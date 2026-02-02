15 Best Lounge Shorts To Relax & Recover In

Recovery is incredibly vital to one’s health and well-being, which is why when it comes to loungewear, you shouldn’t skimp out on quality. Instead, invest in delicate fabrics, classic silhouettes and smart designs that will help you kick back with great ease.

Lounge shorts are an absolute staple when it comes to off-duty style, and thankfully there’s a range of designs out there that are incredibly versatile. Whether you’re enjoying a lazy day, partaking in a hike, or going to the gym, lounge shorts provide superior comfort and softness that other shorts lack.

From sustainable fabrics to colourful patterns, these are the perfect shorts to unwind in after a long day in the office.