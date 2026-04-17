Bvlgari Took the Most Recognisable Watch in Modern Horology and Made It For Everyone

The Octo Finissimo has spent the last twelve years collecting world records. Thinnest tourbillon. Thinnest minute repeater. Thinnest perpetual calendar. Bvlgari has won that particular arms race so convincingly that nobody’s really contesting it anymore. So what do you do for an encore? You stop chasing records and start asking who your watch actually fits.

At Watches and Wonders 2026, Bvlgari’s answer is a 37mm Octo Finissimo. Not a scaled-down version of the 40mm. A complete re-engineering: new movement, revised case architecture, redesigned bracelet attachment, and a push-button clasp replacing the friction fold that’s been on the collection for years. The 40mm stays. This is something else.

The numbers behind the new calibre BVF 100 are worth paying attention to. It measures 2.35mm thick and 31mm in diameter, it took three years to develop, and despite being fractionally thicker than the movement inside the 40mm, it achieves a 20% reduction in volume.

Power reserve is 72 hours, up from 60 in the outgoing automatic. Bvlgari pulled off that compression partly by drawing on development work done for the Serpenti’s Piccolissimo and Solotempo ladies’ movements. The assembled watch weighs 65 grams. You will forget you’re wearing it, which has always been the Finissimo’s biggest selling point.

The case-to-bracelet junction has been completely reworked too, now using a screw-fastening system rather than a standard lug attachment. It looks cleaner, and it integrates the bracelet more convincingly.

The finishing on the movement has been upgraded as well: the bridges and mainplate carry radiating Côtes de Genève, a more technically demanding treatment than the standard straight Geneva stripes.

Two Titanium References That Couldn’t Feel More Different

Bvlgari is offering the new 37mm in sandblasted and satin-polished titanium.

They’re the same case, same movement, same dimensions. But they read as entirely different watches. The sandblasted version is the rawer one: matte, industrial, all angles with no gloss to soften them.

The polished version catches light on the case edges and gives you something closer to the presence of a steel sports watch, but without the weight. Both versions land at $16,600 AUD (sandblasted) and $17,400 AUD (polished). Either will fit under a shirt cuff. That was always the promise. Now it actually delivers.

Spec Detail Case 37mm titanium Thickness 5.80mm Movement In-house BVF 100, micro-rotor automatic Power reserve 72 hours Water resistance 30m Price (sandblasted) $16,600 AUD Price (polished) $17,400 AUD

The Gold Version Is a Roman Jewellery House Reminding You What It Does Best

The 18-carat yellow gold edition is the one that makes the most sense of Bvlgari’s heritage.

The Roman maison has been working in gold since 1884, and the all-gold dial with gold-plated hands and indices on this reference isn’t trying to look sporty or technical. It’s leaning directly into jewellery.

The octagonal architecture in yellow gold doesn’t hide what it is. It reads as a serious, confident luxury object, which is exactly what $48,300 AUD should feel like.

Spec Detail Case 37mm 18-carat yellow gold Thickness 5.80mm Movement In-house BVF 100, micro-rotor automatic Power reserve 72 hours Water resistance 30m Price $48,300 AUD

The Minute Repeater That Also Happens to Hold a World Record

Quietly, the 37mm Octo Finissimo Minute Repeater is doing something remarkable. By fitting the same BVL 362 manual-winding movement that powered the 2016 40mm record-holder into a 37mm case at the same 6.85mm thickness, Bvlgari has made the 40mm and 37mm versions joint holders of the world’s thinnest minute repeater title.

That’s a paradox Bvlgari is happy to sit with.

The case is sandblasted titanium, the same material Bvlgari uses when it wants maximum acoustic diffusion from the chiming mechanism. The lighter and more hollow the case, the cleaner the tone. There’s no pusher visible on the crown side, so the silhouette stays completely clean until you notice the actuator on the left of the case.

It’s a high complication that only reveals itself when you interact with it. Pricing wasn’t confirmed at time of publication.

Spec Detail Case 37mm sandblasted titanium Thickness 6.85mm Movement In-house BVL 362, manual-winding minute repeater Water resistance 30m Price TBC

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

The Octo Finissimo has always been a genuinely great watch trapped in a case that didn’t fit most people. Forty millimetres sounds reasonable, but on a quasi-square octagonal footprint it wore like something bigger, and a lot of potential buyers walked away.

The 37mm fixes that. And it doesn’t fix it by compromising the engineering or softening the design. It fixes it by starting from scratch. The new movement is better, the bracelet integration is cleaner, and the whole thing is now universally wearable in a way the 40mm never quite managed.