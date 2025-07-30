This Next Italian Supercar Could Be The Last Of Its Kind

Maserati and Alfa Romeo have teased a new collaborative supercar.

The two marques have a shared Modena-based history, building icons like the 8C Competizione, GranTurismo, and 4C in tandem.

A limited production run and a €250,000+ price tag suggest this could be one of the last true analog supercars ever made.

In a world rapidly heading toward electrification, Maserati and Alfa Romeo might be pulling a handbrake turn straight back into the golden age of Italian driving… and they might even do it with a manual gearbox.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: a modern homage to Italian design and mechanical purity — and a blueprint for what’s next. Image: Alfa Romeo

Speaking at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, executives from both brands strongly hinted at a new internal combustion engine supercar that could rekindle their long history of collaboration, and finally give drivers something that isn’t software-limited, noise-cancelled, or programmed to shift for them.

“We have infinite possibilities to customise products for our customers, for the entire range of Maserati,” said Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo and COO of Maserati. “I’m imagining to do something like we did in the past, also considering Alfa Romeo.”

The Maserati MC20: carbon-tubbed, V6-powered, and a clear sibling to Alfa’s recent halo projects. Image: Maserati

“A manual gearbox is an opportunity,” Davide Danesin, Head of Engineering at Maserati

That “something” could be a spiritual follow-up to recent co-developed icons like the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and Maserati MC20, both of which share more than just a parent company in Stellantis.

Beneath the carbon-fibre bodies and ultra-limited price tags is a common platform, common engineering, and a surprisingly united design philosophy: build cars that stir the soul, not just stop traffic. And now, that shared vision might go old-school.

Alfa Romeo and Maserati Enjoy a Shared Legacy

This wouldn’t be the first time these two storied Italian powerhouse have joined forces. Back in the early 2000s, the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione and Maserati GranTurismo were built on the same platform; both hand-assembled in Modena.

Earlier still, Alfa Romeo’s mid-engined 4C borrowed chassis engineering from Maserati, who gave special permission to use the factory reserved for special Maserati projects, and not Alfa’s traditional Arese or Pomigliano d’Arco plants.

The 8C Competizione proved Alfa and Maserati could do more than co-exist. Image: Alfa Romeo

So why can Alfa and Maserati work together, while Ferrari and Lamborghini remain locked in a decades-long pissing contest?

It’s not just corporate politics. Ferrari and Lamborghini were born to hate each other: one from race-bred precision, the other from stubborn defiance. Their factories sit just 33 kilometres apart, but they’ve never shared more than disdain and design cues.

Maserati and Alfa, by contrast, have long been under the same roof, whether through Fiat, FCA, or now Stellantis, and their DNA is more complementary than competitive. Whilst Maserati is elegance wrapped in speed, Alfa is chaos wrapped in charisma.

What is the Next Maserati X Alfa Romeo Release?

If this new project goes ahead, it’ll likely be powered by the Nettuno V6 engine, a twin-turbocharged, F1-inspired monster already under the hoods of the MC20 and Project24, currently rated at 621 horsepower. But this time, it could come with three pedals and a gearstick.

Whilst the future of rival automotive brands are seemingly resting on the Formula 1 grid, Alfa Romeo and Maserati are going through the gears on a manual rocketship… and that alone would make it a unicorn in a 2025.

Maserati’s Nettuno V6 engine: twin-turbocharged, race-inspired, and possibly mated to a manual gearbox for the first time. Image: Maserati

It’s been nearly two decades since we last saw a manual Maserati. A manual Alfa supercar is a fantasy only the most loyal Alfisti still cling to. But if this ends up being a limited-run, Modena-built celebration of analog excellence, then it may not need to make perfect business sense.

A pricetag of around €250,000 (~$410,000 AUD) has already been floated, which would put this future prokect in line with the limited-edition Ferrari Monza SP1 or the Lamborghini Reventón. But, of couse, but we won’t know for sure until the big reveal in early 2026.

Is This The Last Manual Dance?

There’s something undeniably poetic about two of Italy’s most passionate brands collaborating in a town like Modena, the epicentre of automotive art. Alfa’s Arese roots may lie closer to Milan, but its supercars have always found their final form in Modena. As do Maserati’s, and as did many early Ferraris. It’s certainly no coincidence.

There’s something in the air. Maybe it’s the smell of European cigarettes or Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale di Modena. Maybe it’s automotive legacy. But whatever this next collaboration becomes, it’s shaping up to be a final encore before the curtain falls on the analog era.