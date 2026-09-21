Australian College Football Player Daniel Hughes Becomes Viral Sensation

Daniel Hughes spent Saturday afternoon standing on a sideline in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, doing absolutely nothing, and became the most talked-about man in American sports.

Florida State were losing to No. 10 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium when an ESPN camera found their punter with his hands on his hips. Bleached mullet flattened by the heat, moustache fully committed, tattoos running from his ears down under his collar and out both sleeves.

The clip went everywhere within hours.

Bleacher Report’s version cleared 20,000 likes and nearly 28,000 shares, and the comedian Chad Fisher posted his own take comparing the Florida State punter to a lesbian who breeds poodles, which did another 12,000 on Instagram alone.

The top reply on the Bleacher Report post, sitting on 32,400 likes and 23 replies of its own, simply reads, “Every good college team has a 30 year old Aussie”. Further down, someone wrote, “Dude slays that campus”.

Then Hughes started replying….

Under the poodle-breeder post he wrote, “Okay this one’s pretty funny”. It has 668 likes and sits above nine more replies. He has been doing the same thing on the Bleacher Report clip, on College Sports Only, and across a dozen meme accounts that had never heard of him a week ago.

American sports have almost no template for a man enjoying himself this much.

Hughes grew up in Melbourne, dropped out of school at 16 and went into a carpentry apprenticeship. He built a construction business good enough that he retired his mother before he turned 25, played two seasons of VFL football with the Northern Bullants, and never got near an AFL list.

So he sold the company. “I was making a really good living, retired my mom. I was really comfortable. But money doesn’t buy happiness, and I always want to be a professional athlete,” he told Tomahawk Nation.

He went back and finished Year 12 as a grown man, then walked into ProKick Australia, the Melbourne program that has quietly become a pipeline for American punters, and told them he could kick.

After a season at City College of San Francisco he landed at New Mexico and punted 41 times for 1,863 yards at a 45.4-yard average, pinning 13 inside the 20-yard line with a long of 64. That got him named a Ray Guy Award semifinalist, which is the award given to the best punter in American college football.

Florida State signed him out of the transfer portal in January, and he then added enough muscle in four months that his body transformation post went viral on its own back in June, long before anyone was making jokes about his hair.

He runs the content operation himself as well, with close to 80,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok, plus a YouTube channel of vlogs he shoots and edits between training.

The most-viewed thing to come out of the entire game broadcast was an Australian tradie standing still with his hands on his hips, which tells you everything about where attention actually goes.

Every Australian who has ever wondered whether it is too late to have a crack at something should be watching, because Hughes will be 31 before his eligibility runs out and on current form, he has three more years of this.

Go on, son. Get it.