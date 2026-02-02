14 Best Men’s Linen Shirts Designed For Warmer Days

After a spate of forty-degree Celsius days, you might be asking yourself what it takes to survive the weather and still look the part. Our answer to this is the linen shirt.

It’s a fabric that divides opinion but no one can deny its durability and breathability qualities, in addition to its knack for playing the part in both casual and formal environments. Linen is the perfect substitute for cotton or (gasp) polyester shirts and with more balmy weather on the way we’ve found the best men’s linen shirts this summer – because you’re better than the muscle tank.