20 Most Comfortable Casual, Work & Formal Shoes For Men

If you’re after the most comfortable shoes for men there are some key features to look out for. The best comfy shoes will have cushioning technology in the heel and sole for shock absorption & arch support, be flexible & will conform to your foot’s natural movement, and be either non-slip or slip-resistant.
We’ve rounded up which brands make the most comfortable shoes for men. Whether you’re after sneakers, running shoes, dress shoes, loafers, etc. we’ve got you covered.
These brands produce a wide variety of shoe styles, so no matter what type of shoe you’re after, you’ll find a comfortable yet stylish option below.
Allbirds
New Zealand-American company, Allbirds is dedicated to creating eco-friendly footwear made from sustainable resources, but that doesn’t mean that Allbirds’ shoes don’t deliver in the comfort department.
Allbirds has a wide range of shoes – runners, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, and boots – that are all made with renewable materials that unsurprisingly have amazing benefits. All of Allbirds’ shoes feature insoles that are made from castor oil layered with ZQ Merino wool to cushion, moisture-wick, and odour reduce your feet while you’re wearing them.
Lightweight and breezy, Allbirds shoes are either made with merino wool or eucalyptus tree fibres for flexibility, meaning Allbirds’ shoes will conform to your movements while you’re standing or moving on your feet for long hours, ensuring maximum comfort.
Price: From $105
Sizes: 8-14
Material: FSC-certified TENCEL™ Lyocell
Cole Haan
Founded in 1928, in Chicago, Cole Haan is an American brand renowned for its footwear which is both aesthetically pleasing and functional. Cole Haan employs various technologies when crafting its footwear, to ensure ultimate comfort, most notably the Zero Grand collection.
The Zero Grand range features men’s runners, everyday sneakers, and dress shoes, all with extreme cushioning that was inspired by walking on the moon. Featuring a smart design and engineering, Zero Grand footwear mimics the foot’s natural movement, so you can move smoothly with less fatigue.
The shoes are all lightweight, exceptionally comfortable, and are packaged in unique yet stylish designs. Available in a variety of colours and styles, Cole Haan’s Zero Grand shoes are incredibly comfortable.
Price: From $120
Sizes: 7-15
Material: Ultra breathable Stitchlite knit
Camper
Price: From $129
Sizes: 6-13
Material: Leather, recycled EVA
For over forty years, Camper has looked to technology to engineer footwear that’ll provide the wearer with the most comfortable shoe that’ll keep your feet healthy and supported.
For a pair of comfortable shoes, Camper’s Lightweight range is an excellent option. All of the men’s shoes – sneakers, runners, boots, dress shoes, and more – in the Lightweight range provide advanced everyday performance in terms of mobility. Plus, with cushioned insoles for arch support and EVA rubber outsoles that’ll make you feel like you’re going barefoot, you’ll feel comfortable all day.
Cariuma
Price: From $79
Sizes: 5-13
Material: Recycled cotton
Co-founders David and Fernando started Cariuma after feeling that major sneaker companies were producing uncomfortable sneakers that weren’t created in a sustainable or socially responsible way. They set out to provide stylish, comfy, consciously made shoes, and let us tell you, Cariuma sneakers certainly meet those goals.
Cariuma has a huge range of low-tops, high-tops, and slip-ons that are high-performing, low-impact, and ultra-lightweight. Available in a wide variety of colours and styles, Cariuma’s shoes feature arch support and cushioning footbeds for extreme comfort.
Casca
Price: From $198
Sizes: 7-15
Material: Premium Italian leather
When it comes to finding comfortable shoes, Casca is a brand you can’t ignore. Casca has a huge range of sneakers and slip-on shoes in various styles, colours, and fabrics.
All of Casca’s footwear is designed with orthotic experts and features soles constructed from a triple-thick cushioning with Everest-grade rubber, to ensure premium comfort and long wearability.
Casca believes that every foot is more unique than a fingerprint, which is why they launched Smartfit, in 2020. What is Smartfit, you ask? Made to order custom insoles tailored to your exact foot measurements, to provide optimal cushioning and arch support. Talk about comfortable!
On Running
Price: From $159
Sizes: 7-14
Material: Syntetic leather, recycled materials
On Running is well-known for its running sneakers, and its technology CloudTec is designed specifically for running; however, the CloudTec range will honestly work wonders, in terms of comfort, no matter what you’re up to.
The highly adaptive sole reduces muscle fatigue and lowers your heart rate thanks to its multi-directional cushioning that ensures that your feet feel supported but never restricted.
The insoles of all CloudTec footwear have fantastic arch support, and the laces come down rather low on the toe to reduce the chance of shin splints. If you’re after all-day comfort, these casual shoes, available in running shoes and everyday sneaker styles, are a fantastic option.
Duke & Dexter
Price: From $250
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Soft Italian suede, quilted cotton
‘Buy once and buy right’ is the powerful mantra Duke & Dexter employ when creating their shoes. Over the past four years, the London footwear label has expanded globally and is beloved for its shoes that are handmade in England.
Duke & Dexter has a huge range of men’s shoes – sneakers and loafers – available in multiple colours, styles, and fabric options. All shoes are built for supreme comfort with Duke & Dexter’s custom-designed sole which provides support and cushioning to your feet.
Ecco
Price: From $300
Sizes: 5-12.5
Material: Full-grain calf leather
When a company’s vision is “to be the leading premium brand for shoes and leather goods” you know you’re in the right place to find comfortable shoes. Ecco prides itself on innovation and providing improvements to the footwear and leather industry.
Ecco achieves this with their Vitrus collection of shoes for men which is comprised of dress shoes, loafers, and boots. The innovative Viturs shank, featured in all of the shoes, allows the formulation of a soft, cupped heel that’ll bring you closer to the ground for greater stability and comfort. Ecco’s Vitrus shoes also feature Fluidfrom, a lightweight and fluid material, that’s wrapped around the Vitrus shank so the interior of the shoe follows the natural contours of feet, meaning you can comfortably wear any Ecco Vitrus shoe all day long.
Amberjack
Price: From $179
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Full-grain leather
A very new brand, having only been launched in November 2020, is Amberjack. The Amberjack team has had years of experience though, working with some of the biggest heavyweights in the men’s footwear industry such as Cole Haan, Allen Edmonds, and Adidas.
They only have one shoe to offer, ‘The Original’, which is a stylish dress shoe, perfect for both smart casual and formal affairs (and everything in between), available in six timeless colours. But this shoe is secretly a serious game-changer when it comes to men’s shoes. The soles of The Original are crafted with new, proprietary materials created by Amberjack that deliver comfort all day long! The shoes also feature heat-activated arch support made with foam (that’s more durable than memory foam) that when heated by your body warmth will mould to your foot for custom arch support.
Not to mention a dual-density outsole with high-performance athletic technology in the front for flexibility and strong hiking boot material in the back for support. Oh, and the sustainably sourced Italian suede used for the upper is water repellent, meaning you can wear these shoes in rain or shine, and the suede will stay protected and fresh. Seriously, these will be some of the comfiest shoes you’ll ever own.
Johnston & Murphy
Price: From $169
Sizes: 8-13
Material: Waterproof full-grain leather
Founded in 1850, Johnston & Murphy first specialised in crafting quality and highly durable work shoes but in 1880, took the craftsmanship and durability of their work shoes and built them into a line of higher-fashion footwear, which quickly became popular around the world. In 2010, Johnston & Murphy held an online “Ultimate Comfort Contest”, asking customers to send in why they find shoes uncomfortable, so that Johnston and Murphy could rectify those issues with their next line of shoes.
And boy, did they. Johnston & Murphy launched their XC4 range, which stands for Extreme Comfort and the number 4 represents the four main features of XC4 shoes: moisture-wicking, lightweight, cushioning, and an extra removable insole for a perfect fit. The XC4 collection is made up of sneakers, boots, and dress shoes that’ll all keep your feet feeling but also looking good.