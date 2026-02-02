15 Best Lounge Shorts To Relax & Recover In

Recovery is incredibly vital to one’s health and well-being, which is why when it comes to loungewear, you shouldn’t skimp out on quality. Instead, invest in delicate fabrics, classic silhouettes and smart designs that will help you kick back with great ease.
Lounge shorts are an absolute staple when it comes to off-duty style, and thankfully there’s a range of designs out there that are incredibly versatile. Whether you’re enjoying a lazy day, partaking in a hike, or going to the gym, lounge shorts provide superior comfort and softness that other shorts lack.
From sustainable fabrics to colourful patterns, these are the perfect shorts to unwind in after a long day in the office.
Derek Rose
Pros
- Use woven cottons or silky smooth micro modal stretch jersey
- Fun designs
- Massive range
Cons
- Ships from UK, so may take longer to arrive
This UK lifestyle brand specialises in luxury nightwear, loungewear and underwear made to feel exceptionally supportive. Derek Rose understands wholeheartedly that free time is precious, so making sure they supply quality range is their top priority.
Here, you can find a collection of lounge shorts featuring simple monochromic colours and experimental patterns cut from smooth silks, soft cotton, and stretch modal fabrics.
Rhone
Pros
- Premium product
- Made for athletes who need to recover
- Loved the feel of their cotton
Cons
- On the pricey side
Rhone always highlights form and function in everything they create. They have an extensive collection of lounge shorts fusing the world’s finest fabrics with cutting edge technology, you’ll struggle to find a more comfortable design. These lounge shorts are soft yet durable, perfect for either lazy days on the couch or exploring the great outdoors; the choice is yours!
Tommy John
Pros
- Made for the house
- Great quality fabrics
Cons
- Limited range
Tommy John is the husband and wife business behind some of the comfiest and silkiest pyjama wear, so you know when it comes to quality loungewear, they have you covered too.
Their men’s lounge short is a great basic to build your off-duty wardrobe, as it’s cut from luxurious soft tri-blend fabric to feel highly silky on the skin. Also, these lounge shorts for men come in various colours, guaranteed to go with the rest of your loungewear.
MeUndies
Pros
- Fun and funky collection of designs
- Well priced for members
Cons
- Need to join to get full savings
MeUndies are currently sweeping the world by storm with the best sleepwear and loungewear basics designed to make you feel exceptionally comfortable. If you’re browsing the best lounge shorts, make sure you check their men’s modal shorts. These lounge shorts come with all the finishing details as they offer an elastic drawstring, dual side seamed pockets, a back pocket, all cut from highly breathable, soft fabrics.
J. Crew
Pros
- American classic
- Good quality
Cons
- Won't be as affordable as DTC brands
J. Crew is one of the most well-known clothing brands, creating modern designs fused with the latest technology. Setting a global benchmark for accessible, high-quality products, J Crew makes the best everyday piece for the most competitive prices, and their lounge shorts are no exception.
Many of these lounge shorts also come in bold and striking prints, sure to add a little colour to your wardrobe.
Marks & Spencer
Pros
- Good for cheapies
Cons
- Just that, cheap
- Ships from UK
Marks & Spencer is a major British retailer headquartered in London, specialising in cosy menswear. If you’re looking for simple and clean lines, be sure to check out their Cotton Supersoft Loungewear shorts. These lounge shorts are cut from sustainably sourced cotton and are perfect for relaxing weekends.
Calvin Klein
Pros
- Everyone is better looking in Calvin's
- Wide range of designs and colours
Cons
- Can be a touch overpriced
Since Calvin Klein emerged onto the scene in the late sixties, they’ve become pioneers in the fashion industry. Calvin Klein is primarily known for its underwear and loungewear that emphasises a minimal yet clean aesthetic. These lounge shorts are a soft cotton/ polyester blend and come in many colours. Make sure you visit their online store, as they’re currently offering exceptional deals too.
John Lewis
Pros
- Good for basics
- Cheap
Cons
- Wont get you laid
John Lewis is one of the UK’s largest clothing companies manufacturing highly diverse everyday wear for modern men. These lounge shorts are cut from the finest materials and fabrics to secure the highest comfort level.
Paul Smith
Pros
- Always fun designs with cool little touches
- Great quality fabrics
Cons
- Can be expensive for basics but it's Paul Smith
Paul Smith is at the forefront of British fashion, effortlessly combining tradition and contemporary styles. If you’re looking for stylish yet straightforward lounge shorts, make sure you check out their Dark Navy Zebra Logo Shorts cut from 100% organically grown jersey cotton to feel incredibly smooth on the skin.
Uniqlo
Pros
- Unbeatable value and quality
- Japanese made
Cons
- Hard to fault.... other than more range would be good
If you’re looking for great fashion and innovative fabrics, then look no further than Uniqlo. These lounge shorts are cut from stretch fabrics providing you with a full range of movement. This range comes in a range of colours, including gorgeous blue, orange and green tones guaranteed to go with the rest of your everyday attire.
Everlane
Pros
- Sustainable
- Transparent production
- Organic cottons
Cons
- Slow shipping outside of USA
Everlane is one of the best sustainable clothing brands, producing apparel from the highest quality materials and fabrics. Visit their online store and check out their Men’s Track Shorts cut from organic cotton. These shorts come with an adjustable drawstring and pockets for extra convenience.
Vuori
Pros
- Made for yoga and living your best life
- Soft fabrics
Influenced by the Californian coastal lifestyle, Vuori created some of the sleekest fitness apparel, including lounge shorts. Their Vital lounge shorts are an absolute must-have, cut from organic French Terry cotton, capturing a casual, relaxed style. These shorts also come with zip pockets so that you can safely store away all your belongings.
Todd Snyder x Champion
Pros
- A great collaboration
- Cool designs
Cons
- Can be expensive
When two of your favourite brands join forces, it’s a given they’ll produce innovative high tech clothing, and Todd Snyder x Champion definitely does not disappoint. These lounge shorts will smarten your gym look with their sleek yet refined design. These shorts feature a clean hem and polished details promising to pair well with the rest of your gym wear.