The Most Badass Gangster Cars Ever Built

Organised crime has existed as long as civilisation. In the 1920s, mobsters used their cars as rolling statements of power. Today, modern-day gangsters have access to a wider stable of exotic machinery, most of it finished in shades of black. These are ten of the world’s most badass rides for the everyday smooth criminal.

BMW M3 CSL

For BMW enthusiasts, few names carry the same weight as the CSL, which stands for Coupe Sport Lightweight. Only two coupes have ever worn the badge, making it one of Bavaria’s most exclusive creations. Released in 2000, the third generation M3 CSL was the last to feature a naturally aspirated straight six engine.

The S54 powerplant was a masterpiece, featuring forged steel internals, graphite coated pistons, individual throttle bodies and variable valve timing. It delivered 252 kilowatts at 7900 rpm and revved out to a thrilling 8200 rpm. Lightweight construction sharpened the driving experience, cementing the CSL as a cult classic among serious drivers.

Maybach Exelero

The Maybach Exelero exists in a category of its own, a car that exudes menace and authority in equal measure. Its elongated nose and imposing profile were designed to dominate the road, while under the bonnet a twin turbocharged V12 delivered 700 horsepower.

The Exelero was originally commissioned by Goodyear’s German division to test high performance tyres, but the result was far more than a development mule. Inspired by streamlined Maybachs from the 1930s, the design combined heritage with futuristic aggression.

Exclusivity drove its desirability even further, with the last recorded sale reaching 8 million dollars. It remains a machine suited to mob bosses and global icons.

Plymouth Barracuda

The 1972 Plymouth Barracuda stands as one of the most iconic American muscle cars, a vehicle that embodied raw aggression and street presence. It was offered with a range of big block V8 engines, with the top specification 7 litre unit delivering an impressive 425 horsepower in factory form.

The Barracuda became a favourite for modification, with many owners extracting even greater performance from its already formidable base. Its wide stance, menacing lines and unmistakable growl turned it into a symbol of rebellion.

For gangsters, the Barracuda combined power with intimidation, a car that announced its arrival before it was even seen.

Rolls Royce Phantom

The Rolls Royce Phantom is synonymous with status, wealth and untouchable authority. In Japan, the Yakuza adopted the Phantom as their vehicle of choice, modifying it to extreme levels. Cars were lowered to the ground, finished in the deepest shades of black, fitted with oversized wheels and complete with tinted glass.

The modifications created an image of dominance that matched the underworld’s need for presence. Beneath the styling sat an aluminium body, lined with exotic materials, and a V12 engine producing 453 horsepower.

The Phantom’s strength was not in outright performance but in its ability to project absolute power in every environment.

Bentley Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition

The Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition by Mulliner brought nautical inspiration to Bentley’s luxury coupe. Finished in a colour known as Colombian White and named after Galene, the Greek goddess of calm seas, the car drew its design cues from the world of superyachts.

This limited edition was intended for those who moved comfortably between the waterfront and the city, a car that suggested both wealth and taste. Beneath the refined styling sat Bentley’s V8 engine, combining British muscle with elegance.

For the gangster who preferred subtle sophistication over brute intimidation, the Galene Edition offered a statement that was both rare and refined.

Cadillac Ciel

The Cadillac Ciel was a concept created to celebrate open top motoring with an unmistakably American presence. Measuring over 125 inches in wheelbase, the Ciel was designed as a four seat luxury cruiser with an emphasis on comfort and space.

Rear hinged suicide doors created a dramatic entrance for its passengers, while the interior showcased leather, wood and modern craftsmanship. Power came from a twin turbocharged V6 hybrid producing 425 horsepower, offering a balance of performance and technology.

The Ciel combined classic Cadillac proportions with futuristic ambition, making it a concept that resonated with the image of a gangster cruiser built for the next generation.

Range Rover Extended Wheelbase

Land Rover unveiled the extended wheelbase Range Rover in 2014, taking the already dominant SUV and stretching it further for those who valued comfort and authority in equal measure. The chassis gained an additional 20 centimetres, resulting in 14 centimetres of extra rear legroom.

This made the extended model the perfect choice for those who operated from the back seat rather than behind the wheel. Combining British refinement with off road pedigree, the Range Rover became a statement of modern power.

For the executive gangster, it delivered the perfect balance of subtle luxury, commanding road presence and understated menace.

Conquest Knight XV

The Conquest Knight XV is more fortress than car, a six tonne armoured SUV created for those who required maximum security. Larger than a Hummer, it was built with full ballistic protection and designed to withstand serious assault.

Power came from a bio fuel 6.8 litre V10 producing 326 horsepower, more than enough to move its immense mass. Inside, the Knight XV was fitted like a luxury lounge, complete with quilted leather, advanced entertainment systems and space that rivalled a small apartment.

For gangsters facing constant threats, the Knight XV offered the ultimate reassurance, a bunker on wheels with undeniable presence.

Mercedes S63 AMG

The Mercedes S63 AMG coupe represented the perfect combination of elegance and menace. Its styling was refined, its proportions imposing, and its performance delivered with absolute authority. A twin turbocharged 5.5 litre V8 engine produced 577 horsepower, launching the coupe with ease while maintaining the refinement expected of a flagship Mercedes.

The S63 AMG avoided unnecessary flash, projecting quiet dominance and sophistication instead. For those who valued presence without excess, it became the ultimate choice. In the world of gangster motoring, it was the car for men who let their success speak for itself.

Donkervoort D8 GTO Bilster Berg Edition

The Donkervoort D8 GTO Bilster Berg Edition is a Dutch built super lightweight sports car designed with precision and aggression in mind. Weighing just 694 kilograms, it was powered by a 2.5 litre Audi sourced turbocharged five cylinder engine producing 380 horsepower.

The combination delivered astonishing performance, with a zero to 100 kilometre per hour time of only 2.8 seconds. Its angular design, raw speed and rarity gave it the aura of a futuristic getaway car. Only 14 examples were ever produced, each priced at 231,000 dollars, ensuring exclusivity. For gangsters, it represented the perfect blend of shock value and performance.