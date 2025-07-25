Chopard Opens Its Doors In Melbourne’s Fashion Capital

Chopard unveils its latest boutique design concept in Australia, now open at Chadstone.

The boutique features a hand-blown Murano glass chandelier and custom Venetian furnishings, offering a refined, home-like retail experience.

Melbourne collectors now have access to Chopard’s full universe: from Happy Diamonds to boutique-only L.U.C. pieces and high-complication Alpine Eagles.

When it comes to Swiss luxury, few names carry the quiet confidence of Chopard, the Swiss luxury watch brand that, for more than 160 years, has built a reputation on emotion, elegance, and exceptional craftsmanship.

Chopard unveils its latest boutique design concept in Australia, now open at Chadstone – The Fashion Capital. Image: Chopard

It’s a family-run business, with three generations at the helm, innovating and producing everything from haute horlogerie and red carpet icons to technically impressive in-house movements. While it may not shout the loudest within an arguably saturated watch market, Chopard is a brand for serious collectors; for connoisseurs looking to add an exquisite piece to their collection… and for good reason.

Chopard’s Legacy of Quiet Luxury

In Australia, Chopard has maintained a steady presence. Models like the Alpine Eagle 41 have become cult favourites for their uniquely refined design. So too, has Chopard’s L.U.C. Chronograph, a rare complication celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Maison’s Quattro technology.

Now, Chopard is doubling down on its commitment to the local market with the opening of a brand-new boutique in Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre. It’s the Swiss luxury brand’s most ambitious retail space in Australia yet.

Inside the New Chadstone Boutique

Positioned unader Chadstone’s glass-domed ceiling, the new boutique marks the debut of Chopard’s latest design concept in Oceania.

“This new space in Chadstone allows us to share our legacy with our Australian clientele,” Co-President Karl-Friedrich Scheufele

As you walk through the space, it’s easy to forget you’re in a Melbourne shopping centre. It feels more like a discreet townhouse in Mayfair or a boutique tucked behind Place Vendôme: softly lit, well-considered and complete with little touches throughout.

Melbourne collectors now have access to Chopard’s full universe. Image: Chopard

At the centre of the room hangs a bespoke Murano glass chandelier by Barovier & Toso. It’s not ostentatious, but it catches your eye in the way only hand-blown Venetian glass can. It’s a reminder that Chopard has always done things the hard (and beautiful) way.

The furnishings are upholstered in custom Rubelli textiles; the kind of fabric that makes you want to sit, stay, and maybe try on a L.U.C or Alpine Eagle while you’re at it. It’s inherently impressive by design. And in a world of overdesigned flagships and showroom fatigue, that feels surprisingly fresh.

A Landmark Moment For Chopard In Australia

With its new Chadstone location, Chopard combines its entire collection of watches and jewellery, with Swiss hospitality and heritage, to one of the most prominent shopping destinations in the Southern Hemisphere.

The boutique features a hand-blown Murano glass chandelier and custom Venetian furnishings, offering a refined, home-like retail experience. Image: Chopard