The Best Convertible Cars In Australia For The Summer Ahead

Convertibles aren’t built for practicality. They’re for theatre. For salt air and winding coastal roads. For dropping the roof and letting the engine soundtrack mix with the breeze.

They’re also more popular in Australia than you’d think — from affordable roadsters to half-million-dollar supercars, the open-top market in 2025 is buzzing with choice.

Mazda MX-5 (ND)

Fuel Economy: 6.2 – 6.9L/100km

Price: From $42,000 Drive Away

Few cars capture the spirit of driving joy quite like the Mazda MX-5. First released in 1989, the little roadster quickly built a reputation as the car that put fun above all else and three decades later, the formula hasn’t changed. The 2025 update keeps it fresh with sharper infotainment, a few new colourways, and a slightly more refined cabin, but at its core it’s still the same rear-wheel drive, lightweight roadster enthusiasts love.

The MX-5 isn’t about outright power, though the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine delivers more than enough shove when paired with the slick six-speed manual. Instead, it’s about balance, steering feel, and a connection between driver and machine that few cars at any price can replicate. Whether you choose the classic fabric roof or the RF hardtop, every drive feels special.

Sure, practicality is virtually non-existent. The boot is small, storage space is laughable, and you won’t be carting the kids around. But that’s missing the point. For those who want a weekend escape machine that makes even a Woolies run feel like a track day, the MX-5 remains untouchable. Affordable, timeless, and stupidly good fun.

BMW Z4 (G29)

Fuel Economy: 6.5 – 7.5L/100km

Price: From $100,000 Drive Away

The BMW Z4 has evolved from a quirky two-seater into a refined roadster that comfortably plays in Porsche territory. For 2025, the line-up still offers a 2.0-litre four-cylinder in the sDrive20i and 30i, but the range-topping M40i with its turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six is where the Z4 truly comes alive. With 285kW on tap, it balances serious pace with BMW’s trademark smoothness.

The interior is one of the most usable in the segment. Because the Z4 is nearly as wide as a 5 Series, you get plenty of elbow room, proper digital displays, and actual storage compartments — rare luxuries in convertible land. It’s more comfortable over long distances than most rivals, making it equally suited to a business commute or a Sydney-to-Melbourne blast.

On the road, the Z4 doesn’t go for raw aggression. It’s refined, well-balanced, and more forgiving than the Boxster, though not as razor-edged. For buyers who want something stylish, premium, and versatile, the Z4 may just be the sweet spot. It feels like a proper sports car without demanding you live like an enthusiast.

Corvette Stringray

Image: Corvette

Fuel Economy: 12.0L/100km

Price: From $175,000 Drive Away

The Corvette has long been America’s answer to European supercars, but the C8 Stingray changed the game. For the first time in history, Chevrolet moved the engine behind the driver, giving the Corvette mid-engine balance to match its exotic rivals. In convertible form, it’s even more dramatic, a folding hardtop that disappears in 16 seconds while leaving the car’s sharp, futuristic design intact.

Under the rear deck sits a 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 producing 369kW, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox that delivers instant shifts. The result? A 0–100km/h sprint in around 3.0 seconds proper supercar numbers but at a fraction of the price of a Porsche 911 or McLaren. It’s loud, brash, and unashamedly American, yet now refined enough to play on a global stage.

Inside, the Stingray mixes fighter-jet inspiration with real usability. You get a driver-focused cockpit, modern infotainment, and enough comfort to actually enjoy long drives. And thanks to two luggage compartments, one front, one rear and it’s more practical than most supercars. Anyone for golf? The Stringray fits a full set in the boot. True Story.

For Australians, the Corvette Stingray Convertible is a rare chance to own a true mid-engine V8 supercar without mortgaging the house. It’s dramatic, attainable, and a statement on wheels.

Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster

Fuel Economy: 11.8L/100km

Price: From $299,000 Drive Away

The SL is one of Mercedes’ most legendary badges, and in 2025 it’s back in a form worthy of its history. Now developed entirely by AMG, the SL is more than a boulevard cruiser. With 4MATIC all-wheel drive and a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 producing 350kW in the SL 55, this roadster is every bit the high-performance GT.

It’s also a masterclass in modern luxury. The interior is dominated by a massive touchscreen that tilts to reduce glare when the roof is down, while every surface is swathed in leather, aluminium, or carbon fibre. There’s even a token rear seat, though it’s better for handbags than humans.

On the move, the SL combines brutal acceleration with surprising comfort. Adaptive suspension smooths out rough tarmac, and the exhaust note is equal parts thunder and refinement. This is a convertible that feels just as at home on the Pacific Highway as it does parked in Double Bay. The AMG SL is no longer a soft luxury cruiser it’s a properly engineered flagship that reclaims its place among the world’s great roadsters.

McLaren Artura Spider

Fuel Economy: 6.4L/100km (hybrid combined)

Price: From $520,000

McLaren’s first hybrid convertible is a glimpse into the future of supercars. The Artura Spider pairs a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor for a combined 500kW, enough to rocket you from 0–100km/h in 3.0 seconds. That’s absurd speed, but it’s delivered with surprising usability thanks to the carbon-fibre tub and clever hybrid tech.

The roof folds away in just 11 seconds, and because the car’s structure was designed for convertible duty from the outset, it doesn’t suffer from the flex and shake that plague lesser drop-tops. Drive it in Comfort mode and it’s docile, almost polite. Switch into Sport or Track, and it’s a razor-sharp weapon.

Inside, McLaren keeps things minimal, with Alcantara and carbon fibre dominating the cabin. There are few distractions, it’s designed to keep your focus on driving. For a supercar, the Artura Spider is surprisingly approachable, with light steering and excellent visibility. This isn’t a toy you’ll be scared to drive; it’s one you’ll want to use every chance you get. If you’ve got the budget, it’s one of the most advanced convertibles on the planet.

Maserati MC20 Cielo

Fuel Economy: 11.5L/100km

Price: From $528,000

Maserati has reinvented itself with the MC20, and the Cielo convertible is the crown jewel. Powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo Nettuno V6 producing 463kW, it’s a car that blends Italian passion with modern engineering. It looks like a concept car that somehow slipped into production, with butterfly doors and sculpted lines that stop traffic anywhere.

The highlight is the electrochromic roof, which can switch from transparent to opaque at the press of a button. In one moment you’re cocooned in a quiet coupe, in the next you’re fully exposed to the sky. It’s a party trick that perfectly matches the Cielo’s dual personality.

Behind the wheel, the MC20 Cielo is quick, agile, and beautifully balanced. The steering is communicative, the suspension is sharp without being punishing, and the engine delivers a feral soundtrack at high revs. The interior is more focused than plush, with Alcantara and carbon fibre everywhere.

The MC20 Cielo isn’t just a convertible, it’s a statement piece, the kind of car you buy not just to drive, but to be seen in. It’s Maserati’s most desirable model in decades, and one of the most exclusive convertibles in Australia.

Ford Mustang Convertible (2025)

Fuel Economy: 10.5 – 13.0L/100km

Price: From $65,000 Drive Away

The Mustang has always been about noise, attitude, and affordability, and the 2025 update sharpens all three. Available with either a turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder or the iconic 5.0-litre V8, the new Mustang adds a Dark Horse variant that pushes performance into new territory. Drop the roof and the soundtrack alone is worth the price.

Inside, Ford has finally dragged the Mustang into the digital era, with large twin displays, upgraded materials, and more driver aids. It still retains a retro vibe, but now feels more modern without losing character.

On the road, the Mustang convertible isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed. There’s some body roll in corners, and the 10-speed automatic can hunt for gears. But those flaws fade the second you plant your right foot and hear the V8 roar. For Australian buyers, it’s still the ultimate value-for-money drop-top loud, brash, and unapologetically American.

Audi TT Roadster Final Edition

Fuel Economy: 7.5L/100km

Price: From $95,000

The Audi TT is bowing out after more than 25 years, but the Final Edition Roadster is a worthy send-off. Compact, stylish, and easy to live with, it remains one of the most user-friendly convertibles around.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder sending power to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro system. It’s not the fastest convertible here, but it’s sure-footed and agile, making it perfect for city streets and weekend escapes alike. The suspension is firm without being punishing, and the steering is sharp enough to keep you engaged.

Inside, Audi has kept the cabin simple but high-quality. The Virtual Cockpit digital display remains one of the best in the business, while the seats are supportive and comfortable. Storage space is limited, but that’s to be expected in a compact roadster.

The TT Roadster Final Edition is special not just because of what it is, but because it’s the last of its kind. Audi is retiring the nameplate, which means this is the final chance to own a piece of design history.

Mini Cooper Convertible

Fuel Economy: 5.8L/100km

Price: From $42,000

The Mini Cooper Convertible is one of the most fun ways to drive slowly. Updated for 2025 with cleaner styling and a new digital interior, it’s cheeky, compact, and utterly charming.

Under the bonnet sits a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo in the Cooper, or a punchier 2.0-litre four-cylinder in the Cooper S. Neither will win drag races, but both deliver that classic go-kart feel Mini is famous for. Drop the fabric roof and the experience becomes even more playful.

The cabin is surprisingly premium, with a curved OLED display taking centre stage and plenty of modern tech baked in. It’s not the most practical, rear seats are tight and the boot is tiny but that’s not why you buy one.

What the Mini offers is personality. It’s a car that makes even a trip to the café feel like an event. For buyers who want something stylish, urban-friendly, and affordable, the Mini Convertible remains one of the smartest choices on the market.