IWC’s Most Princely Collection Turns 20 and Gets a Golden Glow Up

Twenty years is a long time to keep a literary tie-in feeling fresh. Most brand collaborations burn bright for a season, maybe two, then quietly get shelved beside the limited-edition sneaker collabs nobody asked for. IWC’s partnership with the estate of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry is not one of those.

The Le Petit Prince editions have become something closer to a permanent collection within a collection. That deep blue sunray dial is now as recognisable as the Big Pilot’s crown or the Portugieser’s railway track chapter ring.

And for Watches and Wonders 2026, IWC is leaning into the anniversary with five new references spanning 36 to 43 millimetres. It’s a proper full-range statement, not a single hero piece propped up by a press release.

Why a Children’s Book Belongs on a Pilot’s Watch

The connection between Saint-Exupéry and IWC’s Pilot’s Watches isn’t some marketing department stretch. Antoine de Saint-Exupéry was a genuine aviator before he was a literary icon.

He flew mail routes across North Africa and the South Atlantic in the 1920s and 30s, wrote about the romance and terror of early aviation in works like Vol de Nuit and Terre des Hommes, and disappeared on a reconnaissance flight over the Mediterranean in July 1944. He was 44.

Le Petit Prince was published a year before his death, written and illustrated by Saint-Exupéry himself while living in exile in New York. It’s a children’s book in the same way The Old Man and the Sea is a fishing story.

The tale of a young prince who leaves his tiny asteroid to travel the cosmos, meeting kings and drunkards and lamplighters on distant planets, has been translated into more than 650 languages and dialects. It remains one of the most-read books in human history.

IWC first partnered with the Saint-Exupéry estate in 2006, initially producing pilot’s watches with tobacco-brown dials honouring the author directly. The Le Petit Prince blue-dial editions followed, inspired by the night skies the young prince traversed, and they quickly became the more commercially and emotionally resonant line.

The deep blue sunray finish has been the visual signature ever since, a colour that manages to reference both aviation and the cosmos of Saint-Exupéry’s imagination without spelling it out.

It’s one of the few literary partnerships in watchmaking that actually makes the watches more interesting, not less.

The Gold Mark XX Is the One to Watch

The headline piece is the Mark XX Le Petit Prince in 18-carat 5N gold (Ref. IW328301). Case, crown and case back ring are all gold, paired with solid 18-carat 5N gold appliques on the dial.

Against that signature deep-blue sunray finish, the warmth of the rose-toned gold is striking. It’s the kind of combination that photographs well and looks even better in person, which is not always the case with gold pilot’s watches.

Gold-plated hands filled with Super-LumiNova keep things legible, and the case back gets a tinted sapphire glass window showing an illustration of the Little Prince. It rides on a blue rubber strap with IWC’s EasX-CHANGE quick-swap system and an 18-carat gold pin buckle. At 40mm by 10.1mm, it sits in that modern sweet spot where a dress-adjacent pilot’s watch should.

Inside is IWC’s in-house calibre 32112, an automatic movement with a 120-hour power reserve. Five full days off the wrist. For a watch that could plausibly rotate between weekend duty and Monday morning meetings, that kind of reserve is more than a spec sheet flex.

Steel Gets the Same Treatment

The stainless steel Mark XX (Ref. IW328221) runs the same playbook at a more accessible price point. White-printed indices and numerals replace the gold appliques, but the gold-plated hands remain, and the deep blue sunray dial ties it visually to its richer sibling.

The main difference, beyond the material, is the case back. Where the gold version gets a sapphire window, the steel makes do with a solid engraved case back featuring the same Little Prince illustration.

Same calibre 32112 inside, same 120-hour reserve, same blue rubber strap with EasX-CHANGE. At 40mm by 10.8mm it’s fractionally thicker than the gold, which likely comes down to the solid case back construction.

Two Chronographs for Two Different Wrists

IWC is covering its bases with chronograph options at 43mm (Ref. IW378011) and 41mm (Ref. IW388120). Both are stainless steel, both wear the deep blue sunray dial with white-printed indices and gold-plated hands. Both are powered by the in-house calibre 69385, a proper column-wheel chronograph movement with day-date display and 46 hours of reserve.

The tinted sapphire case backs on these two are a genuinely nice touch, showing the Little Prince surrounded by moon and star motifs with the Le Petit Prince lettering. It’s decorative without being saccharine, which is the tightrope IWC has been walking with this collection since 2006.

The 41mm option is the more interesting proposition for most buyers. IWC has been gradually acknowledging that not everyone wants a dinner-plate chronograph on their wrist, and at 14.5mm thick it’s still a substantial piece without feeling like a hockey puck.

The 43mm (14.8mm thick) will suit the bigger-wristed crowd who grew up on the classic IWC chronograph proportions.

Lastly, a 36mm and Proud of It

The Pilot’s Watch Automatic 36 Le Petit Prince (Ref. IW458802) rounds out the collection at the smaller end. It swaps the rubber for a blue calfskin strap, runs the calibre 32102 with the same 120-hour power reserve as the Mark XX models, and comes in at a slim 9.9mm.

This is IWC pointedly refusing to ignore the growing demand for smaller-cased watches with serious mechanical credentials. A 36mm pilot’s watch with an in-house movement and five-day power reserve is a genuine rarity at this level.

The engraved case back carries the same Little Prince illustration, and at under 10mm on the wrist this thing will disappear under a shirt cuff in the best possible way.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

The Le Petit Prince editions have always walked a fine line between charming and cutesy, and IWC continues to land on the right side of it. The literary connection earns its place here, rooted in real aviation history rather than commercial convenience.

The gold Mark XX is the standout. It’s a beautifully proportioned dress pilot’s watch carrying one of watchmaking’s most enduring blue dials.

Twenty years of the same colour story should feel tired by now. It doesn’t. And offering five references from 36 to 43mm shows IWC understands that modern watch buyers come in more than one wrist size.

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