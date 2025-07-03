ZENITH’s Zesty Ceramic DEFY Is the Most Australian Watch They’ve Ever Made

Limited to 100 pieces globally, designed with Australian collectors in mind

Full white ceramic case and bracelet, water-resistant to 100 metres

Powered by ZENITH’s El Primero 3620 SK with tenth-of-a-second display

Time+Tide have wrapped up their Surfer Trilogy with their boldest release yet: the ZENITH DEFY Skyline Skeleton White Surfer Ceramic.

It’s limited to 100 pieces, made to be worn, and feels tailored to the Australian collector, swapping blacked-out titanium for full white ceramic that adds just enough colour to feel like summer without going full Bondi cliché. It’s a watch belongs on the wrist of someone who lives near the water.

Made for the Australian Coast

The 41mm case is rendered entirely in white ceramic, offering the kind of durability and lightness that suits a coastal lifestyle. It won’t scratch, fade, or heat up. It’s water-resistant to 100 metres and comes with a screw-down crown, which means you don’t need to take it off when you swim.

ZENITH’s White Surfer pairs high-spec design with coastal simplicity. A clean, modern take on the Surfer Trilogy. Image: ZENITH / Time+Tide

The dial follows the same openworked format as the previous Night Surfer editions, but this time with a light-to-dark gradient in shades of blue. It fades from navy at the top to sky blue at the bottom, reflecting the view out to the horizon.

The Edition That Will Sell Out… Again

Time+Tide’s previous collaboration with TAG Heuer, the Aquaracer Solargraph, sold out immediately. Released to mark the brand’s 10-year anniversary, it became one of the most sought-after Australian exclusives in recent memory.

The gradient skeleton dial fades from navy to sky blue, reflecting the horizon of an Australian summer. Image: ZENITH / Time+Tide

Some how, this new ZENITH release feels sharper and more refined, something collectors are becoming increasingly drawn to in recent years, with microbrands proving that scarcity, paired with strong design, creates demand.

This watch applies that same formula with the full weight of a Swiss manufacture behind it, supported by a community of Australian watch enthusiats, ready to part with their hard-earned dollars for the latest collector’s piece coming out of T+T’s Melbourne boutique.

Real Movement, No Compromises

Under the hood, the DEFY reveals the El Primero 3620 SK, a high-frequency automatic movement that beats at 36,000 vibrations per hour.

It powers a tenth-of-a-second display and offers a 55-hour power reserve. The rotor and bridges are finished in soft blue to match the dial, and the entire calibre is visible through the skeletonised design and sapphire caseback.

Ceramic That Makes Sense

Powered by the El Primero 3620 SK, the White Surfer offers tenth-of-a-second precision and a 55-hour reserve, all visible through its openworked caseback. Image: ZENITH / Time+Tide

Australia’s climate is punishing. Stainless steel heats up, leather cracks, and rubber degrades in salt and sun. With the integration of a clean ceramic casing, this avoids all of that. It stays cool, doesn’t scratch, and holds its colour. It’s also easy to clean and light on the wrist.

The watch ships with a full ceramic bracelet and an additional white rubber strap with a subtle star pattern. Thanks to ZENITH’s quick-change system, both can be swapped without tools. It moves easily between city, beach, and bar; an essential for any watch fan this side of the equator.