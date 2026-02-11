Bell & Ross Just Dropped Its Best-Looking Dive Watch Ever, And It’s Dripping In Bronze

Bell & Ross has unveiled the BR-03 Diver Black Bronze, a limited edition dive watch that pairs a warm bronze case with a slick black dial. It might just be the French brand’s finest hour.

Bell & Ross has always been a brand that punches above its weight in the dive watch space. Known primarily for aviation-inspired tool watches with that unmistakable rounded-square case, the French watchmaker’s aquatic offerings tend to fly under the radar. That changes now.

The new BR-03 Diver Black Bronze takes the refreshed BR-03 Diver platform, overhauled in 2024, and wraps it in a 42mm bronze case for the first time. The result is a watch that looks far more expensive than it is.

The bronze alloy is CuSn8, a 92:8 copper-tin blend with a trace of phosphorus designed to resist corrosion and hold its original lustre over time.

That means you’re getting a warm, rose gold tone that won’t turn green on your wrist after a few months at the beach. If you’re the kind of collector who loves a weathered patina, that might be a dealbreaker. For everyone else, it’s a welcome upgrade.

The real magic, though, is in the contrast. The glossy black lacquered dial and black ceramic bezel ring sit against the bronze case like they were born together. Gilded hands and tall applied markers with pearly white Super-LumiNova, glowing green in low light, complete the look. A date window sits discreetly at 4:30, doing its job without making a fuss.

Flip the watch over and you’ll find a solid steel caseback etched with an antique diving helmet in relief against a wavy background, a callback to the original bronze BR-03 Diver from 2018. It’s a nice touch of nautical heritage without being too on the nose.

At 42mm, the square case is going to wear bigger than its dimensions suggest, think closer to 45mm in real terms. That said, the combination of satin brushing, polished chamfers and a tapered rubber strap keeps it feeling more refined than bulky. A second canvas and velcro strap is included in the box for when the mood shifts.

Inside, the Calibre BR-CAL.302-1, a customised Sellita SW300-1, beats at 4Hz and delivers a 54-hour power reserve. It’s reliable, proven, and gets the job done without drama.

The BR-03 Diver Black Bronze is priced at US$5,500 (approximately AU$8,850) and limited to 999 pieces worldwide. It ships in a lockable, waterproof diving case with both straps and two adjustment tools.

For a bronze-cased, ISO 6425-compliant dive watch with 300m water resistance and this level of visual appeal, that’s genuinely competitive. Bell & Ross isn’t trying to be Rolex or Omega here. It’s carving out its own lane, and this watch is proof it knows exactly where it’s going.