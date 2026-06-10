Levi’s Takes Australian Brand To Court Over A Tiny Red Tab

Levi’s is going back to court over one of the smallest details in fashion.

The denim giant has filed legal action against Melbourne-based Globe and its S-Double brand, accusing them of copying the pocket tab that has appeared on Levi’s products since 1936.

To most people, it is a tiny strip of fabric. To Levi’s, it is one of the most valuable pieces of brand identity in the clothing business.

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The Small Detail Levi’s Won’t Let Go

The lawsuit, filed in California, alleges trademark infringement, trade dress infringement, unfair competition and false advertising. Levi’s claims S-Double used pocket tabs that were too close to its own famous design, including red rectangular tabs on pants and white tabs on shirts.

This is not a first-time dispute. Levi’s sued S-Double over a similar issue about 15 years ago, with the earlier case ending in a settlement.

According to the latest filing, S-Double had agreed not to sell garments with a label or tab-like device attached to the vertical seam of a rear pocket.

Levi’s now claims the Australian brand broke that agreement.

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Why One Tiny Tab Matters So Much

The red tab was introduced in 1936 to help customers spot genuine Levi’s jeans at a glance. Over time, that small marker became one of the brand’s most recognisable trademarks.

That is why Levi’s treats it as more than decoration. The company argues the tab signals authenticity, quality and brand origin, even when the Levi’s name is not clearly visible. It also uses different colours and even blank tabs to protect the shape itself, not just the wording.

Levi’s wants the court to stop S-Double from selling the disputed products and is also seeking profits, damages, interest and legal costs.

The case may look like a fight over a tiny piece of fabric, but the stakes are much bigger. In fashion, a small detail can carry decades of recognition, and Levi’s clearly believes this one is worth defending.