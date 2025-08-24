Gym Clothing Brands For Workouts, Running, HIIT & Everyday Workouts

Whether working out in Soho, Cincinnati or Chicago, you must ensure you have a dedicated selection of fitness-ready clothes to help maximise your workouts. We here at DMARGE are fitness tragics. What’s worse is that we love buying new activewear.
This carefully curated list of the world’s top fitness clothing brands covers all things like gym shorts, tops and shoes.
Not only do you want to look a million bucks when in the gym, but you need your clothing to help you perform at your very best, whether it be in terms of durability for the sheer number of squats you perform or breathability to keep you cool during intense HIIT workouts or yoga sessions.
Gymshark
Pros
- Functional designs that do not sacrifice looks
- Made for heavy lifters
- Very well-priced
- Have physical stores in London
- Great rags to riches story
- 'Top Quality Store' according to Google
Cons
- Really only for gym junkies, not runners
- Seems to be worn mostly by English geezers from Essex
This top UK-based sportswear brand has seen stratospheric growth since its founding in 2012.
Started by a now famous teenager (Ben Francis) and some of his school friends, Gymshark is now the clothing brand of choice for myriad social media and fitness influencers. But don’t for one-second think that means the products are all about show and style with no substance; on the contrary, Gymshark clothing, naturally, now has a reputation to uphold and uphold it does.
Gymshark has all the major clothing categories you could want from a gym apparel brand – shorts, tops, singlets, hoodies – and all are crafted with various high-quality fabrics and fits depending on their intended use. Best of all, Gymshark clothing is incredibly well-priced.
If you compare Gymshark to other brands like Nike, I would say they’re nearly 100% gym and 0% running. So runners will need to look at On or Adidas to get the right fit.
Ten Thousand
Pros
- Lots of minimalistic designs in stock
- They have gym clothes with many features and fits
- Love their CamoKnit fabric
- T-shirts are slim cut
Cons
- Their shorts have a lot going on, not ideal if you want lightweight running kit
American sportswear manufacturer Ten Thousand produces its complete range of tops, shorts and accessories on the basis of extensive research and development. The result is a comprehensive range of minimalist, yet stylish gym wear clothes that offer great fits and features, with many pieces developed for specific purposes.
Think of separate tops for running and for HIIT classes, for example. Incredibly well-priced and offering great value for money, you need to check out Ten Thousand.
Rhone
Pros
- The brand uses soft materials for a more relaxed feel
- They focus on performance and style at the same time
- Versatile pieces that work as everyday clothing, too
- Gym equipment that stands the test of time thanks to the quality materials
Cons
- They’re not the cheapest
Rhone is committed to those who are committed to bettering themselves. The premium brand makes clothing that prioritises fit, form and function, and pieces that allow the wearer to perform at their very best.
Rhone clothing is made specifically for men from a range of high-quality materials that will not only stand the test of time but will effectively wick sweat away from your body and remain odour-free for at least a couple of wears.
Similarly, their simplistic designs not only lend themselves to use in the gym, but if you fancy, you can use them as everyday pieces too, dressing them up under a suit jacket, or down at the weekend with a pair of jeans or chinos.
LSKD
A popular Australian athletic
Pros
- Australian made and owned
- Naturally breathable pieces
Cons
- Sizing is a bit long
- Some pieces feel very cheap - which we experienced
LSKD, formerly known as ‘Loose Kid’, may have been around for two decades now but didn’t enjoy its wildfire spread in popularity until only a few years back.
Now, you see it absolutely everywhere, giving some of the biggest and most established brands on this list a good run for their money. From shipping containers and bedroom shelves to a 5,000sqm+ HQ complete with a warehouse, dynamic office space, gym, studio, R&D lab and retail store, LSKD is a US brand that started from the bottom and is set for worldwide success.
Offering every bit of gym gear you could want — tees, hoodies, trackies, socks, tanks, underwear, you name it — across men’s, women’s, and unisex categories, this is a no-brainer for anyone looking to freshen up their activewear wardrobe.
LSKD is an all-round fitness apparel brand that covers most sports. We often see guys and girls running and working out in their LSKD, so it would be comparable to a Nike or Adidas catering to all sports.
Word to the wise: The 2 For $90 offer on their Daily Shorts is not to be missed.
Reigning Champ
Pros
- You can wear them both at the gym and casually
- They have many colour options
- Very lightweight pieces that offer a lot of movement freedom
Cons
- They tend to be on the pricier side
Canadian brand Reigning Champ certainly sits towards the more luxurious end of men’s gym clothing. All pieces are designed and made at a Canadian factory, and the brand even goes so far as to develop its own products. The results are insanely high-quality materials, impeccable fits and timeless designs that sure as hell stand out from the crowd.
Much of Reigning Champ’s clothing is targeted at the athletic industry, but because of their more common ‘non-active’ look, can easily be worn as everyday pieces. If we compare Reigning Champ to any brands it would be Satisfy Running and even Russel Athletic.
Ryderwear
Great for gym rats
Pros
- Australian brand
- Very much made for the gym junkies - both male and female
Cons
- Limited range compared to big brands
Founded way back in 2009, Ryderwear was one of those challenger brands in the fitness world that has quickly gone on to gain global recognition after its humble beginnings in Australia. Founder David Lukic’s emphasis on the perfect unison of form and function has led to a quick uptake from fitness enthusiasts everywhere.
Offering a collection that covers the full spectrum of gym gear — shorts, tracksuits, tees, hoodies and even accessories like weightlifting belts, straps, and bags — the combination of high-quality fabrics and performance-focused engineering makes Ryderwear an easy winner.
I would compare Ryderware with Gymshark. The brand makes clothes for heavy lifters and those serious about staying comfortable during big workouts.
Squatwolf
Pros
- Well priced
- Lovely designs with soft hues
- Fast shipping
Cons
- Collection is limited but growing
Squatwolf was born in Dubai during the height of the athletic revolution in 2016; Squatwolf is a premium brand that surprisingly doesn’t have a crazy Dubai price tag. Their range of men’s and women’s activewear is exactly what you would expect from handsome expats and hot Russian models. It’s all about fit and comfort.
Boohoo Man
Pros
- Vast range of gym equipment in stock
- They have pieces for bigger men as well
- It is an excellent option if you’re a fan of the more colorful styles
Cons
- Some gym equipment pieces are very thin
British Instagram favourite Boohoo Man combines on-trend styles with affordable price points to deliver a huge range of clothing to cover every aspect of a man’s wardrobe. The brand’s activewear range is equally vast and comprises hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, vests, compression wear and much, much more.
If you’re tall or plus-sized, Boohoo Man have you covered with a solid range of activewear for bigger blokes.
Greatness Wins
Pros
- All their equipment looks good
- You can create your own matching attire
- They don’t cost a fortune
- The fabric feels great on your skin
Cons
- The colour isn’t always the same as in the product photos
What a name! It must be great if it’s called Greatness Wins.
Greatness Wins emerged from a conversation about the state of athletic apparel in a saturated market. The founders, NY Yankee Derek Jeter, Chris Riccobono, Misty Copeland, and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, recognised a crucial question: what had happened to the true essence of “sport” in sportswear?
They felt that many of today’s athletic brands compromised on quality and durability, prioritising fashion over fitness. Not that we disagree but looking good is just as important as training good. Anyway, they have created Greatness Wins.
Our favourite products include the Greatness Wins Performance Shorts and the matching top otherwise the Core Top will be the perfect layer to have on top.
Fabletics
Pros
- The gym clothing is very affordable
- You will look stylish throughout the entire workout
- You can get recommendations based on a lifestyle quiz
- They have everything in terms of fitness gear
- They have a VIP program that offers discounts
Cons
- Many sizes sell out fast
Co-founded by actress Kate Hudson back in 2013, Fabletics operates first and foremost as an online subscription service, offering a flexible new means of accessing stylish and affordable gym gear for blokes and women alike.
Their USP is, without a doubt, their membership model. VIP Membership entitles you to discounted pricing across their entire collection as well as exclusive access to deals and promos. They also suggest that members take a lifestyle quiz on sign-up as it allows the brand to tailor your shopping experience directly to your goals, workout preferences, and such.
Boasting a recent capsule collection from comedian Kevin Hart, Fabletics covers the whole range of fitness gear.
Myprotein
Pros
- Decent prices that fit any budget
- They don’t sacrifice quality
- You can find pieces for both workout and rest days
Cons
- Some of the colours may look a bit dull
Myprotein was founded in 2004 and has, in the two tumultuous decades since, become a pioneering and world-leading brand in the fast-growing protein and supplements space.
The company also has an extensive range of clothing, comprising tops, shorts, sweat pants, hoodies, jackets and more, with both workout days and rest days catered for. Prices are affordable and quality is up there with the very best.
On Running
Pros
- Shoes with supersoft soles
- Brand loved by millions of people all over the world
- The clothing is very lightweight and comfortable
- They use recycled fabrics and materials, too
Cons
- They’re not the most durable
On Running set out to transform the way we run forever and, in the busy few years it’s had since being launched in 2010, has managed to do just that. Their innovative shoe design — twinned with an equally innovative and undeniably aggressive social media marketing campaign — has seen their supersoft soles embraced by millions of runners worldwide.
It’s not all about shoes, though, as On Running also has a comprehensive selection of gym clothing, which, like the shoes, is designed to get the very best out of you. Much of the clothing is remarkably lightweight and highly breathable, so you’ll feel like you’re wearing nothing at all (cue Ned Flanders thoughts).
Lululemon
Pros
- Their styles are more laid-back
- The brand uses breathable fabrics to make its clothes
- They have more affordable gym equipment in stock
Cons
- You must pay $35 for international shipping
Initially finding success as one of the first brands to find its feet in the yoga boom of the 1990s, Canadian label Lululemon is a no-brainer for gym fanatics. Rarely do gym clothes look as good as they feel, but Lululemon has matched contemporary aesthetic design with performance-engineered innovation and the results are immense.
The brand also has a selection of more casual clothing that will help you look stylish when transitioning to and from the gym.
Lululemon and Alo Yoga are probably neck and neck when it comes to the most popular yoga/gym clothing brands.
Quince
Pros
- The return process is very simple
- You can find pieces that fit your budget
- They make their products from organic cotton and other materials
Cons
- Some pieces tend to be on the heavier side
You may not have heard of Quince before, and that’s because it was only founded a few years ago. But it’s definitely a brand you should include on your radar as it produces some exceptionally fine clothing for prices you probably won’t believe.
Understanding that activewear is all the rage right now, Quince has got in on the action to offer guys a collection of performance tops, bottoms and sweaters that are made from sustainable and recycled materials, are lightweight, will dry quickly and effectively move moisture and sweat away from your body. And once you see the price, you’ll be stocking up in no time.
Outdoor Voices
Pros
- Their fits are very flattering
- Everything dries quickly
- You can also wear the pieces outside the gym
Cons
- Equipment may be tight and stiff to put on sometimes
You won’t find outlandish branding or patterns in the Outdoor Voices collections. Instead, the American company offers more traditionally-styled gym clothing with universally flattering fits. Outdoor Voices develops some of its own fabrics, such as Sweatee, a performance cotton that takes sweat from your body and moves it to the fabric’s surface where it quickly dries.
This lends Outdoor Voices clothing to being worn away from the gym too, and if you’re somehow stuck for inspiration of what top and bottom to pair, OV Kits is on hand to help out, and can even save you some money in the process.
Vuori
Pros
- They use sustainably sourced materials
- The pieces are very simple and can be worn casually as well
- They’re not very expensive
- They feature multiple styles
Cons
- The sizing is not always accurate
Californian brand Vuori takes gym clothing and gives it a decidedly laid-back, hippie vibe. Definitely a brand for anyone who practices yoga, Vuori can also easily be used in the gym when you really want to get your sweat on. Clothing is made from sustainably sourced materials and produced by ethical means, and designs are simple enough that they can be worn even on your off days.
BOXRAW
Pros
- Perfect for people who are getting started with boxing
- Equipment that makes you stand out in the crowd
- They give you 10% off your first order when joining their mailing list
Cons
- It can take up to 10 days to process a return
A newcomer to the sector and our list of best brands alike, BOXRAW was founded in 2017. While they can’t boast the same length of experience as some of the industry stalwarts on this list, their approach to boxing as a lifestyle rather than a sport gives them a neat USP that sets them apart from the pack.
With a bold but brilliant brand mission — to be the reason people get excited about boxing and provide them with everything they need to get started — whether you spend your time in the ring or simply just jogging and shadow boxing in the bathroom, BOXRAW’s gear will help you get the edge you need.
Alo
Pros
- They offer a lot of stretch for more comfort and freedom of movement
- You can choose from a large variety of colours
- Minimalist designs that suit anyone’s taste
- Pieces that will bring you many compliments
Cons
- They don’t have accurate sizing
It may have yoga in its brand name, and that is certainly the discipline best suited to the clothing on offer, but because of that, Alo Yoga‘s collections are made from performance fabrics and offer plenty of stretch. This means they’re perfectly suited to the gym floor, allowing you to squat, lift, run and row to your heart’s content. The brand’s clothing looks great too, serving up minimalist design, and all pieces can be had in a multitude of colours.
Elite Eleven
Pros
- Easy movement thanks to the stretchy fabrics
- They’re a very transparent brand
- There are many fun colours to choose from
Cons
- The logo designs may be too wide
Melbourne-based Elite Eleven targets itself at the real muscleheads in the gym, however, the brand’s clothing is designed to be just as suitable for lifestyle applications as they are in the gym. Expect singlets and t-shirts in tight fits – although still with enough stretch to allow for free movement – alongside shorts and joggers that you’ll happily be seen wearing around town. A no bullshit gym brand you get onboard with.
Under Armour
Pros
- The gear has a more natural feel due to the soft materials
- The materials they use are recycled
- Brand with over 2 decades of experience
- They work with quick-drying fabrics
Cons
- Some gear pieces tend to run small
Under Armour is a genuine pioneer of performance — it was one of the first big brands to introduce moisture-wicking materials to the sector, getting the jump on some of the longest-standing names in the biz like Nike, Reebok, and Adidas — and this now-giant of sportswear has become the official sponsor for a whole host of top-flight sports teams and celebs (including none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson) since being founded in 1996.
Being a more traditional activewear brand, Under Armour’s clothing is constantly evolving, with new fabric technologies being introduced to help you perform at your very best, from tops and shorts to shoes, Under Armour has something for all gym users.
Reebok
Pros
- They innovate on a constant basis
- They are known to provide high-quality pieces that last for many years
- You get 20% off your first order if you sign up for the email newsletter
Cons
- The stitching isn’t very good
Hailing from the wholly unglamorous Bolton, England, Reebok has since been bought up by Addidas and come under their significantly shinier US-based umbrella. The main sponsor of the UFC and CrossFit alike, Reebok has used its heritage and prestige to build a name as one of the biggest names in sport.
Reebok continues to innovate today, and puts a strong focus on making sure every single piece of clothing or pair of shoes it makes lives up to its heritage and reputation for quality. Forget the draw of some of the bigger sports brands out there, Reebok is one that is hard to beat.
Nike
Pros
- They have gym equipment that caters to everyone’s taste
- The brand uses sustainable materials, too
- You can move freely in it thanks to the newest technology used by the brand
Cons
- You don’t get returns for gift cards
Nike is a name synonymous with high performance, elite athletes and cutting-edge technology. Their gym gear is no different and employs the brands newest technology to allow the wearer to move freely whilst having every bead of sweat wicked from their skin. There is a reason why Nike is so successful and if you haven’t already, test out their clothing as it definitely stands up to their reputation.
Adidas
Pros
- The brand is used by top-tier athletes
- Their gear is high-performing
- The pieces are not very expensive
Cons
- You can expect some equipment to be thin and see-through
Adidas is the clothing of choice for teams and athletes all over the globe including top-tier football teams on both sides of the pond. Adidas’ access to the best athletes on the planet has allowed them to create clothing that performs to the highest standards. Their gym gear is typically German and is clean and efficient in all aspects.
Asics
Pros
- They use premium and durable materials only
- They provide advanced comfort
- You get 20% off your order when referring a friend
Cons
- They’re not the cheapest pieces
While Asics is an athletic brand more closely associated with running, the Japanese label can equally call the gym home. Asics has a dedicated range of training clothing, which includes t-shirts, long sleeves, shorts, socks and compression tights. Shoes in this dedicated range have been designed to offer cushioning and lateral support, features you won’t find in running shoes, for example.
Clothing is slightly different too, with gym wear not necessarily needing to be ultra-lightweight, but instead, made from premium and durable materials that will survive several trips to the squat rack.
Macron
Pros
- A brand with decades of experience
- They offered gym clothing for many national and professional teams
- Their sportswear is durable and high-tech
Cons
- Their customer service isn’t the best
Founded in Italy in 1971, Macron is the European leader in sportwear. They’ve been known to provide the likes of UEFA referees, the Italian and Scottish national rugby teams as well as many other national and professional clubs with kits demonstrating their ability to make high-quality, durable and high-tech sportswear. Their consumer products are no different and their product base is immense. No matter what you’re looking for, Macron will no doubt have a product to suit.
New Balance
Pros
- They use the latest technologies for their clothing
- You can wear some of their pieces casually, too
- The comfort is increased
- The brand uses recycled materials
Cons
- Mixing the gear doesn’t always work
New Balance is one of the older gym brands out there, having been founded in 1906. It hasn’t always been associated with athletics, as it initially started life producing arch supports for people who wanted to improve the fit of their current shoes. This eventually segued into New Balance making its own shoes and then becoming associated with sports.
New Balance makes all its products in the USA and the UK and offers its shoes in a more varied range of sizes and widths compared to some rivals. Clothing too benefits from innovative technologies designed to help you eek out the very last drop of effort you can muster.
The Gym King
Pros
- You will find the perfect balance between casualwear and sportswear
- They make anyone look cool
- The customer service is great
- The gear washes up nicely without fading
Cons
- It may take some time to receive your items
A newcomer hailing from the distant shores of England, Gym King has managed to carve out a space for itself in an increasingly saturated market by nailing the fine line between sportswear and casualwear, with their gym clothes just as suited to lounging around at home.
Certainly a brand for the guy who likes to look at himself in the mirror throughout the day, you’ll find gym wear, tracksuits, shorts, shirts and more.
WOLACO
Pros
- They have a varied range of gym equipment
- Apparel with a lot of compression
- The clothes don’t deteriorate quickly
Cons
- They don’t have the best customer support
WOLACO – Way Of Life Athletic Company – was founded by Terry White after he realised he couldn’t find a pair of shorts that allowed him to workout quickly and stress-free. He designed and developed a pair that included sweatproof pockets that doubled up as a compression layer. More compression wear has been added since then, along with a complete range of other gym apparel, which includes pants, joggers, singlets, t-shirts and hoodies.
RVCA
Pros
- They’re great for gym lovers of all ages
- The gear isn’t very expensive
- The approach is design-driven and makes anyone look great
Cons
- They don’t have many colours for all pieces
American lifestyle brand, RVCA is transcending the boundaries of traditional action sports apparel with its design-driven approach. All of RVCA’s sports apparel is made to last with high-performing fabrics that’ll take your workouts to the next level.
With everything from shorts and tops to pants, hoodies, and compression gear, RVCA has you sorted when it comes to gym clothing.