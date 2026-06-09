Raymond Weil Just Crashed Watchmaking’s Most Expensive Club For The Price Of A Long Weekend

Raymond Weil has done something this week that it has never done in fifty years of making watches. The Geneva-based, family-run maison has released its first timepiece with an integrated bracelet, badged the A.R.T. collection, and the embargo lifted overnight. For a brand that has spent half a century watching everyone else play in this sandpit, it is a long time coming.

If you have paid any attention to watches over the past decade, you already know why this matters. The integrated bracelet sports watch is the single most fought-over shape in the business, and it is also the most punishing one to buy into. Raymond Weil has turned up to that party with fourteen references priced from AUD $2,600 to $4,995, which is a number that should make a few rivals shift in their seats.

The look that costs everyone else a fortune

The blueprint for this whole genre was drawn in 1972, when Gérald Genta sketched the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and convinced the world that a steel watch on a steel bracelet could cost more than gold. He did it again with the Patek Philippe Nautilus in 1976, the same year Raymond Weil was founded. Five decades later, those two watches and their many imitators sit behind waiting lists and resale premiums that bear no relationship to what they cost to build.

Photo: Raymond Weil

That is the context Raymond Weil has walked into. The A.R.T. is not pretending to be a Royal Oak, but it is wearing the same uniform: a sculpted bezel, polished bevels playing off satin-brushed surfaces, and an H-link bracelet that flows out of the case rather than bolting onto it. The chamfered centre links are a first for the brand, and on the wrist the whole thing reads as one continuous object, which is the entire point of the exercise.

The dial does the quiet heavy lifting. There is a sunray-brushed centre, an azuré minute track around the edge, and a recessed groove between the two that gives the face some depth instead of leaving it flat. Applied indexes, faceted hands, green Super-LumiNova, sapphire crystal with anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coating. None of it is reinventing anything, but it is all done properly.

Two sizes, two movements, one obvious pick

The range splits cleanly. The 38mm version (ref. 1000) runs a self-winding mechanical movement with a 41-hour power reserve, comes in five references, and measures a genuinely slim 9.95mm thick. Dials are sage grey, metallic blue or graphite, on steel or bicolour bracelets, starting at AUD $3,300 for steel.

Photo: Raymond Weil

The 30mm version (ref. 1250) is the quartz play, nine references deep, and an even thinner 7.5mm. This is where the variety lives: three all-steel models from AUD $2,600, four with bezels set in 48 lab-grown diamonds, and a couple finished in yellow gold PVD. Both sizes are water resistant to 100 metres and carry a solid case back you can engrave.

For most people reading this, the AUD $3,300 steel 38mm automatic is the watch that matters. A Swiss Made mechanical movement in an integrated steel sports case at that money is the part of the story Raymond Weil clearly wants you to fixate on, and it is hard to argue with.

The honest bit

Raymond Weil is not the cheapest way into this look, and pretending otherwise would be insulting. The Tissot PRX still owns the bottom of the market, and anyone shopping purely on price will start there. What Raymond Weil is offering is a step up in pedigree without the usual step up in pain: an independent, third-generation Geneva maison, now led by founder’s grandson Elie Bernheim, releasing this in its 50th anniversary year.

Photo: Raymond Weil

That is the actual pitch. You are paying a few thousand dollars for a Swiss Made integrated bracelet watch from a family-owned house, rather than the five figures the establishment names ask for the same silhouette. The “A.R.T.” name nods to the brand’s long-running obsession with music and the arts, though the more interesting art here is the pricing.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

The A.R.T. collection is not the most original watch of 2026, and it does not need to be. It is a properly finished, properly sized integrated bracelet watch from a real Geneva maison at a price that makes the whole genre feel slightly less like a members-only club. Get the 38mm steel automatic and ignore the noise.