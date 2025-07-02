The Sugary Pop-Ups Taking Over TikTok And Australia’s Streets

What started as a quiet opening on Bondi Road has become one of Sydney’s most viral foodie moments. Sundays Bondi, a new bakery tucked dangrously close to VRTUS at 211 Bondi Road, is now the epicentre of Australia’s TikTok-driven sugar obsession.

What was once a low-key neighbourhood gem has turned into a social media pilgrimage site, with queues stretching around the block most mornings. Get there after 9am and you’ll likely miss out.

The hero? Cinnamon scrolls. Not just any scrolls either, we’re talking Biscoff, Kinder Bueno, and silky cream cheese glaze, all hand-rolled and photogenic enough to go viral in a single bite. Throw in a Coconut Matcha Cloud or a Kinder Bueno Matcha drink and you’ve got the kind of sensory overload TikTok was made for.

Why Sugary Treats Keep Blowing Up On TikTok

Photo: Luc Wiesman

Sweets like these hit the sweet spot of TikTok’s algorithm. They’re colourful, they drip and crack and melt in slow motion, and they look just as good as they taste.

Whether it’s mochi ice cream, strawberry sandos, or a perfectly iced scroll, dessert content is snackable in every sense of the word.

As The Guardian points out, this trend is part of a broader cultural wave. Globalised food culture, travel-starved audiences, and a craving for visual indulgence have made international-style desserts the new currency of clout online.

The Psychology Of Queuing For Sugar

Why do people line up for over an hour just to try one? It’s a combination of social proof and FOMO. If a treat is limited, exclusive, or hard to get, it instantly becomes more desirable. Add the chance to post about it first or at least get a decent Reel and suddenly it’s worth skipping brunch for.

There’s also something primal about the payoff. The combination of colour, texture, smell and taste triggers dopamine long before the first bite. It’s the same reason ASMR videos work, it’s deeply sensory and oddly satisfying.

I Blame Kate Reid

If there’s one person who paved the way for this, it’s Kate Reid of Lune Croissanterie. A former Formula 1 aerodynamicist, Reid brought engineering precision to pastry-making.

Her Melbourne croissants are now world-famous, not just because they’re good, but because they tell a story. And that’s what TikTok thrives on: narrative, aesthetic and novelty in a 30-second loop.

Whether it’s Lune in Melbourne or Sundays in Bondi, Australia’s new-school bakeries are flipping the script on what makes a hit. They’re not just selling pastries, they’re serving content.