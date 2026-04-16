The 17 Best Watches From Watches & Wonders 2026

Watches & Wonders 2026 is only halfway through but the heavy hitters have all shown their hand. And what a hand it is.

Lange built a perpetual calendar that glows in the dark. Parmigiani made a chronograph disappear. JLC finally, finally built the integrated bracelet watch it should have made when it was powering the Royal Oak and Nautilus 50 years ago. Grand Seiko shrunk its diver by three millimetres. Tudor celebrated its 100th with a model line nobody saw coming. And Oris is still quietly making some of the best value watches in Switzerland.

Some of these you’ll walk into a boutique and buy this year. Others will require a phone call, a relationship and a level of patience most of us don’t possess. All 17 made us put our coffee down.

Here’s the list.

17. Oris Artelier Complication

Oris doing what Oris does best. The new Artelier Complication is a 39.5mm dress watch with a moonphase at 12 and a second time zone at 6, powered by the updated Calibre 782 with 41 hours of power reserve and a stop-seconds function.

The dial is clean, the chapter ring is smooth, and the scalloped moonphase aperture extends into a field of stars that’s the best Oris detail in years. Three dial colours: ivory, midnight blue, and chestnut. On strap or bracelet.

Designed by a 24-year-old named Lena who clearly gets it. Proof that you don’t need six figures to find something genuinely interesting at the fair.

Price: CHF 2,300 / US$2,950 (strap), CHF 2,500 / US$3,150 (bracelet) / A$4,200

16. Tudor Monarch

Tudor celebrates its 100th birthday with something it hasn’t done in years: an entirely new collection. The Monarch isn’t a Black Bay variant, it isn’t a Pelagos refresh, it isn’t a Royal with different dial options.

It’s a faceted 39mm dress-sport piece with an integrated two-link bracelet, a California dial in dark champagne, and small seconds at six.

Behind the exhibition caseback is the new MT5662-2U Master Chronometer calibre with COSC and METAS certification, 65 hours of power reserve, perlage, Cotes de Geneve and an 18k gold rotor inlay. The best-finished Tudor ever made.

Price: US$5,875 / A$8,280

15. Parmigiani Tonda PF Chronographe Mysterieux

A chronograph that only exists when you need it. Five coaxial hands sit perfectly stacked on a mineral blue grain d’orge guilloched dial until you hit the monopusher at 7:30. Then three rhodium hands deploy across the full dial to measure elapsed time.

No subdials, no pushers visible from the side, no visual clutter. Press again to stop. Press a third time and the hands snap back into alignment and the chronograph vanishes.

The new PF053 calibre has 362 components and was built from scratch specifically for this function. Steel case with platinum bezel. Watch of the fair for mine.

Price: HF 36’900

14. Hermes H08 Squelette

Hermes skeletonised the H08 for the first time and the result is three years of R&D in a 39mm cushion-shaped package. Black DLC titanium case, ceramic bezel, and the new H1978S manufacture movement developed with Vaucher from black PVD-treated titanium.

60-hour power reserve, 100m water resistance, and a 10-year warranty that’s a bold move from any brand. Available in blue or grey marker configurations. The H08 has been quietly building a following since 2021, and this skeleton version is the most technically ambitious thing Hermes has done with the collection.

Price: EUR 20,000 / ~US$22,000 / AU$35,300

13. Ressence Type 11

Ressence finally built its own movement. The Werk RW-01 integrates fully with the ROCS display for the first time, eliminating the module-on-top-of-movement architecture that defined every previous Ressence.

The power reserve indicator uses ceramic micro-balls that shift colour as the watch winds down, which is the most Ressence thing imaginable. 41mm Grade 5 titanium, 60-hour power reserve, COSC certified, three colourways (Pine, Sky, Latte), and a caseback lever that replaces the old winding disc system. No crown.

Available May 2026.

Price: CHF 23,000 / ~US$31,400 / ~A$42,000

12. Patek Philippe 7047G-001 Minute Repeater

Patek put a minute repeater in a sporty 38mm white gold Calatrava with a navy blue carbon-textured dial and orange accents on the seconds hand, triangle markers and strap stitching.

The self-winding R 27 PS calibre has 327 components and chimes on two classic gongs. It looks nothing like a traditional minute repeater, which is entirely the point. Patek brought 20 new references to Geneva this year, including Nautilus 50th anniversary pieces and a La Fontaine automaton, but this is the one that rewrites expectations about what a grand complication can look like.

Price: CHF 445,000 / ~US$500,000 / ~A$850,000

Rolex brought the ombre lacquer treatment down from the Day-Date to the Datejust 41 for the first time. Green lacquer base with black lacquer sprayed concentrically toward the edges, creating a smoky gradient that looks vintage and modern at the same time.

White Rolesor case with fluted white gold bezel on an Oyster bracelet. Calibre 3235 with 70-hour power reserve and the updated Superlative Chronometer certification that Rolex tightened for 2026. It’s the safest play at the fair, and it’ll still be impossible to buy at retail.

Price: ~US$11,650 / AU$19,600

10. Vacheron Constantin Overseas Dual Time Cardinal Points

The Everest limited editions from 2021 are now trading for low six figures on the secondary market. Vacheron’s answer is to make the titanium Overseas Dual Time a permanent production piece in four colourways named for the compass: white for North, brown for South, green for West, blue for East.

Full titanium case, bracelet and clasp, Calibre 5110 DT/3 with Geneva Hallmark, and VC’s three-strap swap system that remains one of the best in the business. Boutique exclusive.

Price: POA (expect ~US$35,000-40,000)

09. Hublot Big Bang Reloaded Dark Green Ceramic

Hublot rebuilt the Big Bang from the inside out for its 20th anniversary. New HUB 1280 UNICO manufacture movement, 44mm case, flyback chronograph with column wheel. Five core references span titanium ceramic, blue ceramic, dark green ceramic, all black and Magic Gold.

There are also limited editions for Usain Bolt (with actual soil from his Jamaican training track embedded in the case) and Kylian Mbappe, both limited to 200 pieces. The dark green ceramic with the camo strap is the pick. It’s loud, it knows it’s loud, and it doesn’t apologise.

Price: ~US$25,000 (ceramic) / ~US$45,000 (Magic Gold) / $37,000 AUD

08. Panerai Luminor 31 Giorni PAM01631

A Luminor that runs for 31 days on a single wind. The Goldtech case houses a skeletonised movement with a massive power reserve indicator counting down from 31 to zero, and the whole thing is based on the 1960s Ref. 6152/1 that started Panerai’s cult following.

Part of a four-watch hand-wound Luminor collection that also includes a Brunito with a battle-worn finish, a Destro for left-handers, and a standard steel version. The 31 Giorni is the statement piece, but the Brunito PAM01733 might be the one collectors actually fight over.

Price: POA (expect ~US$50,000+ for Goldtech)

07. Grand Seiko Spring Drive U.F.A. Ushio 300 Diver

Grand Seiko finally made the dive watch everyone’s been begging for. The SLGB025 drops from 43mm to 40.8mm, which doesn’t sound like much until you remember how many people have tried on a GS diver, loved the dial, and put it back because it wore like a hubcap.

The Spring Drive Calibre 9RB1 is accurate to plus or minus 20 seconds per year. That’s the most accurate mainspring-powered diver in the world. The green “Ushio” dial is hand-carved into a mould before pressing, and the High-Intensity Titanium case is 30% lighter than steel. Boutique exclusive.

Price: A$17,700 / ~US$12,400

06. Chopard L.U.C 1860 Chronometer

Chopard marks 30 years of in-house watchmaking by reviving the watch that started it all. 36.5mm Lucent Steel case, a hand-guilloched “Areuse Blue” dial in 18-carat white gold finished on a vintage lathe by in-house artisans, and the Calibre 96.40-L micro-rotor with twin barrels and 65 hours of power reserve. No date window. COSC and Poincon de Geneve certified.

The movement finishing competes with watches at three times the price, which has been Chopard’s best kept secret for years. The sizing feels perfectly timed for the industry’s pivot back toward restraint.

Price: CHF 24,500 / ~US$27,500 / ~A$43,000

05. TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph

TAG Heuer redesigned the Monaco from scratch and dropped a chronograph mechanism that nobody else has. The Evergraph uses a compliant mechanism with flexible steel blades instead of traditional pivots for its start, stop and reset functions.

Developed with Vaucher, the Calibre TH80-00 reduces the chronograph to its absolute mechanical essentials. Black titanium case, skeletonised dial, red accents. The standard Monaco also got a complete overhaul with a new in-house Calibre TH20-11 in three colourways. Both are 39-40mm. Both are in titanium for the first time.

Price: ~US$8,300 (Monaco) / ~US$28,000 (Evergraph) / A$42,000

04. Cartier Santos-Dumont

An obsidian dial on a 394-link handmade gold mesh bracelet. It took Cartier’s artisans over 40 hours just to assemble the bracelet, and the result is a piece that sits somewhere between jewellery and watchmaking without compromising either.

The obsidian dial is cut from a single stone and polished to a mirror finish that shifts with the light. It’s the kind of material flex that only Cartier can pull off, because they’ve been working with gemstone dials since the Art Deco era. Part of a broader Santos-Dumont expansion that also includes new strap models.

Price: POA

03. IWC Pilot’s Venturer Vertical Drive

IWC ditched the crown entirely. The new Venturer collection uses a vertical winding system accessed via the caseback, and the result is a completely clean case profile with no interruptions. White ceramic, black dial, blue accents, and a brand new movement architecture that nobody saw coming.

This is IWC stepping well outside its comfort zone and landing something genuinely original. If the Pilot’s Watch has been feeling a bit safe in recent years, this is the course correction.

Price: TBC

02. Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Chronometre

JLC finally built the integrated bracelet sports watch it should have made 50 years ago. The irony is that JLC’s ultra-thin Calibre 930 powered the original Royal Oak, the Nautilus and the Vacheron 222, yet JLC never made one for itself. Until now.

Three models: a time-and-date at 38mm, a date power reserve at 39mm with a visual nod to the 1951 Futurematic, and a perpetual calendar at 39mm that’s just 9.2mm thin. All carry COSC and JLC’s own High Precision Guarantee. The perpetual calendar in steel is the one to watch.

Price: A$22,300 (Date) / A$26,900 (Date Power Reserve) / A$72,500 (Perpetual Calendar, steel)

01. A. Lange & Sohne Lange 1 Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar “Lumen”

The best watch at the fair and it’s not particularly close. Lange combined its two signature grand complications for the first time under a tinted sapphire dial, and the result is a 685-part mechanical aquarium that glows green in the dark. Every perpetual calendar display is luminous. The outsize date numerals light up.

The moonphase disc is studded with glowing stars and carries a day/night indicator that’s new for the brand. The new Calibre L225.1 is a ground-up rebuild with an 18K white gold rotor and 50-hour power reserve. 41.9mm platinum case. Limited to 50 pieces.

Price: POA (expect north of US$300,000)