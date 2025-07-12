The Luxury Watch Brands That Lose Value Fastest

If you’re dropping four or five figures on a timepiece, the last thing you want is to watch half its value vanish the moment you leave the boutique. Then again, it’s not a car and MOST people don’t sell their watches, unless it’s a Rolex, Patek or AP.

So does it really matter? Probably not, but if you’re inclined to move a timepiece on, then take note.

Luxury doesn’t always translate to strong resale value. In fact, the latest data from Chrono24’s ChronoPulse Index and WatchCharts via Morgan Stanley shows a clear divide between investment-grade watches and what can only be described as value traps.

While the overall pre-owned market has stabilised after two years of volatility, depreciation still hits hard in certain corners of the watch world.

Hublot: Loud Looks, Quiet Demand

Is Hublot is a great case study in hype versus value? The brand has pushed boundaries with materials and design, and it enjoys a cult following in places like Miami and Monaco. But resale markets aren’t nearly as enthusiastic.

WatchCharts’ Q2 2025 market update shows entry-level Hublot models often lose 40 to 50 percent of their value in the first year. A Classic Fusion Chronograph Titanium might retail for over $14,000 AUD and resell for around half that.

Verdict: Built to be seen. Less built to retain value.

TAG Heuer: Great Starter, Poor Resale

TAG Heuer’s Formula 1 and Aquaracer models are popular first-time buys. But has mass production and an overreliance on quartz movements have damaged their long-term appeal?

Hard to say but the brand dominates and with it’s debut back in F1, it’s sure to weather any storm. Their older vintage models, however are starting to gain favour with collectors as well as more limited editions.

According to data from Crown & Caliber, a Formula 1 retailing for $2,800 AUD typically sells second-hand for between $1,200 and $1,600 AUD. Even mechanical versions outside the Monaco or Carrera families face a steep drop.

Verdict: Good for entry-level buyers. Bad for resale optimism.

Montblanc: Master of Pens, Not Watches

Montblanc has always been a WTF watch brand to me. I just don’t get it, and despite Minerva-powered models and solid craftsmanship (owned by Richemont too), Montblanc continues to suffer from an identity problem.

Most buyers still associate the brand with pens (I own a few), not horology. We visit Watches & Wonders every year, and every year they have so many models on display. Perhaps too many?

AllInWatches reports that Montblanc’s TimeWalker range can drop by up to 60 percent within two years. Even with decent specs, perception remains a hurdle.

Verdict: Looks the part. Struggles to hold its place in the market.

Bremont: British Charm, Weak Second Wind

Bremont builds robust, well-finished tool watches, but its second-hand performance has lagged.

Early-generation models like the Solo, which retail for about $6,000 AUD, now often fetch under $3,000 AUD used. That said, Bremont has gone deep on some very special limited models which have a cult following. Ejection seat limited edition anyone?

Luxuria Times ranks Bremont among the top five depreciation-prone brands. Their recent rebrand may shift things, but for now, the numbers don’t lie. I personally own an ALT-1C and love it. So it’s not going anywhere.

Verdict: Strong story. Weak follow-through on resale.

Panerai: From Hero to Oversupply

Panerai once had unstoppable momentum in the early 2000s, but design fatigue and overproduction have dulled its edge. The market is saturated with similar-looking models, and buyers are more selective. There’s a running joke on Instagram wrist about trying to sell a Panerai in the after market. Good luck.

WatchCharts indicates that many Panerai references now lose between 30 and 45 percent of their value within the first year, particularly those built on ETA movements.

Verdict: Classic appeal. Slipping market confidence?

Ulysse Nardin: Technically Bold, Commercially Soft

Collectors appreciate Ulysse Nardin for its high-complication work and avant-garde engineering. Unfortunately, broader market confusion around the brand’s identity has led to soft resale results.

Chrono24’s resale rankings show many UN models selling well below retail. Unless it’s a Freak (or Diver X) or a rare Marine Chronometer, most pieces lack second-hand pull.

Verdict: A connoisseur’s choice. Not one for flipping.

Fashion Brands: All Style, No Resale

Watches from Gucci, Versace and other luxury fashion labels are designed to complement outfits, not carry horological weight. They often use stock movements in trend-driven cases, which tank on the secondary market.

A Gucci G-Timeless might retail for $2,000 AUD but typically resells for under $800 AUD on Chrono24. The resale market treats them as accessories with hands.

Verdict: Stylish now. Forgettable immedaitly after you buy them.

Why These Watches Depreciate? A Few Reasons…

The most common factors dragging down resale include oversupply, outsourced movements, limited brand equity and trend-driven designs.

According to Chrono24’s five-year brand analysis, timepieces from underperforming brands can drop 40 to 60 percent within 12 months, especially if they don’t have a collector base or iconic status to fall back on.