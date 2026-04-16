Tudor Just Resurrected A Half-Forgotten Name And Gave It A Proper Manufacture Movement

The Monarch has been a quiet fixture in Tudor’s line-up for roughly half a century, which is probably why most people reading this have never heard of it. It was always the dressier, quirkier cousin to whatever divers and chronographs Tudor was pushing at the time.

For 2026, the Geneva-based brand has given it the full manufacture treatment, and the result is one of the more interesting things Tudor has shown at Watches and Wonders this year.

Priced at USD$5,875, the new Monarch sits in the middle of Tudor’s range, above the entry-level steel pieces but well below the precious metal territory Rolex occupies on the other side of the corporate fence.

That Dial Is Doing Something Nobody Else Is Doing

The headline feature is the dial, which Tudor describes as “dark champagne-color” and compares to papyrus in both hue and texture. It uses two different numeral styles on the same face: Roman numerals from 10 through 2, and Arabic numerals from 4 through 8. Tudor calls this an “Error-Proof-style” layout, referencing its own archive from the 1920s and 30s when mixed-numeral dials were briefly fashionable.

In 2026, almost nobody is doing this. It looks genuinely strange at first glance, then quite handsome once your eye settles on it. The applied hour markers add depth that a printed dial would never manage.

The Case Has Actual Facets, Not The Marketing Kind

Plenty of brands use the word “faceted” to describe a case that has one extra polished angle. The Monarch’s 39mm stainless steel case is properly faceted, with razor-sharp lines running through the lugs and down into the two-link bracelet, alternating between polished and satin finishes. At 11.9mm thick with a 20mm lug width, it sits in that sweet spot where it works under a cuff but still has presence on the wrist.

The T-fit clasp from the Black Bay line carries across, which means on-the-fly micro-adjustment without tools. If you have ever worn a steel bracelet through a Sydney summer, you already know why that matters.

Manufacture Calibre MT5662-2U, METAS Certified

Inside is the Manufacture Calibre MT5662-2U, a self-winding movement with bidirectional winding, 65 hours of power reserve, and both COSC and METAS certification. The METAS standard tests precision across six positions and two temperatures at 100% and 33% power reserve, resistance to magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss, and waterproofness, which for the Monarch is rated to 100 metres.

Tudor has decorated the movement with Côtes de Genève, perlage, and an 18ct gold inlay on the rotor. You will not see any of it without removing the caseback, but it is there.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

At just under six thousand US dollars, the Monarch is competing with Grand Seiko, Omega Aqua Terra, and the cheaper end of Zenith. What it offers that none of those do is that dial. It is the kind of watch collectors will either love immediately or never understand, and both reactions are valid. For a Watches and Wonders release from a brand that usually leans on its dive heritage, it is a refreshingly weird swing.