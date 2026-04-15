Jaeger-LeCoultre Quietly Reveals What Could Be The Watch of The Year

The new Master Control Chronometre, unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2026, lands in three flavours: a time-and-date, a date with power reserve, and a perpetual calendar.

All three sit on a fully integrated metal bracelet built from scratch for this collection. It is, without exaggeration, the most important thing Jaeger-LeCoultre has done in years.

Here’s the thing people forget about JLC: it was their ultra-thin Calibre 930 that sat inside the original Royal Oak, the Nautilus and the Vacheron Constantin 222.

Three watches that literally invented the integrated bracelet sports watch category. And yet JLC never made one for itself. The Master Marine had a crack at it, but nobody was cross-shopping that against a Royal Oak. Not then, not ever.

Master Control Chronometre Date

That gap in the lineup has looked increasingly awkward as IWC pushed the Ingenieur, Vacheron leaned harder into the Overseas, and even Chopard threw its hat in with the Alpine Eagle. JLC, the brand that made the whole thing possible, was sitting on the sidelines with a Reverso and a prayer.

What you’re actually getting

The perpetual calendar is the headliner, and rightfully so. At 39mm and just 9.2mm thick, it wears like a time-only piece from most other brands.

The in-house Calibre 868 is a proper thing of beauty: 4.72mm thin, 70-hour power reserve, 4Hz frequency, and a perpetual calendar that won’t need correcting until 2100. The blue-grey gradient sunray dial looks sharp against hammered platinum leaf moonphase detail, and the whole thing comes certified under both COSC and JLC’s own High Precision Guarantee testing protocol.

Master Control Chronometre Perpetual Calendar

The date power reserve model is arguably the sleeper pick. It houses the brand new Calibre 738, pays visual tribute to the 1951 Futurematic with symmetrical subdials at 9 and 3, and a red indicator warns you when you’re running low on juice. At €14,700, it’s the most accessible entry point and the one most people should probably be looking at.

The simple date rounds things out at 38mm and 8.4mm thick, available in steel or pink gold. Clean, restrained, and priced from €12,200 in steel.

The bracelet itself is a three-row design with triangular polished prisms on the centre links and V-shaped bevels on the outer rows, all of it riffing on the geometry of the Dauphine hands and faceted indexes. It’s genuinely well executed. Though as Hodinkee’s coverage pointed out, the lack of micro-adjustment on a bracelet at this level is a miss.

Why it matters

The Reverso is iconic, but it’s a niche proposition. The Polaris was a solid watch that never quite caught fire the way JLC needed it to. And the broader Master Control collection, while respected among enthusiasts, wasn’t moving the needle with the kind of buyer who walks into a boutique ready to spend north of $15,000 on a steel sports watch.

A new integrated bracelet

This fixes that. Or at least, it gives JLC a genuine entry in the conversation alongside the Royal Oak, Nautilus, Overseas, Ingenieur, and Alpine Eagle. The movement credentials are beyond reproach. The sizing is modern without being trendy. The pricing on the steel models, particularly that date power reserve, looks competitive.

Some collectors will argue it’s five years late. They’re probably right. But better late than sitting out entirely.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

JLC finally playing the hand it should have dealt itself decades ago. The brand that made integrated bracelet sports watches possible now has one worth buying.

The perpetual calendar in steel at A$72,500 is going to get a lot of attention from people who think the AP 26579 is overpriced (it is), and the date power reserve at A$26,900 is a flat-out bargain by any reasonable measure.

Master Control Chronometre Date Power Reserve

The only real complaint is 50 metres of water resistance on a “sports watch” and no bracelet micro-adjust. At this level, both should be standard.

But the bones are excellent, and this collection gives JLC something it hasn’t had in a very long time: a reason for the average luxury watch buyer to walk past the Audemars Piguet boutique and keep going

Specifications