Breitling Drop Two Sports Watches For The Endurance Athlete In All Of Us

Breitling has once again flexed its endurance credentials, unveiling two new limited edition Endurance Pro watches built for the triathlon obsessives, weekend warriors and everyday athletes who live for the long grind.

Launched as part of the brand’s ongoing partnership with IRONMAN®, the releases celebrate the pinnacle of the sport – the 2025 IRONMAN World Championship® in Nice, France and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, as well as the IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship in Marbella, Spain.

Since 2021, Breitling has been the official luxury watch partner of IRONMAN, backing a Triathlon Squad stacked with talent. Current members include Lucy Charles-Barclay, fresh off her Kona victory, Sam Laidlow, the young French powerhouse redefining the sport, and Jan Frodeno, the legendary three-time IRONMAN World Champion. These are athletes who understand the obsession with marginal gains, and the two new Endurance Pro models are designed with that same mindset – watches you can race in, train in and live in.

The Titanium Heavy Hitter – Endurance Pro IRONMAN World Championship® 2025 Edition

Limited to 500 pieces, this 44 mm titanium Endurance Pro pays tribute to the men’s World Championship race in Nice on 14 September and the women’s in Kona on 11 October – two courses infamous for testing every muscle, tendon and nerve in the body.

Titanium makes it 43% lighter than steel, but just as tough, while the blue IRONMAN branded rubber strap is built to withstand saltwater swims, searing tarmac and punishing marathon finishes. The grey dial carries a custom IRONMAN championship logo at six o’clock, featuring an eagle and turtle motif symbolising both host locations and the grit it takes to cross their finish lines.

The Ultra Lightweight Contender – Endurance Pro IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship 2025 Edition

Heading to Marbella’s 70.3 World Championship? This is the one to strap on. Limited to just 300 pieces, its case is crafted from Breitlight® – 3.3 times lighter than titanium – which means less weight on the wrist and no compromise on durability.

The turquoise dial with orange accents mirrors the Andalusian race logo at six o’clock, complete with Moorish arch, decorative tilework and natural motifs.

A turquoise IRONMAN rubber strap keeps things race-day ready whether you’re clipping into the bike, hitting the swim start or chasing down the run course.

Spec’d Like a Pro Athlete’s Gear Bag

Both watches run on Breitling’s Calibre 82, a thermocompensated COSC certified SuperQuartz™ movement that’s ten times more accurate than standard quartz – think of it as the pacing strategy that never falters.

With 100 metres of water resistance, a chronograph for splits, a pulsometer scale for heart rate checks and a solar compass for navigation, these are timepieces that belong on the wrists of serious endurance athletes.