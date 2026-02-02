12 Best Online Golf Stores To Grab A Deal

Any keen golfer will agree that in order to optimise performance on the course, keeping up to date with the most advanced golfing equipment is a must- a new set of clubs or fresh golf shoes can be a total game-changer.
But alas! You want to spend your precious weekend hours obliterating opponents on the putting green, not trawling the internet for the best deals on golf bags. With this in mind, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and put together a list of the best online golf stores to order state-of-the-art equipment directly to your door.
No disappointment. No scams. Just quality, high-performance golf gear.
Fairway Golf USA
Pros
- High-quality equipment from San Diego
- They offer items from household names
- Extensive range of clubs so you can easily find just what you need
Cons
- Some products can be pretty expensive
Over 29 years in the making, Fairway Golf USA began as a family business and evolved into a booming franchise bringing top-notch equipment from San Diego to your door. Fairway specialises in customised clubs, in addition to an extensive range of Japanese clubs, but also stocks household names such as Grindworks, Titleist, Mizuno and Taylormade. A leader and one of the best online golf stores to shop at.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Pros
- Decades of experience in the field
- They perfectly mix the old with the new
- Their large variety of clubs features models from the biggest brands
Cons
- They don’t have the best customer service
Established in 1948 and based in Pennsylvania, Dick’s Sporting Goods has an unrivalled wealth of experience. But this doesn’t mean they’re afraid to modernise and adapt, as is evident from the cutting-edge equipment they have to offer including clubs by Taylormade, Titleist and Callaway.
Trendy Golf
Pros
- Their apparel looks very good
- They offer durable apparel that won’t need replacements anytime soon
- The prices are accessible
- Lasting comfort and breathability
Cons
- International returns can be pretty challenging
As the name suggests, Trendy Golf targets the fashion-forward golfer with a slick range of apparel. With offices both in the UK and the USA, this company aims to bring you the sharpest garments from across the globe from brands including J.Lindeberg, BOSS, G/FORE, and RLX Ralph Lauren.
Callaway Golf
Pros
- They give you a 2-year warranty
- Shipping and returns are free
- They sell anything from golf clothing to clubs and balls
- You can also get custom items
Cons
- The colours you see in the images can be a bit misleading at times
In addition to their trademark club sets designed using Artificial Intelligence, California-based brand Callaway also sells Odyssey putters and Ogio golf bags. If your wardrobe needs a re-vamp, they also stock a selection of apparel from Callaway Apparel, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin.
Golf Gear Direct
Pros
- They sell products from a wide range of big golf brands
- Everything is made to last
- You can also get custom-fit items
Cons
- It’s not the cheapest shop
Based in Kent, England, Golf Gear Direct stocks the widest selection of golf products available at discount prices, including brands such as Galvin Green, Ping, Wilson, Srixon, Proquip, Garmin, Powakaddy, U.S Kids, Stromberg Golf Trousers, Mizuno, Under Armour, Green Lamb, Garmin, Ogio, Bushnell, Sun Mountain, Motocaddy and Golf Buddy.
Taylormade Golf
Pros
- Their loyalty program gives you points for every dollar spent
- Many big names in the industry use the brand
- Wide range of clubs, balls, gear, and apparel to suit everyone’s needs
Cons
- Some of their clubs aren’t that qualitative
A classic American brand, Taylormade was founded in California by the innovators who brought the world the first stainless steel 12-degree driver. Since then they have gone on the kit out golfing royalty, including Tiger Woods, Jason Day, and Rory McIlroy to name a few.
Golf Galaxy
Pros
- The website is easy to navigate
- Very helpful staff
- They have great deals that make golf gear more accessible
Cons
- They don’t have a top-of-the-line customer service
With a comprehensive range of the best brands in the business and an easy-to-navigate website, Golf Galaxy is another online golf store you should add to your bookmarks. Whether you’re after a new pair of shoes, a bag, some accessories or indeed some clubs, you’ll find them all here. And, with physical stores all across the United States, you can pay them a visit for any further advice.
Jam Golf
Pros
- They have a 60-day “Love It” guarantee
- High-quality items that will not deteriorate easily
- They deliver their items very fast
Cons
- You can only return unwanted items within 14 days
Based in Guernsey in the UK’s Channel Islands, Jam Golf is the antithesis to pretentious golf retailers, their objective is to bring big the best products at the best price to golfers of all abilities. Their stock includes products from Callaway, Cobra, Mizuno, Odyssey, Ping, TaylorMade, Titleist, US Kids, Wilson Staff and Yonex.
Golf Etail
Pros
- It’s perfect for people on a budget
- They have deals for some of the biggest golf brands
- You get 10% off your first order over $75 when subscribing to the newsletter
Cons
- Direct exchanges cannot be made
With $3 shipping and big brands ar big discounts, Golf Etail is the American retailer of choice for the budget-conscious golfer. Have a browse to find deals on big brand names like Adams, Adidas, Ashworth, Callaway, Cobra, Greg Norman, PUMA and TaylorMade.
Carl’s Golf Land
Pros
- Their shipping rates are very low
- Their products come from brands like Cobra, Callaway, and Bushnell Golf
- Purchases can enjoy free returns
Cons
- Their website is a bit overwhelming
In 1958 Carl Rose and his wife Donna opened their first driving range in Michigan, which grew into the empire that is Carl’s Golfland. Today you can head to the site to find free shipping and exclusive deals on products from Titleist, Callaway, Cobra and Bushnell Golf.
The Golf Warehouse
Pros
- The customer support service is great
- They constantly bring new high-quality golf products
- They have custom sets as well
Cons
- Getting a refund can be tricky
The team at TGW’s Kansas headquarters describe their business as “the sweetest spot in golf”, and with over 30,000 products and a gleaming reputation for customer service, it’s not hard to see why! TGW stocks products from NIKE Golf, TaylorMade, PING, Callaway, Titleist, Adidas, FootJoy, Ashworth, and more! Just another one of the best online golf stores we use regularly.
Golf Outlets USA
Pros
- The shipping costs are low
- They have more than 30 years of golfing experience
- Soft apparel that ensures comfort
Cons
- Not all products can be shipped to all locations
With bases in Nevada and North Carolina and a sister company in Europe, Golf Outlets USA has made every effort to minimise shipping costs for their customers. This can-do attitude combined with over 30 years of golfing experience makes Golf Outlets a trusted service to bring the likes of Prosimmon, Ram, Confidence and Palm Springs to your door.