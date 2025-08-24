Gym Clothing Brands For Workouts, Running, HIIT & Everyday Workouts

Whether working out in Soho, Cincinnati or Chicago, you must ensure you have a dedicated selection of fitness-ready clothes to help maximise your workouts. We here at DMARGE are fitness tragics. What’s worse is that we love buying new activewear.

This carefully curated list of the world’s top fitness clothing brands covers all things like gym shorts, tops and shoes.

Not only do you want to look a million bucks when in the gym, but you need your clothing to help you perform at your very best, whether it be in terms of durability for the sheer number of squats you perform or breathability to keep you cool during intense HIIT workouts or yoga sessions.