Australia’s Ute War Is Heating Up With Hybrids, Diesels and V8s All Fighting For Attention

The ute wars in Australia have kicked into overdrive. What started as a market dominated by tough-as-nails workhorses has turned into a full-blown arms race. These days, utes aren’t just for builders and farmers anymore; they’re doubling as luxury cruisers, weekend adventure rigs, and oversized family cars with a tray out back.

The choice has never been better, or more overwhelming. From plug-in hybrids that’ll get you to the shops on battery power alone, to ridiculous American V8s that drink fuel like it’s going out of fashion, there’s genuinely something for everyone. Whether you’re a tradie who needs something bulletproof, a traveller who wants comfort and capability, or just someone who enjoys looking down at Camry drivers in traffic, here are the utes worth considering in 2025.

The Tradie Workhorses

Toyota HiLux

The HiLux is still the gold standard when it comes to reliability and resale value. Its 2.8-litre turbo-diesel churns out 150 kW and 500 Nm, which is more than enough to tow 3.5 tonnes without breaking a sweat. Toyota’s service network spans every corner of the country, and these things are basically indestructible, which is exactly why they hold their value so well.

It’s not the flashiest or most powerful ute on the market, but it’ll start every single morning, cop every hit you throw at it, and still be worth decent money when you’re done with it. For pure dependability, nothing else comes close.

2.8 L turbo-diesel, 150 kW / 500 Nm

Up to 3,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Reliability and resale

Isuzu D-Max

The D-Max is the ute for people who just want something that works. Farmers love it. Fleet managers love it. Anyone who values simplicity over gimmicks loves it. The 3.0-litre diesel delivers 140 kW and 450 Nm of unstoppable torque, backed by one of the most proven drivetrains you can buy. It’ll tow 3.5 tonnes all day long, handle years of abuse, and still keep going.

The interiors have come a long way in recent years, but this is still a no-nonsense machine. If you’d rather replace your work boots than your ute, the D-Max is your match.

3.0 L diesel, 140 kW / 450 Nm

Up to 3,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Heavy-duty reliability

Mazda BT-50

Built on the same platform as the D-Max, the BT-50 is essentially the refined cousin. Same 3.0-litre diesel under the bonnet, but Mazda’s wrapped it in better design and nicer materials. It feels smoother on the road and more car-like to drive, without losing any of the work-ready toughness.

Perfect if you want a ute that looks sharp during the week and feels civilised on weekend getaways. Less showy than a Ranger, but arguably better value for money.

3.0 L diesel, 140 kW / 450 Nm

Up to 3,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Refinement and reliability

Nissan Navara

Don’t let the Navara’s smaller 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel fool you. It’s punchy and efficient, producing 140 kW and 450 Nm. The coil-spring rear suspension gives it a much smoother ride than most competitors, especially when you’re not hauling anything. The Warrior editions add extra off-road gear and capability, turning the Navara into a genuine dual-purpose ute.

It’s not the flashiest option out there, but it’s proven, well-balanced, and backed by Nissan’s solid service network.

2.3 L twin-turbo diesel, 140 kW / 450 Nm

Up to 3,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Comfort and toughness

Mitsubishi Triton

The new Triton had a serious glow-up. It’s stronger, and genuinely better to drive than before. The 2.4-litre bi-turbo diesel now makes 150 kW and 470 Nm, putting it right in the mix with bigger rivals. Also, Mitsubishi backs the ute with a standout 10-year new-car warranty, which strengthens its case as a smart, no-fuss choice.

It’s a practical, great-value option for anyone who doesn’t want to pay extra just for a fancy badge.

2.4 L bi-turbo diesel, 150 kW / 470 Nm

Up to 3,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Value and warranty

The Lifestyle All-Rounders

Ford Ranger

The Ranger is among the most complete utes you can buy in Australia right now. It nails comfort, capability, and technology in a way that nothing else quite manages. The optional 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel packs 600 Nm of torque and feels properly refined, while the petrol-powered Raptor takes things to another level entirely. Inside, the touchscreen and interior quality feel more like a proper SUV than a work ute.

It may not be the cheapest, but its versatility and technology make it one of the most complete dual-cab 4×4 choices in Australia.

V6 diesel or twin-turbo petrol

3,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Versatility and tech

Volkswagen Amarok

Think of the Amarok as the European version of the Ranger; they share the same chassis, but VW has added its own German polish. The V6 diesel engine delivers silky smooth torque, and the cabin feels premium, spacious, and quiet. It’s less of a workhorse and more of a statement about taste.

You’ll pay more than most rivals, but you’ll get refinement, luxury, and towing muscle in one package.

3.0 L V6 diesel, 184 kW / 600 Nm

Up to 3,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Luxury and comfort

GWM Cannon Alpha

China’s genuine game-changer in the ute market. The Cannon Alpha arrives with both a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel option and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol hybrid option, a genuinely plush interior, and enough tech to worry the pricier competition. It may not be built for extreme punishment, but as a comfortable, capable dual-cab for city and light work use, it’s brilliant value.

Great choice for first-time ute buyers who care more about features than heritage.

Diesel or hybrid options

Up to 3,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Value and tech

MG U9

MG’s first crack at the ute market, and they’ve come out swinging. Powered by a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel producing 160 kW and 520 Nm, it combines strong towing with independent rear suspension for improved comfort. Step inside and it feels more like a mid-range SUV with soft-touch materials, big screen, and excellent noise insulation.

For a ute under $60K, it’s a standout mix of price, polish, and practicality

2.5 L turbo-diesel, 160 kW / 520 Nm

Up to 3,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Comfort and price

LDV T60 Pro

Affordable, capable, and improving rapidly. The T60 Pro’s 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel generates 160 kW and 500 Nm, giving it plenty of grunt for towing and daily work. Interior tech and comfort have caught up with mid-tier rivals, and build quality feels far more solid than previous generations.

Still lacks brand prestige, but the value is exceptional.

2.0 L twin-turbo diesel, 160 kW / 500 Nm

3,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Budget-conscious buyers

BYD Shark 6

Australia’s first plug-in hybrid ute, and it’s surprisingly capable. The Shark 6 combines electric-only driving for short trips with a petrol engine for longer hauls, delivering a combined output of 321 kW and 650 Nm. It’s quieter and smoother than most diesel rivals, with cutting-edge driver tech and decent cabin refinement.

Towing drops slightly to 2.5 tonnes, but as a daily driver, it’s genuinely ahead of its time.

Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drivetrain

321 kW / 650 Nm combined output

2,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Eco-conscious drivers

The American Heavyweights

Dodge Ram 1500

Big, loud, and completely unapologetic about it. The Ram 1500’s 5.7-litre HEMI V8 delivers 291 kW and 556 Nm, paired with a 4.5-tonne towing capacity that leaves everything else in the dust. The cabin is absolutely massive, comfortable, and loaded with luxury features.

Yes, it’s thirsty. Yes, it’s wide. Yes, it’s utterly excessive. That’s exactly the point. If size, noise, and sheer presence are what you’re after, nothing beats it.

5.7 L HEMI V8, 291 kW / 556 Nm

Up to 4,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Towing and presence

Chevrolet Silverado

The Silverado is more of a power statement than a practical ute. Its 6.2-litre petrol V8 produces 313 kW and 624 Nm, making it one of the strongest haulers on sale. It’s built for luxury just as much as load-lugging, with a cavernous interior, smooth ride, and surprising refinement.

Expensive? Absolutely. But if you need to tow a house, or just want to look like you can, this is your truck.

6.2 L V8, 313 kW / 624 Nm

Up to 4,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Performance and luxury

Jeep Gladiator

This is a ute for adventurers, not accountants. Based on the Wrangler, the Gladiator is all about fun and freedom. Its 3.6-litre V6 isn’t the most efficient, but its off-road capability is genuinely unmatched. The removable roof and doors make it unlike anything else on the market.

Less practical as a work truck, sure, but unbeatable if you live for weekends in the bush.

3.6 L petrol V6, 209 kW / 347 Nm

Up to 2,721 kg braked towing

Best for: Off-road lifestyle

The New Challengers

Foton Tunland V7 & V9

Foton is entering the Australian market with the Tunland V7 and the more upscale V9, offering rugged durability and solid capability. The V7 is a hardworking, no-frills option powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel with mild-hybrid assistance, producing 120 kW and 450 Nm. It suits fleets and farm work perfectly.

The V9 adds a more refined ride, improved interior materials, and advanced safety features, appealing to buyers who want toughness paired with comfort. Both models tow up to 3.5 tonnes and deliver strong value for money and practicality.

2.0 L turbo-diesel (48 V mild-hybrid), 120 kW / 450 Nm

Up to 3,500 kg braked towing

Best for: Rugged reliability and dual-purpose use

Chery Ute (Upcoming)

Chery’s entry into the Australian ute market aims to shake things up with modern styling and versatile powertrains. Expected to arrive with diesel and plug-in hybrid options, it promises a strong towing capacity of around 3.5 tonnes and off-road capability suited for tradies and weekend adventurers alike.

Inside, expect a contemporary cabin with advanced driver assist tech and connectivity features. Positioned as a cost-effective yet well-equipped option, the Chery ute targets buyers seeking fresh alternatives to established Japanese and Chinese brands.

Diesel and PHEV powertrains (anticipated)

~3,500 kg braked towing

~1,000 kg payload

Australia’s ute market has never been this competitive, and that’s brilliant news for buyers. Whether you want Japanese reliability, European luxury, American muscle, or Chinese value, there’s something for everyone. The days of choosing only between a HiLux and a Ranger are over, with hybrids, electrics, and 6.2-litre V8 powerhouses all competing for your attention.