Chevrolet Is Only Making 12 Of Its New Corvette Z06 Bathurst Edition

Chevrolet has just pulled the covers off the MY26 Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition, a strictly limited run of just 12 individually numbered cars built exclusively for Australia and New Zealand.

If you’ve had your eye on the Z06, this is worth paying attention to, because it’s the only allocation of the model heading our way this year.

The timing isn’t random. The Specialty Edition has been created to celebrate the Corvette Z06 GT3.R making its debut at the 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour, marking the first time a Corvette GT3.R has ever competed at Mount Panorama. GM Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) clearly wanted to give a handful of local buyers something that connects them to that moment, and the result is essentially the closest thing to a road-legal GT3.R you can buy.

Corvette Z06 Bathurst Edition | 3/4 side view

DMARGE has driven every current Corvette model available in Australia, from the Stingray to the E-Ray, and while they’re all impressive in their own right, this Bathurst Edition looks like the most racy and desirable of the lot. The Cactus Green Stingray has been our favourite up to this point, but this Z06 in Switchblade Silver (even the paint name is badass) with its full carbon aero kit and GT3.R graphics is tough as nails and could well take the crown.

Carbon ceramics, carbon fibre aero and Cup 2 R tyres as standard

The Bathurst Edition builds on the already serious Z06 3LZ Coupe with the Z07 Performance Package, which means you’re starting with Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension, Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres (275/30ZR20 up front and 345/25ZR21 out back), and the full carbon fibre aero package including ground effects, a high-wing spoiler and dive planes.

Corvette Z06 Bathurst Edition | Wheels and Brakes

On top of that, every car gets Carbon Flash accents across the ground effects, spoiler, badges, trim and mirrors, a carbon fibre roof, 20-inch front and 21-inch rear spider-design black forged wheels with Corvette Racing “Jake” logo centre caps, blue brake calipers, and a Jake C8.R graphics package across the bonnet and rear panels. There’s also an exclusive Bathurst 12 Hour track decal, so nobody’s going to confuse this with a standard Z06.

Inside, it’s Jet Black and Santorini Blue Napa Leather with Competition Seats and blue seatbelts, a combo that GMSV says is exclusive to this edition in Australia and New Zealand. You also get stealth and carbon fibre interior trim, plus a unique Bathurst 12 Hour Edition build plate individually numbered from 01 to 12.

Bathurst-specific branding goes further with track outline decals on the rear side fenders and Bathurst 12 Hour build plates on the inner door jambs on both sides.

Every buyer gets a GT3.R car cover, custom artwork and Corvette Racing merch

Beyond the vehicle itself, every buyer receives what GMSV is calling a “tailored Bathurst 12 Hour experience and ownership package.” That includes a custom artwork print, an indoor car cover featuring a fully rendered Corvette GT3.R graphic, and a Corvette Racing merchandise pack with cap, polo and jacket.

“There has been huge enthusiasm for the news that the Corvette Z06 GT3.R is coming to Bathurst, and we wanted to capture that excitement in a car our customers can own and drive on the road,” said Jess Bala, Managing Director of GM Australia and New Zealand. “The MY26 Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition is our most focused, most exclusive Corvette offering yet for this part of the world.”

The whole Corvette lineup is getting a refresh, but this Z06 sits at the pointy end

The Bathurst Edition joins the updated MY26 Corvette Stingray and E-Ray range that was recently announced for Australia and New Zealand, which introduces a new triple-screen cockpit, enhanced cabin functionality and Chevrolet Connected Services. So the whole local Corvette lineup is getting a refresh, but this Z06 sits right at the pointy end.

With only 12 cars to go around, all in the same spec, the Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition is clearly aimed at collectors and serious Corvette enthusiasts.

If the Z06 GT3.R’s Bathurst debut goes well, these could end up being worth considerably more than whatever GMSV ends up charging for them. Pricing has not yet been confirmed.