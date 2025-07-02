Megacar Brand Is Too Exclusive For Its Own Good; Keeps Selling Out As Rich Get Richer

Imagine being so successful that it becomes a problem. That’s the current reality for Koenigsegg founder Christian von Koenigsegg, who says the Swedish hypercar brand is sold out across its entire lineup.

We’re talking every single build slot. The Jesko. The CC850. Even the unreleased Gemera. Gone. Sold. Spoken for. That kind of demand would normally be a champagne-popping moment for any carmaker. But Christian isn’t exactly celebrating.

“We have to say no to people, which we don’t like. It’s annoying,” he told Supercar Blondie. It’s a rare glimpse into the growing pains of a company that never wanted to go mainstream, yet now finds itself with more customers than capacity.

The scarcity isn’t due to supply chain issues or slow production lines. This is exclusivity by design. Koenigsegg isn’t interested in volume. They build each car with obsessive attention to detail, often reinventing parts from scratch. That craftsmanship takes time. Time that many hyper-rich customers no longer want to wait for.

There’s relief coming, sort of. Christian teased a “super exciting” new model on the horizon within the next 12 to 18 months. But anyone thinking they’ll get a clean shot at it should think again. If history is anything to go by, it will sell out before the public even knows it exists.

This is Koenigsegg’s paradox. The more successful they become, the harder it gets to remain the brand they started as. They’re not a corporate juggernaut like Ferrari or Lamborghini. They’re a lab in the forest, run by a mad genius, turning physics into poetry on wheels.

Koenigsegg Factory – Clean as whistle.

But with increasing demand comes pressure to scale.

Christian seems reluctant to compromise. And in a world where even Bugatti is tinkering with four-door concepts, Koenigsegg’s commitment to uncompromising performance and brutal minimalism feels almost rebellious.

For now, the brand remains as elusive as ever. But the question looms: how long can they keep saying no before the market demands a different answer?