The Best Father’s Day Gift To Score In 2026

Father’s Day lands on Sunday 6 September, which gives you a bit over a week. Thirty-three gifts below, sorted by the dad you are actually buying for. There are watches from thirty-nine dollars to seventeen grand, fragrance that is not another aquatic, and a Federer tribute racket for the tennis obsessive. There is a screenless tracker for the man who refuses a second watch, and a box of doughnuts for anyone who left this until Saturday.

The Watches

Grand Seiko SLGB023 Ushio 300

The smallest diver Grand Seiko has made at 40.8mm, in high-intensity titanium that runs thirty percent lighter than steel. The blue Ushio dial fades like light dropping into deep water, and the Spring Drive 9RB1 holds accuracy to twenty seconds a year. 300 metres, 72 hour reserve. $17,700. Available at grand-seiko.com

Bell & Ross BR-03 Helipad

Bruno Belamich noticed a seconds hand looked like a rotor coming up to speed, and built a watch around it. The dial is a landing pad, the minute hand a fuselage, the seconds the blades. Limited to 500 pieces in 41mm black ceramic, two straps included. $7,400. Available at bellross.com

An integrated bracelet sports watch at 38mm and under ten millimetres thick, which is the shape every collector wants and almost nobody sells at this money. Blue sunray dial, sapphire crystal, 100 metres of water resistance and the Swiss RW4200 automatic inside. Raymond Weil is still family owned. $3,300. Available at gregoryjewellers.com.au

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph 38mm

The Formula 1 put the TAG Heuer name on the map in 1986, and the beige opalin version is the most restrained of the 2026 pastel run at 3,500 pieces. The TH-Polylight case keeps it light, and the Solargraph movement runs ten months in the dark on a full charge. $2,950. Available at tagheuer.com

Heist Watch Cleaning Kit

Built by two Australian collectors who got sick of ruining watches with soapy water and solvents. An 80ml pH-neutral solution, a microfibre cloth and a soft-bristle wand that gets into the bracelet links without pulling the strap off. Safe on steel, gold, ceramic, sapphire, rubber and leather. $39. Available at amazon.com.au

The Style

Dior Hooper Low-Top Sneaker

Jonathan Anderson’s first proper sneaker for Dior, and it reads as retro sportswear rather than hypebeast. Beige and blue Oblique jacquard with black suede calfskin panels over a one-piece cupsole, Cannage motif engraved into the outsole. Made in Italy, dust bag and spare black laces included. $1,750. Available at dior.com

Asics GEL-Kayano 20 by UP THERE, Safety Yellow

Two years in the making with Melbourne’s Up There, and built on the one silhouette Australians never let go of. Two-tone archival mesh borrowed from the GEL-Kinsei 4, a gradient fading from fluorescent yellow to white, ice outsole, Trusstic shank and reflective hits for night. $300. Available at uptherestore.com

Van Heusen Johnny Collar Interlock Polo 2-Pack

Two polos in a gift box, which removes the wrapping problem entirely. The Johnny collar is buttonless, so it sits flat and does not do the sad curl every cheap polo eventually does. Premium cotton with natural stretch, ribbed cuffs and waistband, slim fit. $139.95. Available at vanheusen.com.au

DMARGE Icons Motorsport Multi Logo T-Shirt

Six original DMARGE logo interpretations stacked down the spine, built off the cluttered back panels of racing suits from the era when drivers smoked in the pit lane and nobody had heard of an influencer. Heavyweight 280 GSM cotton in an oversized boxy fit. $89. Available at shop.dmarge.com

DMARGE Icons Motorsport Hat, Magnificent in Ecru

Ecru cotton with red and black 3D embroidery, pitched squarely at the 1970s and 80s when podiums were drowning in sponsor red and every driver looked like a walking billboard. One size, mid profile, 100 percent cotton. Picture Keke Rosberg or James Hunt wearing it. $89. Available at shop.dmarge.com

The Sport

Garmin fenix 8, 47mm

The serious one. A 1.4 inch AMOLED display in a 47mm case, a built-in speaker and mic so calls happen off the wrist, an LED flashlight, TopoActive mapping and a 40 metre dive rating. Battery measured in weeks rather than days, which is the actual reason men switch. $1,499, down from $1,849. Available at garmin.com

Wilson RF 01 Hall of Fame Pro Collectors Edition

Wilson’s tribute to Federer’s Hall of Fame induction, and a racket that actually plays rather than sitting in a display case. A 98 square inch head, 16 by 19 pattern, 335 grams strung, RF-branded leather grip. The box adds two dampeners and three overgrips. $599.95. Available at au.wilson.com

Powerbeats Pro 2

The ear-hook design is the whole argument. Nothing else stays put through a heavy session, which is why the original became the default gym earphone and stayed there for years. Active noise cancelling and heart rate tracking built into the buds this time around. $399.95. Available at apple.com

Whoop

The screenless one, which is the entire appeal for a man who does not want a second watch. Continuous heart rate, sleep, strain and recovery, and nothing to check mid-conversation. Sold as a membership rather than a device, so the band comes with the first year. From $299 per year. Available at whoop.com

Nike Metcon 10

The lifting shoe for the dad who has finally admitted running shoes are wrong for the gym. A flat, wide, stable heel for anything loaded, enough forefoot give for the rest of the session, and a build that survives rope climbs. The default CrossFit shoe for a decade now. $200. Available at nike.com

The Fragrance

Dior Homme Intense Eau de Parfum

The iris one, and still the most grown-up thing on any department store counter. Lavender opens it, iris absolute and ambrette do the heavy lifting, and Virginia cedar and vetiver hold the base. Almost fifteen years old and it has aged better than anything launched since. $160 to $226. Available at myer.com.au

Montblanc Legend Elixir Parfum

The eleventh Legend and by some distance the richest. Bergamot and lavender up front, cardamom and pink pepper behind, then iris and cinnamon over a vanilla and Ambrofix base that does not let go. Zinedine Zidane fronts the campaign. Better suited to September evenings than another aquatic. $196. Available at myer.com.au

Narciso Rodriguez For Him Musc Santal

Clary sage and juniper open sharp and cold before it settles into musk and creamy sandalwood, which is the whole trick. Matte grey bottle, charcoal wood cap, vegan formula. For the dad who wants to be noticed at close range rather than across a room. $145 to $200. Available at myer.com.au

Coach Pure Platinum Parfum

The accessible one, and the most obviously giftable. Lavender, mandarin and crisp apple, then rum absolute and orange blossom, then ambroxan and cedarwood. The gunmetal bottle with the sculpted Horse and Carriage and leather hangtag does more work than most at this price. $145 to $180. Available at myer.com.au

The Grooming

SkinBetter Science AlphaRet Overnight Cream

A one-step nightly retinoid that does the work of three products, combining a retinoid with lactic and glycolic acid, antioxidants and peptides. Sold by online consultation only, so a nurse reviews the order before it ships. 30ml. $240. Available at theclinic.net.au

SkinCeuticals P-TIOX Peptide Serum

The clinic exclusive that has been quietly doing the rounds among men who would never describe themselves as skincare people. A hexapeptide and dipeptide complex with 5% PHA and niacinamide, tested to reduce nine types of contraction lines. One bottle lasts three to four months. $216. Available at skinceuticals.com.au

Philips i9000 Wet & Dry Shaver with SkinIQ

The sensor reads hair density five hundred times a second and adjusts the cutting power as it goes, which sounds like marketing until you use it on a three day growth. Triple Action Lift and Cut, 360 degree flexing heads. The Prestige Ultra runs to $1,399. From $599. Available at philips.com.au

O&M Pomade 100g

Australian made, built for slick backs and defined side parts, and the rare pomade that is not greasy. Safflower seed oil for shine, Kakadu plum and finger lime doing the nourishing. Medium hold, and you can restyle it with water rather than starting again. $43.95. Available at originalmineral.com.au

The Food And Drink

Callington Mill Personalised Tasmanian Single Malt

Tasmanian single malt with his name on the label, which is the sort of gift that gets kept long after the bottle is empty. Callington Mill is one of the more serious operations to come out of the state in years. Order deadline for Father’s Day delivery is tight. $220. Available at callingtonmilldistillery.com

1800 Añejo Tequila

Aged in French oak for a minimum of fourteen months and built for sipping rather than shots, which is the conversation most Australian dads have not had about tequila yet. Toasted oak, vanilla and butterscotch on the finish, and it holds its own against bottles at three times the price. $92.99. Available at danmurphys.com.au

Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey

From the oldest licensed distillery in the world, running since 1608. Triple distilled from all malted barley and ten years in bourbon-seasoned barrels, which is where the honey, vanilla and milk chocolate come from. Neat, over ice, or frozen if he is feeling brave. 700ml. $78.99. Available at danmurphys.com.au

Krispy Kreme Favourites Assorted Dozen

Twelve signature doughnuts chosen at random, which conveniently removes the only hard part of buying doughnuts. Order by 5pm for next day, or pick up same day. Nobody has ever opened one of these boxes and looked disappointed, which is more than the Grand Seiko can promise. $34.95. Available at krispykreme.com.au

The Host

HexClad Steak Lovers’ Bundle

HexClad’s hybrid surface is the rare kitchen product that lives up to the marketing, and the steak bundle is the version aimed squarely at the man who thinks he already knows how to cook a ribeye. He probably does. The pan will still make it better. $299. Available at hexclad.com.au

Ralph Lauren’s Polo Shirt

Not a shirt. A 496 page hardcover on the garment itself, running through more than fifty years of it, from plain white to the Wimbledon and US Open collaborations. Introduction by Ralph Lauren, foreword by Ken Burns, afterword by David Lauren. Coffee table furniture for a man who owns forty. $99. Available at ralphlauren.com.au

The Tech

Hisense 75-inch U6S ULED MiniLED 144Hz 4K

MiniLED brightness and Hi-QLED colour at a price that would have bought a mid-range LED two years ago. Native 165Hz game mode, VRR, Dolby Vision and Atmos, four HDMI, and a built-in subwoofer that means he might not need a soundbar. $1,795, down from $1,995. Available at hisense.com.au

Sony 1000X THE COLLEXION

Sony’s flagship noise cancelling package, and still the benchmark for anyone who flies more than four times a year. If he travels for work and has been wearing the same headphones since 2019, this is the single most useful thing on this list. $999.95. Available at sony.com.au

Philips Baristina

The espresso machine for the man who wants good coffee at home without the eighteen month learning curve. One touch, fresh beans, no milk frothing theatre. Aimed at the dad who has been buying four flat whites a week for a decade. $449, down from $599. Available at philips.com.au

The Experience

Prancing Horse Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Drive Day

A 6.2-litre V8 behind his head, 495 horsepower, and 0 to 100 in 2.9 seconds with the Z51 pack. Prancing Horse has been running these since 2007 and pairs the driving with proper restaurants and hotels. Kiama and the Southern Highlands run through September. $4,400 per couple, incl. GST. Available at prancinghorse.com.au