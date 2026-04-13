Cartier Just Dropped A Brand New Collection For Watches & Wonders & It’s Big

Ten years ago, Cartier launched the first Privé edition with the Crash. In the years since, that annual programme has worked its way through the Tank Cintrée, the Tonneau, the Cloche, the Chinoise, and more.

For 2026, the tenth opus, Cartier didn’t just pick one shape. They picked three. And then launched five other collections alongside it.

It’s a lot to take in. So let’s work through the whole lineup, collection by collection, starting with the pieces most likely to cause a stampede.

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The Privé Triptych: Platinum, Burgundy, and a 150-Piece Crash

The headline act. For its tenth opus, Cartier Privé celebrates three shapes from previous editions: the Tank Normale, the Tortue Chronographe Monopoussoir, and the Crash Squelette.

All three come in 950/1000 platinum, all three share a burgundy-and-silver colour palette with ruby cabochon crowns, blued steel hands, and burgundy alligator straps. The cohesion across the trio is immediately obvious.

The Tank Normale on its seven-row platinum bracelet references a 1934 model. At 32.6 x 25.7mm and just 6.85mm thick, it’s a discreet, classically proportioned dress watch with a hand-wound movement. Brushed finishing on the case and bracelet plays against polished edges on the brancards for a level of surface work that earns the platinum price tag.

Tortue Chronographe Monopoussoir

The Tortue Chronographe Monopoussoir is the most mechanically interesting of the three. It’s a reworked version of a 1998 Collection Privée piece, scaled up to XL proportions at 43.7 x 34.8mm and powered by the Manufacture 1928 MC movement.

That’s a single-button chronograph at just 4.30mm thick, making it Cartier’s thinnest chrono calibre. Start, stop, and reset all run through one push-button integrated into the crown. Côtes de Genève finishing follows the bridge shapes and is visible through the sapphire caseback.

And then the Crash Squelette. Limited to 150 numbered pieces. The Manufacture 1967 MC movement was purpose-built to follow the distorted lines of the Crash case, with all 142 components packed into the smallest possible space.

Crash Squelette

The bridges are shaped like Roman numerals (a patented Cartier construction) and each one is hand-hammered using a traditional technique that takes nearly two hours per piece. At 45.34 x 25.18mm in platinum, this is the collector piece of the entire Watches & Wonders showing.

Alongside the Les Opus trio, Cartier also launched Privé, La Collection: a permanent range unifying past Privé shapes in yellow gold with golden dials, blued-steel apple hands, and dark grey alligator straps. The first three are the Tank Normale, Tank Cintrée, and Cloche. Think of it as the accessible on-ramp to the Privé world.

The Roadster Returns After 23 Years

The Roadster was originally launched in 2002 and pulled from the lineup not long after. It’s back, and Cartier has resisted the urge to mess with what worked. The speedometer-inspired dial, conical crown, headlight-shaped date magnifier, rivets, and screws are all present and accounted for.

What’s changed is the execution. Proportions have been refined, four new rivets sit on the bezel, and the bracelet links are shorter and more ergonomic with mixed polished and brushed surfaces. The patented QuickSwitch system lets you swap between metal bracelet and strap without tools.

The Roadster

The large models (47 x 38mm, 10.06mm thick) run the 1847 MC automatic, while the medium models (42.5 x 34.9mm, 9.7mm thick) get the 1899 MC. Both are water resistant to 100 metres, which is a genuine upgrade over most of Cartier’s dress-oriented lineup.

The range spans steel, gold and steel, and full yellow gold. The steel versions offer blue or anthracite PVD dials with sword-shaped hands coated in Super-LumiNova.

The Roadster

Every version ships with a second strap included. For anyone who missed the Roadster the first time around, or who’s been paying secondary market premiums for original examples, this is a welcome return.

Specification

Case Steel / Yellow gold and steel / Yellow gold Dial White or dark blue PVD, Super-LumiNova Dimensions (Large) 47 x 38mm, 10.06mm thick Dimensions (Medium) 42.5 x 34.9mm, 9.7mm thick Movement (Large) Manufacture 1847 MC, automatic Movement (Medium) Manufacture 1899 MC, automatic Bracelet Metal with QuickSwitch system, second strap included Water Resistance 100 metres

Santos-Dumont: Obsidian Dial on a 394-Link Gold Bracelet

The Santos-Dumont gets the most interesting material treatment of the entire 2026 lineup. Tbh, this is one of our favourites from the fair. It’s clean af.

The hero piece is a yellow gold LM model with a gilded obsidian dial, a volcanic stone from Mexico that’s cut to just 0.3mm thick. Trapped air bubbles in the stone give each dial unique iridescent reflections.

The gold mesh bracelet is the other talking point. Fifteen rows of links, each just 1.15mm thick, for a total of 394 individual pieces, all machined, finished, and assembled at the Manufacture. The result is a bracelet that drapes against the skin like fabric rather than sitting rigid.

It’s inspired by Cartier’s own 1920s made-to-measure metal bracelets and gives the Santos-Dumont a vintage warmth that the leather-strap versions can’t match.

All three LM models (obsidian on gold, silvered dial on gold, silvered dial on platinum) run the 430 MC hand-wound manufacture movement at 43.5 x 31.4mm. There are also two new LM options in yellow gold and gold-and-steel with leather straps for the existing quartz range.

Specifications

Case Yellow gold / Platinum Dial Gilded obsidian (gold) / Silvered satin-finish with sunray effect (gold and platinum) Dimensions 43.5 x 31.4mm Thickness 7.3mm Movement Manufacture 430 MC, manual winding Bracelet 15-row mesh, 394 links, 1.15mm thick per link, interchangeable Crown Blue cabochon (platinum) / Sapphire cabochon (gold) Water Resistance 30 metres

Tortue: Five New Faces, One Panther, and 3.41 Carats of Baguettes

The Tortue gets a full collection relaunch. The design studio has softened the lines into rounder, more generous proportions that feel fully curved to the touch.

Five versions span yellow gold, rose gold, white gold, and diamond-set options in small and mini sizes. Traditional guilloché has been swapped for an embossed motif, the classic rail track replaced by a line of dots referencing a 1922 model, and Cartier’s secret signature is now hidden in the numeral X.

Cartier Tortue

At the top end sits a platinum LM with 46 baguette-cut diamonds on the bezel (2.7 carats) and 32 more on the white gold buckle, totalling 3.41 carats. That one runs the 430 MC mechanical movement.

And then there’s the Tortue Panthère Métiers d’Art, which is in a category of its own. Champlevé enamel covers both the dial and case middle, depicting Cartier’s panther motif peering through a curtain of rain.

Cartier Tortue

Over 15 tones, 36 firings, 80 hours of dial enamelling, 50 hours on the case, and three hours just to set the eyes. It comes in white gold with emerald eyes and yellow gold with tsavorite eyes, each limited to 100 numbered pieces.

Myst de Cartier: A Jewellery Watch Disguised as a Talisman

The Myst de Cartier is pure jewellery watchmaking. No clasp. Sculptural elements strung together like beads on a flexible bracelet.

A domed crystal over a geometric pavé dial framed in onyx. Pierre Rainero positioned it as a descendant of Jeanne Toussaint’s 1930s jewellery watches, and the approach backs that up.

Myst de Cartier

The yellow gold version pairs 634 brilliant-cut diamonds (6.13 carats) with hand-painted black lacquer lines from the Maison des Métiers d’Art. Thirty hours of setting work for the bead setting alone.

The white gold version goes further, covering the entire construction in 986 diamonds (9.17 carats) for a monochrome effect where the sculptural shapes appear and disappear depending on viewing angle. Both run quartz movements in a 19.7 x 15.4mm case.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

This is a big Watches & Wonders showing Cartier has put together in recent memory. The Privé triptych gives collectors something genuinely rare to chase.

The Roadster comeback fills a gap Cartier’s lineup has had for over two decades, and the 100-metre water resistance makes it more than a nostalgic exercise. I don’t see this being a commercial slam dunk, but maybe we’ll eat our words.

The Santos-Dumont obsidian dial is a material flex that actually serves the design rather than existing for novelty. This is will be a red hot item. Maybe watch of the fair? There we said it.

If you’re looking for the piece most likely to define Cartier’s year, it’s the Crash Squelette. A hand-hammered skeleton movement shaped to follow the most eccentric case in watchmaking, limited to 150 pieces, in platinum. Good luck getting on that list.