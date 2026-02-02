20 Best Online Surf Shops To Catch A Sweet Deal

One of our absolute favourite surf brands for some time is Outerknown. The brainchild of world champion surfer Kelly Slater, Outerknown has become a global force not just in surf wear, but in the entire clothing industry.

With an undeterred commitment to sustainability and cleaning up the world’s oceans, the majority of Outerknown’s clothing is made from recycled or responsibly sourced materials. Fortunately, they look great too, with styles being consistently on-trend and made to an incredibly high quality. We thoroughly implore you to check them out.