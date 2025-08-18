This Handsome $61,000 Chinese PHEV Could Be The Surprise Package Of The Year

The Omoda 9 isn’t just another new SUV; it’s a $61,990 hybrid rocket with 395kW on tap and a 0–100km/h sprint in 4.9 seconds. That’s the kind of pace you’d expect from something wearing a German badge, not a Chery.

Its design comes courtesy of ex-GM heavyweight Steve Eum and a global styling team split between Shanghai, Frankfurt and Tokyo. The result is a sharp, futuristic body that feels more high-fashion concept car than family hauler.

Under the skin, it’s equally ambitious. With up to 169km of electric-only range and an impressive 1,100km combined range, the Omoda 9 promises long-haul confidence with city-friendly EV credentials. Inside, you’ll find flagship tech and luxe touches that undercut Europe’s best by tens of thousands.

It lands in a market where over 60% of new cars sold are SUVs, and Australians are chasing exactly what the Omoda 9 delivers: space, safety and efficiency, without giving up driving excitement.

Add to that the tidal wave of Chinese-made EVs arriving in Australia, each generation better than the last and priced to make European execs sweat, and it’s clear the Omoda 9 is more than just another SUV launch. It’s a shot across the bow.

The Omoda 9 makes a bold first impression with its diamond-pattern grille, LED lightbar and retractable door handles. Image: Omoda Jaecoo

The Omoda 9 Has Arrived in Australia

Into this fast-shifting SUV battleground steps Omoda Jaecoo, a Chinese upstart that’s already turned heads with the compact Jaecoo J7 and now wants a bigger slice of the luxury pie.

A sub-brand of the Chery empire, Jaecoo is part of China’s broader charge into Australia — a wave of premium-leaning machines that promise European polish without the European price tag. The J7 SHS plug-in hybrid showed this wasn’t just hype; it proved Jaecoo could deliver style, substance and value in one slick package.

Now, the brand’s luxury-focused arm, Omoda, is upping the ante with its most ambitious model yet. The Omoda 9 SHS isn’t just another hybrid SUV; it’s a direct play for Australia’s obsession with high-riding luxury, designed to tempt buyers away from the usual suspects with more power, more tech, and a price that’ll sting its rivals more than your bank account.

Omoda 9: Big Tech, Bigger Range

Set to arrive in local dealerships from early August 2025, the Omoda 9 is the Chinese brand’s flagship statement of intent in a market that already boasts several high-performing SUV models.

With a 1,100km total range and DC fast charging, the Omoda 9 is built for long Australian drives — and looks good doing it. Image: Omoda Jaecoo

Let’s start with the price: $61,990 AUD. It’s positioned as a premium family SUV that straddles the line between plug-in and full hybrid, but comes in higher than a few other 2025 models on the market.

For a similar investment, Australians can drive away in a BMW X1 sDrive18i (~$62,400 AUD), or a Volvo XC40 B4 Plus (~$59,990 AUD). You’re also entering the territory of high-spec electrified options like the GWM Haval H6 Ultra PHEV (~$45,990 AUD) or the all-electric BYD Sealion 6 Premium (~$52,990 AUD).

With a total output of 395kW, the Omoda 9 delivers EV-style efficiency with sportscar-like acceleration. Image: Jaecoo Omoda

Under the bonnet, however, the Omoda 9 starts to break away from the pack, with a 395kW Super Hybrid System that delivers a staggering 0–100km/h time of 4.9 seconds. That’s sportscar territory.

It can travel up to 169km on electric power alone (NEDC), and boasts a total driving range of 1,100km when using both the petrol engine and electric motors. Fast charging, too, from 30–80% takes just 25 minutes using a DC charger.

Who Designs Omoda Cars?

Visually, the Omoda 9 is styled with intent: diamond-pattern grille, retractable handles, full-width LED lightbar and 20-inch alloys.

Inside, it’s another EV tech-fest, with dual 12.3-inch displays, Sony sound system with headrest speakers, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats (front and rear) and wireless CarPlay/Android Auto. They’ve even introduced a built-in fragrance diffuser; because, well, why not?

Inside the Omoda 9: dual 12.3-inch displays, Sony sound, ambient lighting and a built-in fragrance diffuser set the luxury tone. Image: Omoda Jaecoo

While Omoda Jaecoo doesn’t have a headline-grabbing creative director in the mould of a Marc Lichte or Adrian van Hooydonk, it does have a design brain trust with serious credentials.

At the helm is Steve Eum, Chery’s Global Design Chief, who oversees both Omoda and Jaecoo. A General Motors veteran, Eum brings a distinctly European eye for proportion, detailing and brand coherence — qualities that shine through across the Omoda range.

It’s design with pedigree, not pastiche, and it signals that the brand is playing for keeps in the premium SUV space.

The global design team is led by ex-GM designer Steve Eum, blending European proportions with Asian innovation. Image: Omoda Jaecoo

Supporting Eum is a globally dispersed team working out of Chery’s design centres in Shanghai, Frankfurt and Tokyo, with a strong focus on SUV styling, next-gen interiors and future mobility. It’s this international mix of Asian innovation with European aesthetic that gives Omoda its edge.

Built For The Modern Australian Driver

Chinese automakers aren’t just filling gaps in the market anymore — they’re reshaping it. Omoda Jaecoo has already shown with the J7 that it can deliver more than just sharp pricing, and the Omoda 9 takes that ambition a step further.

With the right mix of power, range, and design credibility, it’s gunning for a seat at the same table as Europe’s best-selling luxury SUVs. Whether it can truly go toe-to-toe will come down to how it drives on Australian roads, but one thing’s clear: the Omoda 9 isn’t sneaking in quietly. It’s arrived with intent, and the established players should be paying attention.