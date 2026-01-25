16 Best Ski Goggles For Every Budget & Activity

Looking for some cool, stylish ski goggles for your next winter getaway? You’ve come to the right place.
Whenever you hit the snowy mountain slopes to go skiing or snowboarding, you need to make sure you have a high-quality pair of ski goggles to protect your eyes and improve your vision.
Not only this, but you want to make sure your ski goggles have interchangeable lenses, suitable for a variety of weather and lighting conditions. Optics featuring anti-fog and contrast clarity are ideal too. Not to mention lens quality, UV protection, ventilation, and comfortability; all features that also need to be considered.
Ultimately, you want a pair of ski goggles that are functional, protective, and stylish.
And though the price of a perfect snow season can seem astronomically high, luckily, we’ve carved out a list of brands offering some of the most popular ski goggles available right now, catering to all budgets. Choosing the right set of eyewear doesn’t have to be just technical either. There are so many styles listed, available in all sorts of chromatic colours, you’re guaranteed to find the perfect pair for you.
Oakley
Price: From $122
- Reputable brand
- Excellent optics for clear vision
- Fit perfectly with Oakley helmets
Established in 1975, Oakley is one of the top sports performance brands in the world. Known for their innovative lens technologies, Oakley is the brand of choice for pro athletes to compete at the highest level possible.
One area Oakley excel in is ski goggles, with a range tailored to enhance performance and offer maximum light protection.
The Oakley Flight Deck XM ski goggles offer prizm snow torch iridium lenses with a matte black strap. They have been designed for seamless helmet compatibility, giving you the flexibility to wear these with any ski helmet you choose. They benefit from Oakley’s Ridgelock Technology, which makes lens changes quick and effortless while still allowing a complete seal to prevent light or snow from seeping in.
If you’re looking for the best ski goggles around, look no further than Oakley.
SPY+
Price: From $55
- Patented therapeutic lens technology
- Wide range of colours and styles
- Changing lenses incredibly easy
What makes SPY+ so special is they have their own distinct style. Drawing inspiration from California youth, SPY+ represents their role as agents of this culture, promoting positivity and good vibes.
Ever since its launch in 1994 in San Diego, Spy+ has been producing some of the finest winter sports lenses, thanks to their world-renowned Happy Lens Tech. Happy Lens Tech is the only patented therapeutic lens on the market enhancing colour & contrast and is scientifically engineered to boost mood and alertness.
The SPY+ Monolith ski goggles have cylindrical lenses and crystal clear, distortion-free optics that will improve clarity while providing an optimal viewing experience. Compatible with most helmets and with scoop ventilation, they will keep you cool and fog-free.
Check out SPY+’s Legacy range of ski goggles as well. The Legacy Snow model has a wide peripheral view, modelling a cool style with an interchangeable lens and a streamlined frame venting creating a fog-free experience.
SunGod
Price: From $140
- Lightweight design
- Ability to customise design
- Exceptional choice of tints
SunGod’s timeless ski goggles are designed to enhance your adventures. Whether you’re a beginner on the slopes or a professional tackling the harshest of mountains, their optics will improve performance. Their high demand winter sports ski goggles are ultra-light, ensuring comfort and flexibility.
If you’re looking for a sleek traditional design, check out the Vanguards range of ski goggles. Finished with a SunGod grip lock silicon back strap, Vanguards are made to feel exceptionally soft and durable. Vanguards will also last a lifetime as they feature a triple-layer scratch resistance, made for you to endure the most extreme conditions no matter how fast you’re going.
Electric
Price: From $60
- Affordable
- Great choice of colours, patterns and styles
- Unisex designs in a range of sizes
SPY+ are not the only brand inspired by California’s surfing and snowboarding lifestyle, as Electric has been a long-time favourite West Coast brand. With global headquarters located in the beachside town of San Clemente, their designs are created in California but manufactured in Italy, meticulously crafted and featuring the best materials that represent the golden standard.
Electric have a pair of ski goggles suitable for every occasion, and their Kleveland collection, in particular, comprises some of the most striking ski goggles we’ve seen in recent years. Available in fetching pink chrome colour, they rock performance dual lenses and are made with an anti-fog coating. Maximum airflow is achieved by way of frame vents, which allows hot air to move up and out while keeping your eyes from watering.
Smith
Price: From $50
- Some of the cheapest on this list
- ChromaPop tech for improved colour & clarity
In 1965, orthodontist and skier Dr Bob Smith, developed his first pair of sealed thermal lens goggles with a breathable vent foam. Soon after, he began hand-crafting an expanded range and sold them on ski weekend trips in Utah and Colorado.
Smith snow optics are now some of the most popular on the market, known especially for their Smith 4d mag and Smith IO Mag eyewear that provides you with a perfect birdseye view as their signature chroma pop lens increases your field of vision by 25%.
If you’re looking for a crystal clear lens, check out the Smith Fuel V.1 ski googles, as they offer anti-fog technology keeping your vision intact. They also are impact-resistant and feature plush foam so that they’ll sit comfortably on your face.
Burton
Price: From $280
- Polarised lenses on select models for reduced glare
- Wide field of vision
- Incredible build quality
There is no way you can curate a list of snow apparel and equipment without mentioning Burton. It’s safe to say Burton is an all-time favourite in the world of winter sports as it produces high-end products made from cutting-edge technology, and the selection of goggles is no different, delivered through sister brand, Anon.
For premium optics, try their Men’s Anon M4 Goggles. Made with cylindrical lenses, they promise to reduce peripheral distortion and increase your field of vision. They also benefit from MFI technology (Magnetic Face Mask Integration), which uses a magnetic connection to seal your face mask to your goggles without obstructing ventilation.
Atomic
Price: From $220
- Quick Click system for easy lens changes
- Anti-fog coating
- Wide field of vision
Atomic’s headquarters are located in Altenmarkt, Austria, right in the heart of the Alps, where the snow nearby allows them to test their new gear. Since 1955, Atomic has always been synonymous with innovation as they aim to revolutionise ski wear and winter apparel.
Tested and developed by the very best pro athletes, Atomic is creating some of the world’s best ski goggles featuring the latest HD technology to improve your field of view.
Some models feature the Quick Click lens changing system letting you change your look and protection level in a flash. Our top pick, however, would be the new range of Atomic Four Qs, which sport a retro cylindrical lens shape that includes Fusion Double Lens to provide you with a wide field of vision.
Sweet Protection
Price: From $190
- RIG technology for improved contrast
- High build quality
- They just look damn good
Sweet Protection was founded by a close group of passionate skiers, riders, cyclists and paddlers, who made it their mission to produce the best protective activewear, inspiring people to push themselves beyond their limits. By blending innovative technology with the finest craftsmanship, Sweet Protection creates the most advanced ski goggles the industry has ever seen.
Their lenses and ski goggles are the very best as they make safety a priority with their developed technology that enhances contrast, ensures minimal colour distortion, and reduces eye strain.
Many of their pairs feature special RIG technology – Retina Illumination Grading – made to enhance the contrasts on the slopes when skiing or riding. Make sure you check out these top-tier Nordic designs.
Giro
Price: From $40
- Reputable brand
- Affordable
- Good range of lenses for different conditions
Giro was founded over 30 years ago by Jim Gentes. His obsession with design led to him creating his own line of products aimed to meet the unfilled needs of skiers and snowboarders.
Giro offers technology guaranteed to improve your performance on the slopes. Their expansive view technology secures a wide field of view, while the thermoformed lenses team up with anti-fog coating for a clear, optimal sight.
Giro ski goggles are an absolute must-have this season as their finely crafted interior has been specially designed to accommodate prescription frames, while also promising increased air volume inside.
Shredoptics
Price: From $100
- Select models compatible with prescription glasses
- NoDistortion tech for clear vision at any altitude
- Bold colour choices
Shredoptics is a Utah-based company manufacturing the best sports apparel made for all outdoor recreational activities. Embraced by even the pro athletes, 2006 was a turning point for Shredoptics as they debuted Shred technology, making their products look as good as they performed.
The Simplfy+ ski goggles offer a wide field of vision in their sleek, almost frameless cylindrical lens design. They feature a Contrast Boosting Lens and Nodistortion technology to enhance contrast and image definition, while an innovative lens change system lets you swap between “sun and cloud” and “snow and overcast” lenses in a jiffy.
Uvex
Price: From $80
- Extra-wide field of vision
- Headband clips for maximum helmet compatibility
- Good contrast and colour levels
Uvex creates comfortable and ergonomic ski goggles that offer unrestricted visibility. With fashion-forward lenses, Uvex’s ski goggles exhibit a classic style with many designs offering a rimless structure, perfect for all lighting conditions. Their Uvex Supravision has received a coating of anti-fog and anti-scratch materials, meaning your vision will never become impaired, and they’ll last you a lifetime.
Chimi
Price: From $205
- Classic Scandinavian design
- Magnetic fastening
- Super comfortable
Chimi is an independent, Stockholm-based eyewear brand, created in 2016 by childhood friends Daniel Djurdjevic and Charlie Lindström. Combining style with innovative performance technology, Chimi’s goggles are handcrafted from premium Italian textiles.
They have ski goggles available in a wide range of colours, lens shapes, and sizes, with select models having the option of receiving a special Zeiss Sonar lens technology. This technology promises to enhance contrast, highlights, and colours in all lighting and weather conditions while keeping your vision distortion-free.
Whether you’re facing a sunny day on the slopes or you’re attacking the coldest and steepest regions, Chimi has it all.
Zeal Optics
Price: From $129
- Patented Rail Lock System for simple, secure lens changes
- Tilted lens design for increased vertical vision
- Automatic+ technology on select models for automatic colour and tint adjustments
Made to protect your eyes and the earth, Zeal Optics is one of the most eco-friendly, sustainable brands out there as they use plant-based materials for all their sunglass and ski goggle frames.
Believing it’s their responsibility to create elicit change, Zeal Optics are creating some of the most impressive sustainable ski goggles. That mantra is embodied in the Beacon ski goggles – the first goggle to debut Observation Deck Technology, crafted with a tilted cylindrical lens that allows you to have 20/20 vision. With a medium fit, suitable for all light conditions, these optics have a photochromic and polarised lens option while offering 100% UV protection.
Salomon
Price: From $70
- Goggles for all budgets
- Photochromatic lens for automatic adjustments to lighting
- Magnetic lens change system on select models
Salomon is a name synonymous with winter sports, initially launching in 1947 with the Salomon family manufacturing snowboard bindings. However, soon after Salomon expanded its business to create a wide range of winter sports apparel, the brand became highly sought after when its products featured at the 1966 Olympic Games.
Salomon offers high-quality ski goggles and snowboard goggles that makes use of some of the latest technologies in the industry. Believing that price shouldn’t factor into having access to great equipment, Salomon is for skiers who are looking to invest in the best snow gear without breaking the bank.
What makes Salomon stand out is their Over the Glass solution, which allows you to wear your goggles over your eyeglasses, all the while drastically reducing fog by improving airflow. Combine this with photochromic lenses providing a maximum field of vision and a comfy silicone beaded strap to on, and you have yourself a truly capable and trustworthy brand.
Volcom
Price: From $70
- Affordable
- Good choice of lens colours for different conditions
- Over The Glass (OTG) compatible
Volcom’s ski goggles and optics are not only extremely functional but they’re also fashionable. Known for daring colours and funky prints, it’s no wonder Volcom are a retail pioneer as they draw influence from the cool electric East Coast beach scene.
Embraced by both amateurs and snowboarding pros, Volcom has sponsored famous athletes including, Ozzie Wright and Ryan Burch.
If you’re after goggles that ensure a super-wide peripheral view and super quick lens change, why not try the Magna model? They are one of the most technological advanced oversized pairs around, and feature a magnetic lens change system and a bonus low light lens. The lens shape curves both horizontally and vertically to allow for optimal peripheral visibility too.
POC
Price: From $190
- Competition-grade goggles available with closer fit
- Dependable quality
- Bio-based frames on select models
POC are a leading manufacturer of snow apparel and accessories. Founded in 2005, their mission has always been to ‘protect lives and reduce the consequences of accidents for athletes and anyone inspired to be one’. With this mission, POC continues to explore innovation and new ideas, producing high-end products where safety is at the forefront.
POC goggles are some of the best-constructed winter optics for the most affordable prices out there. With a flat, cylindrical lens shape, the POC Iris X Goggles 2019 offer a dual hybrid lens, with the outer layer featuring an optical grade polycarbonate for perfect clarity and an interior lens made from cellulose propionate with an anti-fog finish. Fitting a medium to large face, The POC Iris X provides comfort with its triple-layered face foam.