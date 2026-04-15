After Years Of Asking, IWC Shrinks Its Coolest White Ceramic Watch

The IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Lake Tahoe” has been one of the most talked-about watches in the collection since it landed in 2022.

Bold, monochromatic, unmistakably cool, it did something rare for a pilot’s chronograph: it made people who don’t usually care about pilot’s watches suddenly care about pilot’s watches.

The problem was always the size. At 44.5mm across and 15.7mm thick, it wore like a dinner plate on anyone south of an NRL prop forward’s wrist. Plenty of collectors loved the look, tried one on, and quietly put it back in the tray.

At Watches and Wonders 2026, IWC has finally addressed the elephant in the room. Sort of.

The Le Petit Prince Play

The new Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Le Petit Prince in white zirconium oxide ceramic is, on paper, the smaller white ceramic chronograph people have been asking for.

It’s part of IWC’s celebration of 20 years collaborating with the estate of Antoine de Saint-Exupery, the aviator and author behind The Little Prince. That partnership has given us two decades of those signature deep blue dials, and this new piece is no exception.

But here’s what’s interesting: this marks the first time a Le Petit Prince model has been offered in white ceramic.

So while the Lake Tahoe lives in the Top Gun family with its black dial and military DNA, this new piece flips the script entirely. White case, deep blue sunburst dial with a gradient effect, rhodium-plated hands. It’s a completely different personality. Same material, wildly different watch.

Not Quite 41mm (But Who’s Counting)

The case diameter is listed at 41mm, but the smaller ceramic chronograph models actually measure 41.9mm, essentially making them 42mm watches.

Still, compared to the Lake Tahoe’s 44.5mm, that’s a meaningful reduction. It’s the difference between a watch that announces itself from across the restaurant and one that sits comfortably under a shirt cuff.

Power comes from the IWC-manufactured 69381 calibre, an automatic column-wheel chronograph with a 46-hour power reserve. The chronograph minutes sit at 12 o’clock in IWC’s typical vertical layout, which has always been one of the better design decisions in their pilot’s range.

The titanium caseback carries an engraving of the Little Prince, and the watch comes on a white rubber strap with the EasX-CHANGE quick-release system.

Why This Matters

IWC has historically had a size problem. Not in the way that suggests their watches are bad, but in the way that suggests they were designing primarily for people who wanted presence over comfort. The Lake Tahoe was a perfect example: a genuinely brilliant concept, stunning material, great movement, wrapped in a case that excluded a huge chunk of potential buyers.

This Le Petit Prince ceramic chronograph isn’t a direct replacement. It doesn’t have the Top Gun branding, the black dial, or the military associations that made the Lake Tahoe such a talking point. But it does prove that IWC can put white ceramic on a smaller chronograph platform and make it work. It opens the door for an expression of white ceramic that isn’t rooted in the Top Gun universe.

And if you’re sitting there thinking “great, but I want a white ceramic chronograph with a black dial in 41mm,” you’re not alone. There’s genuine hope for a black-dialled pilot’s chronograph in 41.9mm of white ceramic in the near future.

For now, this is IWC listening. Not perfectly, not completely, but listening.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

The Lake Tahoe was always the watch that looked incredible on someone else’s wrist. This Le Petit Prince white ceramic chronograph is the version you might actually buy.

The blue and white colourway is polarising in a different way to the Lake Tahoe’s monochrome aggression, but at nearly 42mm, it’ll sit properly on a much wider range of wrists.

IWC’s ceramic game is the best in the business right now, and the fact they’re finally applying it to cases that don’t require forearms like a bricklayer is a very good sign.

Specifications