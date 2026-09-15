Serena Williams Finally Gets Her Own Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Signature Watch

Audemars Piguet has made plenty of limited-edition Royal Oaks for sporting heroes over the years, from Rubens Barrichello to Lionel Messi, and almost all of them were built for a man’s wrist. Its newest one breaks that habit, and it carries the name of a woman with 23 Grand Slam singles titles. The GOAT.

The Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph “Serena Williams” Limited Edition has just been unveiled, more than a decade after the tennis great first signed on with the Le Brassus manufacture in 2014.

AP partnered with Vogue to launch it at an invite-only event in New York on 15 September, where guests were given hands-on time with the watch and a walkthrough of how it was made.

The 38mm case, bezel, crown and pushers are all cut from white ceramic, then hand-finished with the same alternating satin brushing and polished bevels you’d find on a steel Royal Oak. That’s far harder than it sounds in a material this unforgiving, and it’s a big part of why ceramic Royal Oaks command the prices they do.

Around the back there’s a titanium caseback with a sapphire window, and water resistance sits at 50 metres. Serena famously played in her AP, so it should cope with a hit at the local club.

This is where the watch will win or lose people. The dial is a pink-tinted mother-of-pearl, and AP has kept the chronograph counters tone-on-tone so they don’t fight the natural shimmer of the shell.

The hands are 18-carat white gold, while the applied hour markers are rhodium-toned 18-carat pink gold filled with lume, all framed by a polished inner bezel. Against that much white ceramic the pink reads soft rather than sugary, which is a tricky balance to pull off.

Powering it is Calibre 6401, AP’s in-house selfwinding chronograph, which you can watch at work through the sapphire caseback.

It runs a patented vertical-clutch system that AP has simplified with fewer parts, which should mean a smoother feel on the pushers and better long-term reliability. The layout is cleaner too, with the hour counter at 3 o’clock, the minute counter at 9 and an instant-jump date tucked between 4 and 5.

The watch comes on a white ceramic integrated bracelet with an AP folding clasp. AP also includes a pink rubber strap with white ceramic studs and a titanium folding clasp, which we suspect is the version Serena will actually be photographed in.

Audemars Piguet CEO Ilaria Resta says the relationship runs well beyond tennis.

“Serena’s influence extends far beyond sport. Through discipline, constant reinvention and a strong sense of community, she continues to open paths for women across fields,” Resta said. “Our relationship is rooted in the belief that progress is collective, shaped over time and forged by those who support and challenge us along the way.”

Resta has also been candid that AP’s sports watch collaborations have historically leaned heavily male, and she frames this one as a deliberate move toward a broader clientele.

That fits neatly with how AP has played 2026. First came the Royal Pop chaos that sparked scenes outside Swatch stores worldwide, then the brand doubled down on colour across its lineup. A white and pink ceramic chronograph named after the most decorated woman of the Open Era is the logical next step, and a far classier one.

Reference 26450CB.OO.1356CB.02 Case 38mm white ceramic, titanium caseback Crystal Glareproofed sapphire, front and back Water resistance 50m Dial Pink-tinted mother-of-pearl, tone-on-tone counters Hands and markers 18ct white gold hands, rhodium-toned 18ct pink gold markers with lume Movement Calibre 6401, in-house selfwinding chronograph Functions Hours, minutes, small seconds, date, chronograph Bracelet White ceramic integrated bracelet, plus pink rubber strap Limited to TBC Price TBC

Audemars Piguet is yet to confirm production numbers or Australian pricing. Full details are on the Audemars Piguet website.