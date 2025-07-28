This Old Fashioned Recipe Is So Good It’s Illegal in Kentucky… Probably

The Old Fashioned has become a predictable personality trait for finance bros and Hinge warriors.

1800 Añejo Tequila, aged in oak and rich with agave character, is the perfect modern upgrade to a tired bourbon tradition.

A Tequila Old Fashioned delivers a smoother, more complex take on the classic.

There are two things every single bloke on Hinge seems to have in his bio: “just here for a good time, not a long time,” and “Old Fashioned enthusiast.” One of those is a red flag. The other is just predictable.

When your Hinge date says “Old Fashioned enthusiast,” show them this. Image: 1800 Tequila

Because somewhere between the many Mad Men reruns and TikTok tutorials on how to make “barrel-aged ice cubes,” the Old Fashioned became the personality trait of men with none. Which is a shame, because the Old Fashioned deserves better.

Why Bourbon’s Not the Only Option

Born in the early 1800s and popularised during the golden age of cocktails, the Old Fashioned is arguably the original “proper drink.” No fluff. No mixers. Just spirit, sugar, bitters, and some sort of citrus-y oil. It was the drink of choice before drinks had names. Bartenders used to refer to it as “a cocktail made the old-fashioned way.” Hence its unique and recognisable name.

Bourbon’s out. And it’s left Big Whisky fuming. Image: 1800 Tequila

Fast-forward two centuries and it’s survived Prohibition, the TGI Friday’s era, and now, the swarm of finance bros quoting Succession to each other whilst they do up each other’s quarter zip. But the thing is, cocktails aren’t gospel. It’s a recipe, subject to change. And for something that’s seen more Christmases than Kevin McCallister, we think it’s due an upgrade.

Meet the Tequila That Changes Everything

That’s where 1800 Tequila steps in. And no, I don’t mean the kind of tequila you were slamming at schoolies. I’m talking about the good stuff; the kind of tequila that comes from rich volcanic soil, hand-harvested Weber Blue agave plants, and patient oak ageing.

Unlike whisky, which is made from grains like barley, rye and corn, tequila comes from the agave plant: a spiky desert succulent with a flavour all its own. It’s inherently earthy, grassy and peppery; unique qualities that can only be found in this premium Mexican spirit.

Of course, bourbon introduces you to notes of caramel and vanilla, and tequila seemingly grabs you with its minerality, citrus, and subtle spice. It’s great in a Margarita. But once you start to age the spirit (or as the locals call it, Añejo) Tequila start to take on an entirley nuanced profile, adopting Whisky’s rich and smoky taste through contact with the barrel. One that naturally lends itself to the enduring appeal of one of the world’s most sought-after cocktails.

How To Make the 1800 Añejo Old Fashioned

Aged for one year in French and American oak barrels, 1800 Añejo Tequila is treated like a premium Single Malt, left to mature and develop and released only when the time is right to take on a deeper, richer profile.

At first glance, 1800 Añejo has changed completely. This isn’t the same stuff you’d shake with lime and too much salt; a dark amber spirit which is warm with sticky toffee, toasted nuts, and baking spices, layered on top of that bright agave backbone. It’s smooth, it’s complex, and finds a natural home in a signature cocktail such as the Old Fashioned.

60ml 1800 Añejo Tequila 5ml agave syrup 2 dashes chocolate bitters Orange twist, to garnish

Stir it gently over ice until chilled, then strain it into a rocks glass over a single cube. Express that orange twist for a hit of citrus oil and drop it in.

What you get is something familiar, yet exciting. It’s still an Old Fashioned, of course. But the 1800 Añejo adds a more layered, more refined flavour profile to this boozy icon. One that’s sweet, smoky, and smooth.

Orange twist, one big cube, and zero finance bro energy. Image: 1800 Tequila

I’m saying it: Bourbon’s had its time in the sun. We still love it. But let’s not pretend it’s the only way to have a good time these days. If the Old Fashioned is about presenting premium spirit at its best, then tequila (real tequila) deserves a turn.

So next time you see someone fumbling over what to order, give them a nudge. Introduce them to the new Old Fashioned. One that’s leaving Big Whisky fuming… and no red flags attached.