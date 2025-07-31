ASICS Just Dropped A Secret Weapon For Sydney’s First Marathon Major

Sydney Marathon joins the World Marathon Majors, elevating the city’s status as a global running destination.

ASICS launches a limited-edition NOVABLAST™ 5, designed to honour Sydney with symbolic nods to its iconic skyline and running culture.

Run culture has officially gone mainstream, with early-morning tempo sessions replacing late-night hangovers for a generation obsessed with wellness and performance.

Running, once the loneliest sport in the world, has gone unapologetically viral. What was once a solitary punishment dished out in high school PE has become the enduring focal point of the world’s booming wellness culture. Strava is the new Instagram. The local Run Club is the new hang-out. And it’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

From Bondi to Barangaroo, early-morning run routes are lighting up like neon; proof that running culture is rewriting Sydney’s social calendar. Image: TCS Sydney Marathon

Across the globe, run culture is booming, fuelled by a generation who are tracking their splits, skipping the hangover, and finding their people at 5am instead of 5pm.

In Sydney, it’s reached a near-religious status. People are now raving in tempo pace; the iconic Harbour Bridge is dotted by running vests and fluorescent METASPEED sneakers; and with the announcement that the TCS Sydney Marathon has officially joined the World Marathon Majors, the city cements itself as a global running capital… and not just for the iconic view at the finish line.

Sydney Joins the Majors

As Sydney is confirmed as the next Major, the city, built on coastal walks and morning Pilates classes, has emerged as a world-renowned running hotspot. It’s a huge win not only for Australia’s runners, but also for ASICS, the Japanese performance powerhouse that’s been backing the Sydney Marathon for years.

Dressed in white and deep blue, the NOVABLAST™ 5 pays tribute to Sydney’s sky, sea, and soaring status on the global running map. Image: ASICS

A brand that’s always believed in more than medals, ASICS’ mantra of ‘a sound mind in a sound body‘ feels almost hand-picked for Australians. A country where wellness is deeply woven into the culture, where outdoor workouts are non-negotiable, and a coffee after a run is almost exclusively preferred to a cold one after work.

To celebrate the milestone, ASICS has just dropped a limited-edition NOVABLAST™ 5, and if you’re lacing up for Sydney this August, this is also a non-negotiable for smashing your PB.

ASICS Launch the NOVABLAST™ 5 Sydney Marathon Edition

Dressed in white and deep blue, the NOVABLAST™ 5 nods to Sydney’s two most defining features: sky and sea. It’s a visual tribute to the city that’s given so much to running culture from a brand that takes every step and every stride with its customers.

After spending a week with the brand in Melbourne for this year’s AO, I saw firsthand the level of dedication at every level of ASICS. Producing a better shoe than the last one is the enduring driver for this passionate global team, and that’s no more apparent in this latest release.

Each insole features one half of the Harbour Bridge – a clever design that unites both feet and celebrates the spirit of the Sydney Marathon. Image: ASICS

For me, the real highlight here has to be the NOVABLAST™ 5 insoles. Each one features half of the Harbour Bridge, uniting when placed side by side. It’s subtle, symbolic, and smarter than your average commemorative release. A literal bridge to your personal best.

This is ASICS doing what it does best: combining performance with purpose, and delivering a piece of kit that does the job on the biggest day of the running calendar.

ASICS NOVABLAST™ 5 Specs

For those after the tech specs (if you’ve seen any of my running reviews you’ll know that’s all I’m about), the NOVABLAST™ 5 is stacked with introcate details that arguably takes it to the upper echelons of premium raceday footwear.

It’s built on ASICS’ FF BLAST™ MAX foam, their bounciest midsole yet, giving runners an 8.5% increase in rebound. The engineered mesh upper breathes like the beach on a good day, while the SUPERBLAST™-inspired tongue locks you in without the lace bite.

Precision engineering and athlete-first design make the NOVABLAST™ 5 more than a commemorative release. Image: ASICS

There’s also a trampoline-inspired outsole that adds serious spring to your step. It’s the perfect addition for tempo sessions or chasing a negative split during your marathon training. The AHAR™ LO rubber gives you traction without the weight, and the tongue wing construction adds fit security for those corner-cutting descents through the CBD.

Beyond performance, ASICS has put sustainability front and centre: over 75% of the shoe’s upper is made from recycled materials, and the solution-dyed sockliner slashes water use by 33% and carbon emissions by 45% compared to traditional methods.

In short, it’s light, loaded, and made to go the distance, whether you’re running your first 5K, 42.2K, or just trying to beat your mate on Strava.

The Verdict: Buy It, Run It, Keep It Forever

Sydney’s first Major Marathon deserves something special, and this is it. For the daily runners, ASICS’ NOVABLAST™ 5 represents a moment-in-time memento. The first of its kind to celebrate the next lap in the city’s running story. For the raceday warriors, it’s a secret weapon on the big day.

So, dust off the Strava. Put on some Sabrina Carpenter. And if you’re lucky enough to snag a pair of these, know this: you’re not just wearing the next ASICS, you’re part of the generation that made Sydney the world’s new running capital.