâtel manufacture to 25 per cent beyond that, which is a slightly absurd thing for a 42mm watch to put on its résumé.

Inside is the P.980 automatic, a 4.2mm-thick calibre running at 28,800vph with a three-day power reserve and a stop-seconds function for setting the time properly. You won’t see it, though, because it sits behind a solid caseback.

The new canvas straps get leather reinforcement around the holes and a 22/20mm taper. They also play nicely with Panerai’s quick-release system, so swapping to rubber for summer takes seconds.

Pricing And Availability In Australia

The steel PAM01710 and PAM01711 are priced at A$10,500, while the DLC PAM01714 comes in at A$12,100. All three join the permanent collection rather than arriving as a limited run, so there’s no waitlist theatre required. They’re available through Panerai boutiques, authorised retailers and panerai.com.

Panerai already makes 40mm Luminors, but they’ve never carried the same swagger or price. At 42mm, with the full 1993 case and a 500m rating, this feels like the right answer rather than a compromise. If a 44mm has always been a bridge too far for your wrist, this is the Panerai to try on first.